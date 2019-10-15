Last season, Sachse defeated Wylie in their first meeting only to see the Pirates catch them in the rematch to earn a share of the 10-6A championship.
This year has followed an identical script up until Tuesday night, so there were some nerves in the gym after Wylie staved off two match points in Game 3 to extend the night.
It was a back-and-forth battle destined to go down to the wire, until it wasn’t.
Tied 9-9, the Mustangs reeled off a 14-1 run and they went on to capture a 25-17, 25-19, 26-28, 25-13 victory in front of a packed house at Sachse High School.
Sachse (36-7), ranked 16th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, improves to 10-0 in 10-6A and is firmly in the driver’s seat to capture their seventh consecutive district championship.
The Mustangs took leads of 3-0, 5-3 and 8-5 in the fourth set only to see Wylie (8-2) come right back each time.
So there was no indication what was about to happen after a pair of aces by Kayla Grant helped them to another three-point advantage.
But when Claire Romo stepped behind the service line at 13-10, that all changed.
The Mustangs scored the next 10 points, getting two kills each from Mikaela Brown and Shaliyah Rhoden and a block by Liz Woods and it was suddenly 23-10 and the outcome just a formality.
Wylie scratched across a couple of points, but Woods’ block at the net polished off the four-set victory.
“I thought it would be a battle right until the end, especially how set three went down, so it was not expected, but appreciated,” Sachse head coach Rikki Jones said. “It was really important, you don’t want to go to a fifth game where anything can happen, you’re playing to 15 points, and so it was really important that we just remain calm. We battled, it’s really good for us to be tested like that and for them to respond like they did, I thought they held their composure really well. “
Rhoden tallied a match-high 17 kills for the Mustangs. Alicia Hearn had 10 kills, Brown added seven kills and Woods recorded five kills and four blocks. That was set up by 33 assists from Romo, who also served three aces as did Zoria Heard, Chloe Saucedo and Macy Taylor.
The fourth-set surge was much like Sachse had started the match. Rhoden and Hearn got off to quick starts with six and three kills, respectively, and the Mustangs never trailed, as they grabbed a 10-5 lead and it never shrunk lower than five the rest of the way in a 25-17 victory that sent an early message.
“We’ve been talking about it for some time and we brought up last year and what happened. We had a game plan and I thought the kids were really smart tonight as far as executing the game plan,” Jones said. “We worked on some stuff this week that was specific to them and they did it, so it was really nice to see the things we practiced come into play.”
There was not much different in Game 2. Sachse again never trailed and opened a comfortable cushion at 10-5. Though neither team was as crisp as early on, Woods had a pair of kills and Hearn and Grant added smashes as the Mustangs kept Wylie at arm’s length for the 25-19 win.
With the match on the line, the Pirates played like it in Game 3. Ana Heath had seven of her team-high 15 kills and Niah Tucker (9 kills, 4 blocks) and Izzy Jones (7 kills) also elevated their games.
The set featured 16 ties and seven lead changes.
No team led by more than two points until back-to-back kills by Heath gave Wylie a 21-18 lead.
A smash by Rhoden halted that momentum and a four-point service run by Saucedo gave Sachse a 23-21 edge.
The Pirates came right back and had the first game point, but a kill from Brown ended that chance. The Mustangs had the next two opportunities, which were match points for them, but kills by Tucker and Heath kept Wylie alive.
The Pirates finally broke through, as a smash by Heath, a block by Sydney Miller and a kill from Jones gave them a 28-26 win and seemingly the momentum.
It was short-lived, though, as Sachse not only regained firm control of the match, but also the 10-6A race.
“I was just really proud of our composure, our execution, our intensity,” Jones said. “We didn’t get beat on many silly things, we got beat on great things that they do that we weren’t able to stop … Overall, it was a really good win and I’m just really proud of them.”
