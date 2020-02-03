The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment announcement is one of the most anticipated days of the year.
For some, it is a source of angst, and for others, one of relief.
The official 2020-2022 Reclassification and Realignment announcement came down on Monday, with a majority of the local coaches descending on the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletics Complex to await word of what their future would be.
There are several programs around the area that are facing drastically different landscapes. The Garland ISD football teams are not part of that group, but there were some major shake-ups involving the Mesquite ISD 5A programs.
GISD Athletics Director Cliff Odenwald has said for months he did not expect much of a change, as with South Garland and Naaman Forest opting to remain in Class 6A, the school district’s seven high schools would remain intact.
There was some speculation of adding a new team to the mix, but the UIL decided to stick with status quo, meaning Wylie remains as the eighth team.
There is one notable change and that is the move from 10-6A to 9-6A. That still leaves the GISD schools in Region II. However, the last two years has seen them match up in the first round of the playoffs with the Allen/Plano ISD/McKinney ISD district.
That group has been moved back to Region I, leaving GISD a first-round match-up with the new 10-6A, which features the three Mesquite ISD schools, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Tyler Lee and Skyline.
The Raiders were the one notable addition to the former 11-6A, which made sense with Longview dropping down to Class 5A and Skyline being the lone Dallas ISD program at the 6A level.
“That is pretty much what we assumed was going to happen,” Mesquite ISD Athletics Director Kody Groves said. “Skyline is a good program and Longview is a good program, so we kind of traded one for the other.”
The first-round playoff match-up with the GISD district is also beneficial from a travel standpoint, as the MISD 6A programs currently play the Killeen/Temple/Waco Midway district in the bi-district round.
West Mesquite and Poteet will feature very different surroundings, particularly since this is the first time they will be in separate districts in football since Poteet started playing varsity sports in 1990.
The Wranglers will be in 5A Division I District 7 along with Highland Park, Longview, McKinney North, Sherman, Tyler John Tyler and Wylie East.
West Mesquite being placed in the same district as Tyler John Tyler and Longview was no surprise, as the East Texas schools have been aligned with Mesquite ISD programs since 2004.
Groves said he thought the rest of the district might shift south with the inclusion of Red Oak, Midlothian and Lancaster. However, it shifted north instead with current 7-5A Division I mates McKinney North, Sherman and Wylie East.
“I thought they might just swap out Texas High for Longview and Poteet for Lancaster,” Groves said. “I didn’t know Highland Park was going to be part of it, but they have been in a district with us in past years so it isn’t a huge surprise.”
What was a big surprise was Poteet’s football future.
The Pirates knew they would be dropping down to Division 2 and it was expected they would share a group with longtime district rivals Forney and North Forney.
Instead, the UIL placed Poteet in 5A Division 2 District 6, which includes eight Dallas ISD teams—Adamson, Conrad, Hillcrest, Thomas Jefferson, Kimball, Seagoville, South Oak Cliff and Spruce.
“That was 100 percent a surprise,” Groves said. “I had seen Poteet attached to a lot of different teams, but not the eight Dallas ISD teams, especially in a nine-team district.”
“I think they are both going to be good districts and this gives us a better chance to have both make the playoffs because they are not knocking each other off for one of those spots, so that is how we have to look at it. I think both teams are going to be competitive and have a good chance to make the playoffs.”
For sports other than football, the terrain is more familiar in 13-5A, where Poteet and West Mesquite remain with Forney and North Forney while also adding Highland Park, Crandall, Greenville and Royse City to the mix.
