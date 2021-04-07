Local track and field athletes took center stage last Wednesday as they competed at the 9-6A meet at Williams Stadium.
When the dust settled, it was Wylie who was able to sweep the boys and girls team championships, with Sachse finishing as the runner-up in both.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the 9-6A/10-6A area meet, which is scheduled for Apr. 15 at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall.
The Pirates boys won 10 events as they accumulated a total of 205 points to nearly double up the Mustangs, who closed with 103.
Sachse claimed three individual championships and one relay title.
That came in the final event of the night, as the quartet of Jaqualand Fields, Landon Mumphrey, Grayson Wheeler and Jamari Harts took first in the 4x400 relay in a time of 3:25.10, which was more than four seconds faster the rest of the field.
Harts also claimed the solo title in the 400 with a winning time of 48.50 seconds and Fields placed third in that same race.
Alex Orji was a dual medalist, as he won gold in the high jump by clearing 6-3, and he also nabbed a bronze in the long jump.
Rounding out the Sachse gold medalists was Grayson Boyle, who won the 300 hurdles in a time of 41.85 seconds.
Rowlett finished fifth in the team standings with a total of 62 points.
The Eagles had one gold medalist in D’Wonyae Newton, who claimed first place in the long jump with a top mark of 23-03.75.
Jeremiah Evans took home a pair of medals, as he finished second in the high jump and third in the 300 hurdles and Jonathan Jaiyeola placed second in the discus.
Rowlett also fared well in the relays, as the 4x200 quartet of Gabriel Barkwell, Victor Carr, Caleb Stiggers-Blair and Jayden Ellis took third and Barkwell, Stiggers-Blair and Ellis were joined by Brock Simsek on the third-place 4x400 relay.
Wylie was led by distance runner Luke Lambert, who took first place in the 800 (2:03.39), 1,600 (4:32.78) and 3,200 (9:50.43). The Pirates swept the top three spots in both the 1,600 and 3,200, a feat they achieved in four different events.
The foursome of Andrew Asante, Darrick McClendon, William Perry and Kevin Duku took first place in the 4x100 (42.64) and Asante, McClendon, Christopher Washington and Savion Calloway won the 4x200 relay (1:29.82).
Logan Popelka was a dual winner in the 100 (10.56) and 200 (21.57) meters, Canyon Hall won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.21 and Bryce Cummings claimed the gold in the pole vault as he cleared 11-00.00.
Lakeview did not win any gold medals, but had enough strong performances to finish third in the team standings with a total of 98 points.
That included a pair of runner-up relays, as the 4x100 quartet of Kwame Long, Zavion Wright, Marcus Mondine and Kameron Smith took second, as did the 4x200 team of Long, Mondine, Khamani Gary and Zechariah Dunston.
Tarrance Davis, Jr. earned a pair of medals, finishing second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles, Hananiah Solomon was second in the 800 and Tavion Wright was the runner-up in the 400.
Naaman Forest placed fourth in the standings with 86 points, keyed by a 1-2-3 sweep in the shot put.
Devean Deal led the way, taking gold with a throw of 52-08.50, and he was followed by teammates Tommy Dunn and Markis Deal.
The Rangers 4x100 relay of Collen Harris, Kingsley Bennett, Aden Gonzalez and Shaft Davis claimed a bronze medal.
Bennett was also second in the 100, as was Dominique Hall in the 110 hurdles, while Tayrence Landrum finished third in the triple jump.
North Garland (41) featured a gold medalist in Isaiah Watkins, who won the triple jump with a mark of 44-02.00, and he added a silver in the long jump. Baraka Shiramba took second in the triple jump and Augustine Chibuko was third in the high jump.
South Garland (14) also had a gold medal winner as Darwin Murillo won the discus with a throw of 116-08.
The race for the girls team title was much tighter, but Wylie (236) was able to hold off Sachse (202) for the crown.
The Mustangs had a long list of medal winners and one of the standouts was freshman Favor Anyanwu. In her district meet debut, Anyanwu turned in a dominant effort in the discus, as her throw of 124-11 was 27 feet better than the rest of the field, and she added a second gold in the shot put with a mark of 36-08.75.
Sachse picked up valuable points in all three relay races, headlined by the winning 4x200 team that included Ciana Shed, Keira Hood, Peyton Brown and Kennedy Swann.
The quartet of Swann, Macy Taylor, Lazariah Bethany and Mitzi Harrison took second in the 4x400 and Faith Lacey Savannah Redmond, Victoria Robinson and Trinity Washington finished third in the 4x100.
In addition to the two relay medals, Swann also claimed three individual awards, as she took second in the 200 and third in the long jump and triple jump.
Bethany added a gold in the field, as she won the triple jump with a mark of 36-00.00, and she was also third in the 400.
The Mustangs fared well in the distance events, as Anna Eischen, Madison Ramirez and Gracia Leonard took second through fourth, respectively, in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Mya Henson earned a silver medal in the 300 hurdles, as did Nya Brown in the discus and Ally Cheek in the pole vault, and Hannah Lowe brought home a bronze in the 100.
Rowlett’s lone points came courtesy of its relays, as the quartet of Kenis Lucky, Jennifer Aneida, Miniyah Young and McKenzie Rhoden took fifth in the 4x100 and sixth in the 4x400.
The Pirates had all three relays place in the top three and won eight individual events.
Liv Lambert was a dual gold medalist, as her time of 12:04.92 in the 3,200 was 30 seconds faster than the field, and she also won the 1,600 (5:36.42).
Taylor Washington also claimed a pair of gold medals, winning both the 100 hurdles (15.49) and 300 hurdles (47.09).
Wylie’s other individual victories came courtesy of Trinity Washington in the 200 (25.20), Linda Otah in the high jump (5-00.00), Savannah Redmond in the long jump (19-03.50) and Mya Souhala in the pole vault (9-00.00).
Naaman Forest won two relays and two individual events and its total of 91 was good enough for third in the standings.
The Rangers’ group of Alexis Griffin, Naiya Morgan, Kaylee Bennett and Ida Seesay took gold in a time of 48.16 and Morgan, Bennett and Seesay were also part of the winning 4x400 along with Olamide Urune.
Naaman Forest also placed third in the 4x200 with Griffin, Urune, Bennett and Deaija White.
Seesay was not finished, as she also won the 100 meters in a time of 12.21 seconds and finished second in the long jump, while Morgan added a gold in the 400 in a winning time of 58.41.
Garland (43) placed fourth overall, highlighted by a gold medal-winning performance by Glorie Kabuin in the 800 in a time of 2:34.44.
Lakeview (26) was fifth and brought home a pair of medals, as Jaliya Sharp was second in the high jump and Oluchukwu Iwannah was third in the discus.
9-6A Track and Field Meet Results
Girls Team Results
1 Wylie 236
2 Sachse 202
3 Naaman Forest 91
4 Garland 43
5 Lakeview 26
6 North Garland 12
7 Rowlett 6
8 South Garland 4
Boys Team Results
1 Wylie 205
2 Sachse 103
3 Lakeview 98
4 Naaman Forest 86
5 Rowlett 62
6 North Garland 41
7 South Garland 14
8 Garland 10
Girls Individual Results
3,200 Meters
1 Liv Lambert Wylie 12:04.92
2 Anna Eischen Sachse 12:34.76
3 Madison Ramirez Sachse 12:59.84
4 Gracia Leonard Sachse 13:11.24
5 Glorie Kabuin Garland 14:13.62
6 Isabel Hernandez Lakeview 14:17.12
4x100 Relay
1 Naaman Forest 48.16
(Alexis Griffin, Naiya Morgan, Kaylee Bennett, Ida Seesay)
2 Wylie 48.33
3 Sachse 50.78
(Lachoya Fields, Nia Johnson, Keira Hood-Miles, Mitzi Harrison)
4 Garland 51.42
5 Rowlett 53.03
(Kenis Lucky, Jennifer Aneida, Miniyah Young, McKenzie Rhoden)
6 Lakeview 53.81
800 Meters
1 Glorie Kabuin Garland 2:34.44
2 Esther Afangideh Wylie 2:37.08
3 Ava Camp Wylie 2:38.28
4 Olamide Urune Naaman Forest 2:38.89
5 Kloe Booker-Searcy Sachse 2:39.43
6 Anna Eischen Sachse 2:39.81
100 Hurdles
1 Taylor Washington Wylie 15.49
2 Arissa Grace McGowan Wylie 15.88
3 Teran Rogers Wylie 16.29
4 Mya Henson Sachse 17.50
5 Deaija White Naaman Forest 17.52
6 Miriam Cabello Garland 18.84
100 Meters
1 Ida Seesay Naaman Forest 12.21
2 Trinity Washington Wylie 12.24
3 Hannah Lowe Sachse 12.79
4 Mitzi Harrison Sachse 12.96
5 Victoria Robinson Wylie 12.99
6 Samaria Jackson Garland 13.10
4x200 Relay
1 Sachse 1:45.91
(Ciana Shed, Keira Hood-Miles, Peyton Brown, Kennedy Swann)
2 Wylie 1:47.76
3 Naaman Forest 1:49.80
4 Garland 1:50.70
5 Lakeview 1:55.15
6 South Garland 1:58.16
400 Meters
1 Naiya Morgan Naaman Forest 58.41
2 Carringtyn Johnson Wylie 1:01.48
3 Lazariah Bethany Sachse 1:01.51
4 Audrey Uzoukwu North Garland 1:02.56
5 Amelia Leggett Wylie 1:02.56
6 Macy Taylor Sachse 1:04.79
300 Hurdles
1 Taylor Washington Wylie 47.09
2 Mya Henson Sachse 49.35
3 Teran Rogers Wylie 50.30
4 Sage Jenkins Garland 50.89
5 Deaija White Naaman Forest 51.32
6 Miriam Cabello Garland 51.78
200 Meters
1 Trinity Washington Wylie 25.20
2 Kennedy Swann Sachse 25.20
3 Savannah Redmond Wylie 25.93
4 Nia Johnson Sachse 26.84
5 Faith Lacey Wylie 26.92
6 Alexis Griffin Naaman Forest 27.13
1,600 Meters
1 Liv Lambert Wylie 5:36.42
2 Anna Eischen Sachse 5:49.75
3 Madison Ramirez Sachse 5:55.41
4 Gracia Leonard Sachse 5:57.40
5 Jordan Sewell Wylie 6:20.56
6 Isabel Hernandez Lakeview 6:23.25
4x400 Relay
1 Naaman Forest 4:16.49
(Ida Seesay, Olamide Urune, Kaylee Bennett, Naiya Morgan)
2 Sachse 4:21.29
(Macy Taylor, Lazariah Bethany, Kennedy Swann, Mitzi Harrison)
3 Wylie 4:22.54
4 Garland 4:25.33
5 North Garland 4:31.50
6 Rowlett 4:39.71
(Kenis Lucky, Jennifer Aneida, Miniyah Young, McKenzie Rhoden)
Discus
1 Favor Anyanwu Sachse 124-11
2 Nya Brown Sachse 97-11
3 Oluchukwu Iwunnah Lakeview 96-09
4 Carley Hall Wylie 91-07
5 Cherish Okpara Wylie 84-06
6 Jocelyn Arellano South Garland 82-02
High Jump
1 Linda Otah Wylie 5-00.00
2 Jaliya Sharp Lakeview 5-00.00
3 Chioma Obi Wylie 5-00.00
4 Sha’Taijah Henderson Lakeview 5-00.00
5 Ally Cheek Sachse 4-10.00
6 Sydney Miller Sachse 4-10.00
Long Jump
1 Savannah Redmond Wylie 19-03.50
2 Ida Seesay Naaman Forest 18-10.00
3 Kennedy Swann Sachse 17-07.25
4 Lazariah Bethany Sachse 17-01.50
5 Payton Joost Wylie 16-11.00
6 Ufuoma Asagba Wylie 16-04.25
Pole Vault
1 Mya Souhala Wylie 9-00.00
2 Ally Cheek Sachse 9-00.00
3 Jordan Sewell Wylie 8-00.00
4 Skylar Bussing Wylie 8-00.00
5 Peyton Brown Sachse 7-06.00
6 Chasry Supelana Sachse 7-00.00
Shot Put
1 Favor Anyanwu Sachse 36-08.75
2 Carley Hall Wylie 34-08.50
3 Cherish Okpara Wylie 32-05.00
4 Kinnidi Hampton Sachse 30-10.50
5 Laila Brown Naaman Forest 30-01.25
6 Jocelyn Arellano South Garland 30-01.00
Triple Jump
1 Lazariah Bethany Sachse 36-00.00
2 Savannah Redmond Wylie 35-09.50
3 Kennedy Swann Sachse 35-09.25
4 Audrey Uzoukwu North Garland 35-05.00
5 Peyton Brown Sachse 34-01.00
6 Samantha Schwarz Wylie 33-02.25
Boys Individual Results
3,200 Meters
1 Luke Lambert Wylie 9:50.43
2 Nathanael Berhane Wylie 9:51.92
3 Lyndon Orr Wylie 10:02.26
4 Lucas Carter Sachse 11:22.86
5 Jacob Podowski Rowlett 11:31.59
6 Jonathan Chan Naaman Forest 11:36.81
4x100 Relay
1 Wylie 42.64
(Andrew Asante, Darrick McClendon, William Perry, Kevin Duku)
2 Lakeview 43.05
3 Naaman Forest 43.12
4 Sachse 43.19
(McGuire Ball, Amechi Ofili, Jaqualand Fields, Kori Jones)
5 South Garland 43.62
6 Garland 43.67
800 Meters
1 Luke Lambert Wylie 2:03.39
2 Hananiah Solomon Lakeview 2:05.26
3 Hunter Jackson Wylie 2:06.25
4 John Colbert Wylie 2:07.95
5 Jose De Leon Garland 2:09.94
6 Deshaun Mustafa Rowlett 2:14.21
110 Hurdles
1 Canyon Hall Wylie 15.21
2 Dominique Hall Naaman Forest 15.43
3 Tarrence Davis, Jr. Lakeview 15.45
4 Grayson Boyle Sachse 15.92
5 Baraka Shiramba North Garland 16.29
6 Michael Hierro Lakeview 16.57
100 Meters
1 Logan Popelka Wylie 10.56
2 Kingsley Bennett Naaman Forest 10.75
3 William Perry Wylie 10.86
4 Kwame Long Lakeview 10.96
5 Charles Allen Garland 11.19
6 Zechariah Dunston Lakeview 11.20
4x200 Relay
1 Wylie 1:29.82
(Andrew Asante, Christopher Washington, Savion Calloway, Darrick McClendon)
2 Lakeview 1:31.18
3 Rowlett 1:32.41
(Gabriel Barkwell, Victor Carr, Caleb Stiggers-Blair, Jayden Ellis)
4 Sachse 1:32.82
(McGuire Ball, Taylan Landingham, Jaden Andrews, DeAndre Robb)
5 South Garland 1:33.55
6 Naaman Forest 1:34.21
400 Meters
1 Jamari Harts Sachse 48.50
2 Zavion Wright Lakeview 49.30
3 Jaqualand Fields Sachse 49.70
4 Hananiah Solomon Lakeview 50.40
5 Brock Simsek Rowlett 51.00
6 Evan Becker Wylie 51.80
300 Hurdles
1 Grayson Boyle Sachse 41.85
2 Tarrence Davis, Jr. Lakeview 42.48
3 Jeremiah Evans Rowlett 42.50
4 Canyon Hall Wylie 42.51
5 Dominique Hall Naaman Forest 43.01
6 Baraka Shiramba North Garland 44.11
200 Meters
1 Logan Popelka Wylie 21.57
2 Andrew Asante Wylie 22.28
3 William Perry Wylie 22.45
4 Tyreon Key South Garland 22.94
5 Zechariah Dunston Lakeview 22.95
1,600 Meters
1 Luke Lambert Wylie 4:32.78
2 Nathanael Berhane Wylie 4:37.31
3 Hunter Jackson Wylie 4:44.52
4 Jose De Leon Garland 4:59.76
5 Noah Tadele North Garland 5:01.97
6 Jacob Podowski Rowlett 5:08.91
4x400 Relay
1 Sachse 3:25.10
(Jaqualand Fields, Landon Mumphrey, Grayson Wheeler, Jamari Harts)
2 Wylie 3:29.30
3 Rowlett 3:30.50
(Caleb Stiggers-Blair, Brock Simsek, Gabriel Barkwell, Jayden Ellis)
4 Lakeview 3:34.80
5 Naaman Forest 3:37.00
6 South Garland 3:37.30
Discus
1 Darwin Murillo South Garland 116-08
2 Jonathan Jaiyeola Rowlett 113-08
3 Joseph Adams Wylie 106-09
4 Cooper Creacy Sachse 106-00
5 Ricardo Ochoa Sachse 104-07
6 Albion Krasniqi Sachse 98-10
High Jump
1 Alex Orji Sachse 6-03.00
2 Jeremiah Evans Rowlett 5-10.00
3 Augustine Chibuko North Garland 5-10.00
4 Kai Smith Sachse 5-10.00
5 Landon Mumphrey Sachse 5-08.00
6 Gavin Medina Wylie 5-08.00
Long Jump
1 D’Wonyae Newton Rowlett 23-03.75
2 Isaiah Watkins North Garland 22.09.25
3 Alex Orji Sachse 22-04.50
4 Victor Carr Rowlett 22-00.50
5 Kojo Seykere Sachse 21-07.25
6 Brison Huey Naaman Forest 21-04.25
Pole Vault
1 Bryce Cummings Wylie 11-06.00
2 Canyon Hall Wylie 11-06.00
3 Christopher Knauss Wylie 11-06.00
4 Jack Wilson Sachse 11-00.00
5 Caden Calkins Sachse 10-06.00
6 Bettemaryam Terefe Rowlett 10-00.00
Shot Put
1 Devean Deal Naaman Forest 52-08.50
2 Tommy Dunn Naaman Forest 51-07.75
3 Markis Deal Naaman Forest 48-00.00
4 X’Zavien Cambell Lakeview 46-07.75
5 Jonathan Jaiyeola Rowlett 45-09.25
6 Marcus McElroy Wylie 45-06.00
Triple Jump
1 Isaiah Watkins North Garland 44-02.00
2 Baraka Shiramba North Garland 43-09.50
3 Tairence Landrum Naaman Forest 43-00.50
4 Tarrence Davis, Jr. Lakeview 42-11.75
5 Landon Mumphrey Sachse 42-09.50
6 Drew Nickerson Sachse 41-03.50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.