SACHSE TRACK AND FIELD FAVOR ANYANWU AND NYA BROWN

Sachse’s Favor Anyanwu won a pair of gold medals and Nya Brown claimed a silver at the 9-6A track and field meet on Wednesday at Williams Stadium.

Local track and field athletes took center stage last Wednesday as they competed at the 9-6A meet at Williams Stadium.

When the dust settled, it was Wylie who was able to sweep the boys and girls team championships, with Sachse finishing as the runner-up in both.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the 9-6A/10-6A area meet, which is scheduled for Apr. 15 at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall.

The Pirates boys won 10 events as they accumulated a total of 205 points to nearly double up the Mustangs, who closed with 103.

Sachse claimed three individual championships and one relay title.

That came in the final event of the night, as the quartet of Jaqualand Fields, Landon Mumphrey, Grayson Wheeler and Jamari Harts took first in the 4x400 relay in a time of 3:25.10, which was more than four seconds faster the rest of the field.

Harts also claimed the solo title in the 400 with a winning time of 48.50 seconds and Fields placed third in that same race.

Alex Orji was a dual medalist, as he won gold in the high jump by clearing 6-3, and he also nabbed a bronze in the long jump.

Rounding out the Sachse gold medalists was Grayson Boyle, who won the 300 hurdles in a time of 41.85 seconds.

Rowlett finished fifth in the team standings with a total of 62 points.

The Eagles had one gold medalist in D’Wonyae Newton, who claimed first place in the long jump with a top mark of 23-03.75.

Jeremiah Evans took home a pair of medals, as he finished second in the high jump and third in the 300 hurdles and Jonathan Jaiyeola placed second in the discus.

Rowlett also fared well in the relays, as the 4x200 quartet of Gabriel Barkwell, Victor Carr, Caleb Stiggers-Blair and Jayden Ellis took third and Barkwell, Stiggers-Blair and Ellis were joined by Brock Simsek on the third-place 4x400 relay.

Wylie was led by distance runner Luke Lambert, who took first place in the 800 (2:03.39), 1,600 (4:32.78) and 3,200 (9:50.43). The Pirates swept the top three spots in both the 1,600 and 3,200, a feat they achieved in four different events.

The foursome of Andrew Asante, Darrick McClendon, William Perry and Kevin Duku took first place in the 4x100 (42.64) and Asante, McClendon, Christopher Washington and Savion Calloway won the 4x200 relay (1:29.82).

Logan Popelka was a dual winner in the 100 (10.56) and 200 (21.57) meters, Canyon Hall won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.21 and Bryce Cummings claimed the gold in the pole vault as he cleared 11-00.00.

Lakeview did not win any gold medals, but had enough strong performances to finish third in the team standings with a total of 98 points.

That included a pair of runner-up relays, as the 4x100 quartet of Kwame Long, Zavion Wright, Marcus Mondine and Kameron Smith took second, as did the 4x200 team of Long, Mondine, Khamani Gary and Zechariah Dunston.

Tarrance Davis, Jr. earned a pair of medals, finishing second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles, Hananiah Solomon was second in the 800 and Tavion Wright was the runner-up in the 400.

Naaman Forest placed fourth in the standings with 86 points, keyed by a 1-2-3 sweep in the shot put.

Devean Deal led the way, taking gold with a throw of 52-08.50, and he was followed by teammates Tommy Dunn and Markis Deal.

The Rangers 4x100 relay of Collen Harris, Kingsley Bennett, Aden Gonzalez and Shaft Davis claimed a bronze medal.

Bennett was also second in the 100, as was Dominique Hall in the 110 hurdles, while Tayrence Landrum finished third in the triple jump.

North Garland (41) featured a gold medalist in Isaiah Watkins, who won the triple jump with a mark of 44-02.00, and he added a silver in the long jump. Baraka Shiramba took second in the triple jump and Augustine Chibuko was third in the high jump.

South Garland (14) also had a gold medal winner as Darwin Murillo won the discus with a throw of 116-08.

The race for the girls team title was much tighter, but Wylie (236) was able to hold off Sachse (202) for the crown.

The Mustangs had a long list of medal winners and one of the standouts was freshman Favor Anyanwu. In her district meet debut, Anyanwu turned in a dominant effort in the discus, as her throw of 124-11 was 27 feet better than the rest of the field, and she added a second gold in the shot put with a mark of 36-08.75.

Sachse picked up valuable points in all three relay races, headlined by the winning 4x200 team that included Ciana Shed, Keira Hood, Peyton Brown and Kennedy Swann.

The quartet of Swann, Macy Taylor, Lazariah Bethany and Mitzi Harrison took second in the 4x400 and Faith Lacey Savannah Redmond, Victoria Robinson and Trinity Washington finished third in the 4x100.

In addition to the two relay medals, Swann also claimed three individual awards, as she took second in the 200 and third in the long jump and triple jump.

Bethany added a gold in the field, as she won the triple jump with a mark of 36-00.00, and she was also third in the 400.

The Mustangs fared well in the distance events, as Anna Eischen, Madison Ramirez and Gracia Leonard took second through fourth, respectively, in both the 1,600 and 3,200.

Mya Henson earned a silver medal in the 300 hurdles, as did Nya Brown in the discus and Ally Cheek in the pole vault, and Hannah Lowe brought home a bronze in the 100.

Rowlett’s lone points came courtesy of its relays, as the quartet of Kenis Lucky, Jennifer Aneida, Miniyah Young and McKenzie Rhoden took fifth in the 4x100 and sixth in the 4x400.

The Pirates had all three relays place in the top three and won eight individual events.

Liv Lambert was a dual gold medalist, as her time of 12:04.92 in the 3,200 was 30 seconds faster than the field, and she also won the 1,600 (5:36.42).

Taylor Washington also claimed a pair of gold medals, winning both the 100 hurdles (15.49) and 300 hurdles (47.09).

Wylie’s other individual victories came courtesy of Trinity Washington in the 200 (25.20), Linda Otah in the high jump (5-00.00), Savannah Redmond in the long jump (19-03.50) and Mya Souhala in the pole vault (9-00.00).

Naaman Forest won two relays and two individual events and its total of 91 was good enough for third in the standings.

The Rangers’ group of Alexis Griffin, Naiya Morgan, Kaylee Bennett and Ida Seesay took gold in a time of 48.16 and Morgan, Bennett and Seesay were also part of the winning 4x400 along with Olamide Urune.

Naaman Forest also placed third in the 4x200 with Griffin, Urune, Bennett and Deaija White.

Seesay was not finished, as she also won the 100 meters in a time of 12.21 seconds and finished second in the long jump, while Morgan added a gold in the 400 in a winning time of 58.41.

Garland (43) placed fourth overall, highlighted by a gold medal-winning performance by Glorie Kabuin in the 800 in a time of 2:34.44.

Lakeview (26) was fifth and brought home a pair of medals, as Jaliya Sharp was second in the high jump and Oluchukwu Iwannah was third in the discus.

9-6A Track and Field Meet Results

Girls Team Results

1        Wylie 236

2        Sachse        202

3        Naaman Forest     91

4        Garland      43

5        Lakeview    26

6        North Garland      12

7        Rowlett       6

8        South Garland      4

Boys Team Results

1        Wylie 205

2        Sachse        103

3        Lakeview    98

4        Naaman Forest     86

5        Rowlett       62

6        North Garland      41

7        South Garland      14

8        Garland      10

Girls Individual Results

3,200 Meters

1        Liv Lambert         Wylie 12:04.92

2        Anna Eischen       Sachse        12:34.76

3        Madison Ramirez Sachse        12:59.84

4        Gracia Leonard    Sachse        13:11.24

5        Glorie Kabuin      Garland      14:13.62

6        Isabel Hernandez  Lakeview    14:17.12

4x100 Relay

1        Naaman Forest     48.16

(Alexis Griffin, Naiya Morgan, Kaylee Bennett, Ida Seesay)

2        Wylie 48.33

3        Sachse        50.78

(Lachoya Fields, Nia Johnson, Keira Hood-Miles, Mitzi Harrison)

4        Garland      51.42

5        Rowlett       53.03

(Kenis Lucky, Jennifer Aneida, Miniyah Young, McKenzie Rhoden)

6        Lakeview    53.81

800 Meters

1        Glorie Kabuin      Garland      2:34.44

2        Esther Afangideh Wylie 2:37.08

3        Ava Camp  Wylie 2:38.28

4        Olamide Urune     Naaman Forest     2:38.89

5        Kloe Booker-Searcy       Sachse        2:39.43

6        Anna Eischen       Sachse        2:39.81

100 Hurdles

1        Taylor Washington        Wylie 15.49

2        Arissa Grace McGowan Wylie 15.88

3        Teran Rogers        Wylie 16.29

4        Mya Henson         Sachse        17.50

5        Deaija White        Naaman Forest     17.52

6        Miriam Cabello    Garland      18.84

100 Meters

1        Ida Seesay  Naaman Forest     12.21

2        Trinity Washington       Wylie 12.24

3        Hannah Lowe       Sachse        12.79

4        Mitzi Harrison      Sachse        12.96

5        Victoria Robinson         Wylie 12.99

6        Samaria Jackson  Garland      13.10

4x200 Relay

1        Sachse        1:45.91

(Ciana Shed, Keira Hood-Miles, Peyton Brown, Kennedy Swann)

2        Wylie 1:47.76

3        Naaman Forest     1:49.80

4        Garland      1:50.70

5        Lakeview    1:55.15

6        South Garland      1:58.16

400 Meters

1        Naiya Morgan      Naaman Forest     58.41

2        Carringtyn Johnson       Wylie 1:01.48

3        Lazariah Bethany Sachse        1:01.51

4        Audrey Uzoukwu North Garland      1:02.56

5        Amelia Leggett     Wylie 1:02.56

6        Macy Taylor        Sachse        1:04.79

300 Hurdles

1        Taylor Washington        Wylie 47.09

2        Mya Henson         Sachse        49.35

3        Teran Rogers        Wylie 50.30

4        Sage Jenkins         Garland      50.89

5        Deaija White        Naaman Forest     51.32

6        Miriam Cabello    Garland      51.78

200 Meters

1        Trinity Washington       Wylie 25.20

2        Kennedy Swann   Sachse        25.20

3        Savannah Redmond       Wylie 25.93

4        Nia Johnson         Sachse        26.84

5        Faith Lacey Wylie 26.92

6        Alexis Griffin       Naaman Forest     27.13

1,600 Meters

1        Liv Lambert         Wylie 5:36.42

2        Anna Eischen       Sachse        5:49.75

3        Madison Ramirez Sachse        5:55.41

4        Gracia Leonard    Sachse        5:57.40

5        Jordan Sewell       Wylie 6:20.56

6        Isabel Hernandez  Lakeview    6:23.25

4x400 Relay

1        Naaman Forest     4:16.49

(Ida Seesay, Olamide Urune, Kaylee Bennett, Naiya Morgan)

2        Sachse        4:21.29

(Macy Taylor, Lazariah Bethany, Kennedy Swann, Mitzi Harrison)

3        Wylie 4:22.54

4        Garland      4:25.33

5        North Garland      4:31.50

6        Rowlett       4:39.71

(Kenis Lucky, Jennifer Aneida, Miniyah Young, McKenzie Rhoden)

Discus

1        Favor Anyanwu   Sachse        124-11

2        Nya Brown Sachse        97-11

3        Oluchukwu Iwunnah     Lakeview    96-09

4        Carley Hall Wylie 91-07

5        Cherish Okpara    Wylie 84-06

6        Jocelyn Arellano  South Garland      82-02

High Jump

1        Linda Otah Wylie 5-00.00

2        Jaliya Sharp         Lakeview    5-00.00

3        Chioma Obi          Wylie 5-00.00

4        Sha’Taijah Henderson   Lakeview    5-00.00

5        Ally Cheek  Sachse        4-10.00

6        Sydney Miller       Sachse        4-10.00

Long Jump

1        Savannah Redmond       Wylie 19-03.50

2        Ida Seesay  Naaman Forest     18-10.00

3        Kennedy Swann   Sachse        17-07.25

4        Lazariah Bethany Sachse        17-01.50

5        Payton Joost        Wylie 16-11.00

6        Ufuoma Asagba   Wylie 16-04.25

Pole Vault

1        Mya Souhala        Wylie 9-00.00

2        Ally Cheek  Sachse        9-00.00

3        Jordan Sewell       Wylie 8-00.00

4        Skylar Bussing     Wylie 8-00.00

5        Peyton Brown      Sachse        7-06.00

6        Chasry Supelana  Sachse        7-00.00

Shot Put

1        Favor Anyanwu   Sachse        36-08.75

2        Carley Hall Wylie 34-08.50

3        Cherish Okpara    Wylie 32-05.00

4        Kinnidi Hampton Sachse        30-10.50

5        Laila Brown         Naaman Forest     30-01.25

6        Jocelyn Arellano  South Garland      30-01.00

Triple Jump

1        Lazariah Bethany Sachse        36-00.00

2        Savannah Redmond       Wylie 35-09.50

3        Kennedy Swann   Sachse        35-09.25

4        Audrey Uzoukwu North Garland      35-05.00

5        Peyton Brown      Sachse        34-01.00

6        Samantha Schwarz        Wylie 33-02.25

Boys Individual Results

3,200 Meters

1        Luke Lambert       Wylie 9:50.43

2        Nathanael Berhane        Wylie 9:51.92

3        Lyndon Orr Wylie 10:02.26

4        Lucas Carter         Sachse        11:22.86

5        Jacob Podowski   Rowlett       11:31.59

6        Jonathan Chan     Naaman Forest     11:36.81

4x100 Relay

1        Wylie 42.64

(Andrew Asante, Darrick McClendon, William Perry, Kevin Duku)

2        Lakeview    43.05

3        Naaman Forest     43.12

4        Sachse        43.19

(McGuire Ball, Amechi Ofili, Jaqualand Fields, Kori Jones)

5        South Garland      43.62

6        Garland      43.67

800 Meters

1        Luke Lambert       Wylie 2:03.39

2        Hananiah Solomon        Lakeview    2:05.26

3        Hunter Jackson    Wylie 2:06.25

4        John Colbert        Wylie 2:07.95

5        Jose De Leon        Garland      2:09.94

6        Deshaun Mustafa Rowlett       2:14.21

110 Hurdles

1        Canyon Hall         Wylie 15.21

2        Dominique Hall    Naaman Forest     15.43

3        Tarrence Davis, Jr.        Lakeview    15.45

4        Grayson Boyle     Sachse        15.92

5        Baraka Shiramba North Garland      16.29

6        Michael Hierro     Lakeview    16.57

100 Meters

1        Logan Popelka     Wylie 10.56

2        Kingsley Bennett  Naaman Forest     10.75

3        William Perry       Wylie 10.86

4        Kwame Long        Lakeview    10.96

5        Charles Allen       Garland      11.19

6        Zechariah Dunston        Lakeview    11.20

4x200 Relay

1        Wylie 1:29.82

(Andrew Asante, Christopher Washington, Savion Calloway, Darrick McClendon)

2        Lakeview    1:31.18

3        Rowlett       1:32.41

(Gabriel Barkwell, Victor Carr, Caleb Stiggers-Blair, Jayden Ellis)

4        Sachse        1:32.82

(McGuire Ball, Taylan Landingham, Jaden Andrews, DeAndre Robb)

5        South Garland      1:33.55

6        Naaman Forest     1:34.21

400 Meters

1        Jamari Harts        Sachse        48.50

2        Zavion Wright      Lakeview    49.30

3        Jaqualand Fields  Sachse        49.70

4        Hananiah Solomon        Lakeview    50.40

5        Brock Simsek       Rowlett       51.00

6        Evan Becker         Wylie 51.80

300 Hurdles

1        Grayson Boyle     Sachse        41.85

2        Tarrence Davis, Jr.        Lakeview    42.48

3        Jeremiah Evans    Rowlett       42.50

4        Canyon Hall         Wylie 42.51

5        Dominique Hall    Naaman Forest     43.01

6        Baraka Shiramba North Garland      44.11

200 Meters

1        Logan Popelka     Wylie 21.57

2        Andrew Asante    Wylie 22.28

3        William Perry       Wylie 22.45

4        Tyreon Key South Garland      22.94

5        Zechariah Dunston        Lakeview    22.95

1,600 Meters

1        Luke Lambert       Wylie 4:32.78

2        Nathanael Berhane        Wylie 4:37.31

3        Hunter Jackson    Wylie 4:44.52

4        Jose De Leon        Garland      4:59.76

5        Noah Tadele         North Garland      5:01.97

6        Jacob Podowski   Rowlett       5:08.91

4x400 Relay

1        Sachse        3:25.10

(Jaqualand Fields, Landon Mumphrey, Grayson Wheeler, Jamari Harts)

2        Wylie 3:29.30

3        Rowlett       3:30.50

(Caleb Stiggers-Blair, Brock Simsek, Gabriel Barkwell, Jayden Ellis)

4        Lakeview    3:34.80

5        Naaman Forest     3:37.00

6        South Garland      3:37.30

Discus

1        Darwin Murillo    South Garland      116-08

2        Jonathan Jaiyeola Rowlett       113-08

3        Joseph Adams      Wylie 106-09

4        Cooper Creacy     Sachse        106-00

5        Ricardo Ochoa     Sachse        104-07

6        Albion Krasniqi   Sachse        98-10

High Jump

1        Alex Orji     Sachse        6-03.00

2        Jeremiah Evans    Rowlett       5-10.00

3        Augustine Chibuko        North Garland      5-10.00

4        Kai Smith   Sachse        5-10.00

5        Landon Mumphrey        Sachse        5-08.00

6        Gavin Medina      Wylie 5-08.00

Long Jump

1        D’Wonyae Newton        Rowlett       23-03.75

2        Isaiah Watkins     North Garland      22.09.25

3        Alex Orji     Sachse        22-04.50

4        Victor Carr Rowlett       22-00.50

5        Kojo Seykere        Sachse        21-07.25

6        Brison Huey         Naaman Forest     21-04.25

Pole Vault

1        Bryce Cummings  Wylie 11-06.00

2        Canyon Hall         Wylie 11-06.00

3        Christopher Knauss       Wylie 11-06.00

4        Jack Wilson          Sachse        11-00.00

5        Caden Calkins      Sachse        10-06.00

6        Bettemaryam Terefe      Rowlett       10-00.00

Shot Put

1        Devean Deal         Naaman Forest     52-08.50

2        Tommy Dunn       Naaman Forest     51-07.75

3        Markis Deal         Naaman Forest     48-00.00

4        X’Zavien Cambell          Lakeview    46-07.75

5        Jonathan Jaiyeola Rowlett       45-09.25

6        Marcus McElroy  Wylie 45-06.00

Triple Jump

1        Isaiah Watkins     North Garland      44-02.00

2        Baraka Shiramba North Garland      43-09.50

3        Tairence Landrum          Naaman Forest     43-00.50

4        Tarrence Davis, Jr.        Lakeview    42-11.75

5        Landon Mumphrey        Sachse        42-09.50

6        Drew Nickerson   Sachse        41-03.50

