Sachse quarterback Brenden George did not get off to an ideal start in Thursday’s 9-6A opener against Lakeview.
George’s first three passes fell incomplete and then while he tried to scramble for a first down, he took a big hit that sent him to the sidelines for a short time.
When he returned, George was still searching for his rhythm, as he went 0-for-5 in the first quarter.
The rest of the night was a different story.
George and his receiving corps caught fire, as the Mustangs turned a close game into a 31-7 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Sachse (1-2) picks up its first victory of the season in moving to 1-0 in district play, while the Patriots fall to 2-1 and 0-1.
After missing on his first five attempts, George was nearly flawless the rest of the way, completing 17-of-19 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns.
Kaliq Lockett had a huge night with six receptions for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Kendrick Hanks had six catches for 113 yards and a score.
The Mustangs defense, meanwhile, was on its game from the start, holding Lakeview to negative yardage in the first quarter and just 193 yards in the game.
Sachse got on the board on its second drive, but it nearly came with a heavy price when George took a huge hit and was assisted to the sideline.
The drive would stall and the Mustangs settled for a 24-yard field goal by Alex Alvarado to take a 3-0 lead.
It stayed that way until midway through the second quarter, when George found Lockett over the middle for a 44-yard gain, and then two plays later, that duo hooked up on a 34-yard scoring strike to make it 10-0.
The Patriots made things interesting just before halftime. Lamar Lewis provided a spark with a couple of nice runs and Kendrick Sanders then threw a deep ball that was tipped by a Sachse defensive back, but right into the hands of Trenton Harris for a 36-yard touchdown to close the gap to 10-7 at halftime.
The Mustangs took control in the third quarter.
Taking advantage of a shank on a punt, they moved 40 yards in five plays, with Josh Ridge darting around the left edge and taking it 18 yards to paydirt to make it a two-score game at 17-7.
On its next possession, George hit Hanks in stride for a 58-yard touchdown and just like that, it was 24-7.
Lakeview thought it had closed the gap on a touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, and the receiver’s foot appeared to hit the goal line, but the officials ruled he was short.
The Patriots fumbled the snap on the next play with Sachse recovering and that led to the biggest play of the night.
Throwing from his own end zone, George threw a laser down the sideline to Lockett, who tipped the ball up, grabbed it and raced untouched to the end zone for a 94-yard touchdown to make it 31-7 with 4:28 left and that is the way it would end.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
