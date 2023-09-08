SACHSE FOOTBALL

Sachse overcame a slow start to pull away for a 31-7 victory over Lakeview on Thursday in the 9-6A opener at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Sachse Football

Sachse quarterback Brenden George did not get off to an ideal start in Thursday’s 9-6A opener against Lakeview.

George’s first three passes fell incomplete and then while he tried to scramble for a first down, he took a big hit that sent him to the sidelines for a short time.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments