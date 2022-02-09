The 9-6A boys basketball season has been an unusual one to say the least.
Because of teams battling complications due to COVID-19 situations, several games in recent weeks were put on hold.
To further complicate matters, the inclement weather that hit the area late last week resulted in additional postponements.
It all added up to one of the busiest weeks in recent memory, with nearly every team playing multiple games this week in an effort to get caught up before next week’s district certification.
No team has been as active as Sachse, who went 18 days in-between games due to postponements.
That left the Mustangs facing a stretch in which they were scheduled to play eight games in nine days to complete its 9-6A slate.
So far, it has not gone the way Sachse had hoped, as the Mustangs (2-6) dropped a pair of games on Monday and Tuesday.
Sachse was unable to keep pace with Wylie (9-1) on Monday in a 52-31 loss. The Mustangs dug themselves an early hole and were down 14-5 after one quarter.
Sachse made a push before halftime to stay close, but the Pirates pushed the lead back to 40-27 at the end of three quarters and finished the game on a 12-4 run to put it away.
R.J. Chatman led the Mustangs with eight points, Zach Moore scored six and Trey Wright chipped in with four. Wylie got 18 points from Donaven Davis, 13 from Messay Gharbin and six from Jackson Hinkley.
On Tuesday, Sachse got off to a good start, but Naaman Forest (8-3) surged late to pull away for a 81-64 victory.
Both teams got off to good starts, with the game tied at 18-18 at the end of one quarter, and the Mustangs nudged ahead in the second to take a 35-32 halftime lead.
But the Rangers scored 26 points in the third quarter to take the lead and then outscored Sachse 23-10 down the stretch to secure the victory.
Drealyn Mosley had a big game for Naaman Forest with 28 points. Mosley was one of four Rangers in double figures, joined by Autavius Hobbs with 19, Coleman Craddock with 13 and Justin Whitmore with 10.
Chase Upton paced the Mustangs with 17 points, Chatman tallied 14 and Wright added nine.
Rowlett met a similar fate earlier this week as it came up short in a pair of games.
The Eagles were hoping to spring the upset on Garland on Monday, but the Owls proved to be too much in a 56-36 victory.
Garland closed both halves strong, outscoring Rowlett 15-7 in the second quarter and 16-9 in the fourth.
Matthew Ellis led the Eagles with 12 points and DeShon Harris was also in double figures with 10. Zuby Ejiofor had a big game for the Owls with 17 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks and Aaron King and Colby House chipped in with eight and six points, respectively.
It was a similar story on Tuesday as Rowlett dropped a 56-46 decision to Lakeview.
The Eagles took a while to get untracked and the Patriots took advantage to open a 27-14 halftime lead.
Rowlett got stronger as the night progressed, and outscored Lakeview in the fourth quarter, but it was not quite enough, despite 13 points from Ellis and 11 from Harris. Dallas Smith led all scorers with 20 points for the Patriots, with Zolan Skinner scoring 11 and Jordan Woods chipping in with five.
On Tuesday, South Garland ran into district-leading Garland, and while it put up a good fight, the Owls prevailed and remained undefeated in a 66-54 victory.
The first half belonged to Garland, as it raced to a 32-13 lead. The Titans refused to go away, and while they chipped away in the second half to get closer, the deficit proved to be too large to overcome.
Ejiofor once again led the way for the Owls with 25 points, with King and La’Darrion Swanson also in double figures with 10 each. South Garland got 18 points from Daniel Smith, 12 from Tyson Wakefield and nine from Dvon Turner.
Garland (10-0) leads the 9-6A pack with its undefeated record, with Wylie (9-1) just one step behind.
In addition to its victory over Sachse on Monday, the Pirates followed that up with a 51-39 win over North Garland on Tuesday.
Wylie led 28-23 at halftime and then was able to pull away in the second half behind 17 points from Davis, 12 from Gharbin and nine from Jordan Hudgins.
The Raiders got 15 points from Augustine Chibuko and eight from Chukwuemeka Bielonwu.
Behind the top two, Naaman Forest (8-3) sits in third place with a chance to make a push higher in the standings during the final week after picking up a pair of victories.
Prior to the win over Sachse, the Rangers had earned a 53-50 victory against Lakeview on Monday.
The Rangers trailed at the end of three quarters, and while the game remained tight, they outscored the Patriots 19-15 in the fourth to eke out the win.
Naaman Forest once again got a balanced scoring effort, as Mosley tallied 12 points, Hobbs had 11 and Whitmore and Markis Deal each added 10. Lakeview got 21 points from Smith, nine from Devonte Houston and eight from Felix Smith.
North Garland (4-5) still has work to do to hold on to the final spot, but it did help its cause with a 67-55 victory over South Garland on Monday.
There is no time to rest for a majority of the 9-6A teams. In addition to having games scheduled for Friday, Sachse is slated to host North Garland Thursday, Lakeview on Friday and Rowlett on Saturday in a 2 p.m. matinee. The Eagles were also scheduled to play North Garland on Wednesday and have a road game at South Garland on Friday as the battle for the final playoff berth will finally start to take shape.
In the marquee game of the week, Garland hosts Wylie on Friday with the district championship potentially on the line.
Wednesday’s Games
North Garland at Rowlett, 6 p.m.
Lakeview at South Garland, 6 p.m.
Sachse at Garland, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Garland at Lakeview, 7 p.m.
North Garland at Sachse, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Rowlett at South Garland, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Sachse, 7:30 p.m.
Naaman Forest at North Garland, 7:30 p.m.
Wylie at Garland, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s (2/12) Games
Rowlett at Sachse, 2 p.m.
