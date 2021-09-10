For a little more than three quarters on Thursday, Sachse and Denton Braswell matched one another big play for big play.
On four different occasions, one of the team surged out to a one-touchdown lead. In each of those situations, the team that was trailing came right back to tie it up.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, that trend changed in the fourth quarter.
After the Bengals grabbed a 35-28 advantage with 10:01 to play, Sachse had three possessions on which to answer, but were unable to do so.
Braswell added an insurance field goal midway through the fourth as it went on to a 38-28 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Mustangs fall to 1-2 on the young season as they head into 9-6A play next week, while the Broncos improve to 2-1.
The game was tied at 21-21 at halftime and the teams traded punts early in the third quarter.
Braswell’s up-tempo, no-huddle offense gave Sachse problems at times and that was the case on its next drive, as it quickly drove 68 yards in six plays.
Jaylon Burton provided the big play with a 48-yard run and the Broncos converted on third-and-7 when Keegan Byrd swung a pass out to the right to Kinji Hooker, who shook a tackle and raced untouched to the end zone for a 11-yard touchdown to take a 35-28 lead with 7:01 left.
Burton is the back-up running back, but he had a huge game with 26 carries for 169 yards.
The Mustangs followed with what was the most time-consuming drive of the night by either team, chewing up more than five minutes as they moved 46 yards in 11 plays, but they came up short on fourth down, turning it over on downs.
The Sachse defense rose to the occasion, though, forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back at midfield.
Alex Orji hooked up with Jhett Creel on a 48-yard completion down to the 2 on the final play of the third quarter and Orji bulled into the end zone on the first snap of the fourth to tie it at 28-28 with 11:54 left.
Unphased, Braswell mounted a 73-yard drive of its own, with Burton busting through the middle of the defense for a 21-yard touchdown run to grab a 35-28 advantage with 10:01 remaining.
Sachse went three-and-out on its next drive and the Broncos took advantage of a short field to drive into the red zone, with Jaeden Morrison kicking a 23-yard field goal to make it a two-score game at 38-28 at the 6:43 mark.
There was still plenty of time for a comeback, but the Mustangs were unable to conger up the late-game magic.
The next drive ended on the first play after an interception by Dylan Smith, and after they quickly got the ball back, a sack put them in a deep hole they were unalb to climb out of.
Sachse punted and never got the ball back, as Braswell picked up a pair of first downs to allow them to run out the clock.
While the teams combined for nearly 900 yards of total offense, they actually started the game with a Mustangs punt and the Broncos turning the ball over on downs.
Sachse struck first with a six-play, 67-yard drive. Orji broke off a 34-yard run and then hit Jamari Harts on a 25-yard scoring strike to grab a 7-0 lead.
In a sign of things to come, Braswell needed only 38 second to answer, with a 54-yard run by Kerry Lacey setting up a 6-yard touchdown by Byrd to tie it at 7-7.
The Mustangs embarked on a long drive that took more than five minutes off the clock, converting on fourth down at the 2 when Orji bought some time and lofted a pass to the end zone that came down to Creel to give them a 14-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
The Broncos again came right back, moving 74 yards in 13 plays, with Byrd finding Ja’Ryan Wallace on a 21-yard touchdown to tie it again.
Braswell took its first lead of the game when Burton darted through the defense on a 20-yard run with 3:08 left before the break, but that was plenty of time for Sachse, who came right back when Harts hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Orji to knot it at 21-21 heading into halftime.
