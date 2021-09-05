After a frustrating opening week, the Sachse offense was on fire on Friday.
The Mustangs erupted for 37 points in the first quarter and kept Red Oak at arm’s length from there en route to a 64-42 victory at Billy Goodloe Stadium to even their record at 1-1.
Quarterback Alex Orji had a monster game, completing 14-of-24 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns and adding eight carries for 193 yards and a pair of scores.
After forcing a punt on the Hawks’ opening drive, Sachse quickly went to work, moving 44 yards in just four plays, with Luke Keefer, who had a huge night of his own with 17 carries for 201 yards and a trio of touchdowns, scoring on a 4-yard run to grab a quick 7-0 lead.
Red Oak kept pace early on and was able to tie it at 7-7. Orji then scored on a 4-yard run, but the Hawks again came right back, with Jaylon Robinson’s 31-yard run knotting it at 14-14.
The difference in the game happened in a span of less than four minutes, when the Mustangs reeled off 23 points.
Keefer got things started when he busted free for a 74-yard touchdown run. A blocked kick led to a safety and Sachse then went to the air when Orji found Jhett Creel on a 49-yard scoring strike.
After forcing a turnover on downs, the Mustangs needed only four plays to move 83 yards, with Orji outracing the defense on a 68-yard touchdown run and it was suddenly 37-14 with 17 seconds still left in the first quarter.
While Red Oak was able to keep its offense in rhythm, it was unable to stop Sachse.
Keefer had a 36-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and Orji hooked up with Austin Phillips on a 24-yard scoring pass to take a 50-28 lead into halftime.
The Mustangs opened the second half with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock, with Drew Nickerson hauling in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Orji to push the lead to 57-28.
Red Oak was able to claw back to within 57-42, but Sachse added another score early in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run from Orji and the Mustangs defense was able to force a pair of punts down the stretch, allowing them to run out the clock.
