Last season, Rowlett won when it needed to late, emerging victorious in a pair of play-in games to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Though that fulfilled a goal for the Eagles of returning to the postseason, they would rather make it there on a less stressful path.
Rowlett took step one toward accomplishing that on Friday, rolling to a 62-23 victory over South Garland in the 9-6A opener for both teams.
The Eagles used a balanced scoring effort, with 11 different players tallying points, and a stifling defense, forcing 40 Titan turnovers on the night.
Riana Carter had a big all-around night to lead the way for Rowlett, with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine steals, while freshman Kristyn Galloway knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first half on her way to a 10-point effort.
The Eagles reeled off the first 12 points of the game, with Jordan Myers and Hailey Hicks each scoring four quick points before Yani Ellis, who posted a team-high 12 points, got South Garland on the board.
While Ellis and Nelly Chavez added baskets for the Titans, they were unable to slow down Rowlett.
The Eagles got hot from the outside, with Haley Arriaga knocking down a pair of treys and Makayla Johnson adding another, Carter converted a pair of steals into layups and Jayda Scaife created a turnover and went coast-to-coast for a bucket to give them a 27-6 lead at the end of one quarter.
The Titans tried to make a push early in the second, getting a layup from Lyric Chiplin, but they missed a chance to draw closer at the free throw line, where they were just 1-of-14 at the charity stripe in the first half.
Though Rowlett’s pace slowed, Galloway hit a jumper and a 3-pointer, Yazmine Webb and Carter scored inside and Lyndi Bryan knocked down a pair of free throws to stake them to a 38-11 halftime advantage.
South Garland got a pair of layups from Alliah Bell in the third quarter, but she was the only Titan to record a field goal.
The Eagles countered, as Carter hit a runner and Bryan, Galloway and Webb connected inside to make it 48-16 at the end of three quarters.
The teams traded free throws during the first half of the fourth, before Rowlett put together one final run to put the finishing touches on the night.
Emma Rumore made a free throw and followed with a layup, and Johnson fed Scaife on the fast break for an easy basket to make it 55-18.
Scaife added a putback and Carter, Hicks and Myers converted layups to polish off the district-opening win.
