For the second consecutive season, Sachse and Euless Trinity will meet on one of the most famed sites in Texas football when they meet at 5 p.m. Friday in the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.
Both teams are coming off hard-fought wins in their season openers.
The Mustangs spotted Coppell a 16-0 lead in the first half, but got things going from there, rallying for a 33-30 victory.
Sophomore Jordan Nabors, who also got time at running back and wide receiver, provided a spark when he entered the game at quarterback in the second quarter, guiding them to a pair of scoring drives.
With help from Keelan Cooper and Coleman, the Mustangs moved 47 yards on eight straight carries, capped by a 4-yard keeper by Nabors to claw to within 16-6.
Sachse went right back to work on its next possession, with Coleman turning a short catch into a 35-yard gain and then scoring on a 4-yard run to close to make it 16-13 heading into halftime.
The defense gave them their first lead early in the third quarter, as Quinton Williams returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown.
Later in the second half, it was senior Parker Wells’ turn to shine, as he guided the offense to the go-ahead and game-clinching scores in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys had Sachse pinned at its own 1 to start the fourth quarter when the Mustangs sent a message that changed the remainder of the game. They marched 99 yards in 14 plays, with Wells rolling out and finding Jay Fair for a 22-yard touchdown pass to give them a 26-23 lead.
That drive would have lasting effects, as when they got the ball back, a tired Coppell defense had no answers for the Sachse ground game. Shon Coleman, who had 25 carries for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns, scored on a 12-yard scoring run that pushed the advantage to 33-23 with just 1:48 left.
Sachse allowed 16 points in the first quarter but the defense surrendered only one touchdown during the final three quarters. Williams spearheaded the effort with 13 tackles, including two for loss, to go along with the fumble return for a touchdown. Jordan Brooks had 10 stops, with one for loss, and three quarterback pressures and Ryan Jones made seven tackles and broke up a pass.
The Mustangs will take on a Euless Trinity team that is sporting a new look after returning only three starters from last year’s regional semifinal team.
Despite the inexperience, the Trojans posted a solid 20-14 victory last week against a good Waco Midway team.
The Trinity defense, with first-team all-district lineman Poukesi Vakauta and second-team linebacker Zion Fonua, allowed only 202 total yards, including just 79 on the ground.
The offense committed three turnovers, but overcame those miscues. Zechariah Moore was the focal point, with 19 carries for 106 yards and a 47-yard touchdown reception.
Marcus Ervin was effective when asked to throw, completing 5-of-9 passes for 126 yards and he also rushed for a score.
The first and only meeting between took place a year ago in a tightly-contested game that saw Trinity score midway through the fourth quarter to claim a 20-14 victory.
