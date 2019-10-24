Sachse and Lakeview have engaged in some high-scoring shootouts in recent years.
Thursday’s meeting was more defensive-oriented, but it featured no shortage of drama.
The Patriots, in search of their first win in the series since 2012, had the Mustangs on the ropes several times only to see Sachse deliver in the clutch time and time again down the stretch.
The Mustangs were finally able to deliver the knockout blow when Xavier Forman found Jaden Hunter in the corner of the end zone for a 18-yard touchdown pass with just 1:01 left to propel them to a 17-14 victory at Williams Stadium.
Sachse (6-2) improves to 4-1 in 10-6A and assures itself of being at least in a tie for first in the district, while Lakeview (5-3) falls to 3-2.
Trailing 14-10 with time winding down, the Mustangs drove to the Patriot 30-yard-line, but turned the ball over on downs with 2:10 left.
Sachse still had all three timeouts and Lakeview seemed content to play it safe, let them burn those, and force them to drive the length of the field.
That worked twice, but on third down, a botched snap put the ball on the ground and Quinton Williams recovered at the Patriot 32 with 1:55 remaining.
The Mustangs converted a fourth-and-10 when Forman hit Matthew Herrera for a 14-yard gain down to the 18. Then on third-and-10, Forman looked to Hunter in the end zone.
Hunter and a defender elevated for the ball and went to the ground together, as Sachse players signaled touchdown with Lakeview players saying it hit the ground.
The officials conferred for about 30 seconds before ruling it a touchdown to give the Mustangs the 17-14 lead.
The Patriots still had a chance, but four straight incomplete passes sealed the Sachse win.
The defenses were the story for much of the night, as the offenses combined for only 519 yards and committed six turnovers—three by each team.
The rainy conditions caused each team to be more conservative and both hoped to establish the run.
Neither defense allowed that to happen.
Lakeview standout Camar Wheaton, the No. 1 running back in the country in the Class of 2021 according to 247sports, was bottled up by the Sachse front.
Wheaton had 31 carries for only 64 yards. His longest run of the night was 13 yards and the Mustangs held him to zero or negative yardage 10 times and to two yards or less on 20 of his attempts.
The Patriot defense matched that effort against Sachse standout Shon Coleman, who finished with 21 carries for 52 yards with 17 of those going for three yards or fewer.
The outcome came down to making plays when given the chance and Lakeview had a pair of early opportunities.
Sachse fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, with Isaiah Ellis recovering for the Patriots at the 22-yard line. Lakeview also had a miscue when a bad snap lost 20 yards and they ultimately had to punt.
They got another chance a short time later when Jacori Tarvor intercepted a pass at the Mustang 33. Lakeview elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the 16 and Sachse was all over it, dropping them for a 7-yard loss to force the turnover on downs.
Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard until midway through the second quarter, when Jarret Adams threw a short pass to Wheaton and for really the only time all night, he found room to run, weaving through the defense for a 22-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
The Mustangs responded with their best drive of the night, going 52 yards in five plays, with Shon Coleman bulling in from a yard out to tie it at 7-7.
It stayed that way through halftime and Sachse struck first in the third quarter as a 32-yard punt return by Matthew Carter set up a 25-yard field goal by Addison Perez to take a 10-7 lead.
Both teams had promising drives stall without points until midway through the fourth quarter, when Lakeview’s Garnett Burke lined up at quarterback and took the direct snap around the left edge for a 54-yard touchdown run to give them a 14-10 lead with 6:13 left.
The Patriots parried one blow by stopping Sachse on its next possession with the turnover on downs, but the Mustangs thrived in the moment when they needed to pull out the dramatic victory.
