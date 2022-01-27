The 9-6A boys basketball season officially reached its midpoint on Friday and the Tuesday’s start of the second half was supposed to mark the start of the stretch run.
However, due to a number of different COVID-related issues, only one game able to be played, leaving the standings largely unchanged, with Garland and Wylie leading the way and five teams closely grouped in what could be a wild battle for the final playoff spot.
Sachse is part of that group at 2-4 along with Lakeview and North Garland, followed by Rowlett at 1-5 and South Garland at 1-7.
The Eagles and Mustangs were supposed to meet in a big game last Friday, but that game was postponed.
It marked the start of a trend, as both Rowlett and Sachse also had scheduled games on Tuesday and Friday moved back.
Though Rowlett has endured some ups and downs, it is still in control of its own destiny as it pursues its first playoff berth since 2018.
The Eagles have proven to have some depth. In their last game, a win over South Garland, Rowlett got points from Matthew Ellis, Chika Elongonye, Obie Jordan, Jeremiah Evans, DeShon Harris, Chris Crowe, DeShaun Mustafa, Jusuf Rasidagic and Kenny Jackson.
They will need to rely on that depth in the near future, as with three contests to make up, they will be facing the prospect of playing three and perhaps four games in a week.
The Mustangs are in a similar predicament, having already had two games postponed.
Sachse has wins over two of the three teams it is tied with in Lakeview and North Garland. It has also been on somewhat of a roller coaster, as it played Wylie to within two points, but also has a loss to South Garland.
The Mustangs feature one of the top players in the district in R.J. Chatman, Trey Wright recently had a 23-point effort and Chase Upton, Trae Brown, Jayden Lewis and Andrew Dunnam have been among the other contributors.
As was the case on the gridiron, Garland (7-0) has been the team to beat and they completed an undefeated first half of the season by rallying for a 62-57 victory over Naaman Forest last Friday.
Zuby Ejiofor led the Owls with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Joshua Valiaveedu had 12, Chukes Ejiofor scored 10 and Chauncey Carter added nine.
Zuby Ejiofor, the 6-8 senior who is committed to Kansas, has been a dominant force in the middle. He is averaging 20.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 1.8 stls and 1.3 assists per game.
But Garland is in no way a one-player show with several other players capable of having big nights.
That group includes Aaron King (7.5 ppg, 1.9 apg), Kobe Brtton (7.1 ppg), Joshua Valiaveedu (6.6 ppg, 1.7 spg) and Chukes Ejiofor (5.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Wylie (6-1) has remained right on the Owls’ heels, with a 45-30 loss in their head-to-head meeting being the only separation.
With Jordan Hudgins, Messay Gharbin, Donaven Davis and Jackson Hinkley, the Pirates will certainly be a factor down the stretch.
If there is a darkhorse in the district title race, it would be Naaman Forest, who did pick up a 77-65 victory over South Garland on Tuesday to improve to 6-2.
The Rangers have the firepower to beat any team. Autavius Hobbs averages 16.2 points per game, Justin Whitmore is tallying 13.4 points per contest, Drealyn Mosley is a double-figure scorer at 10.1 points per night and Coleman Craddock (9.9 ppg) and Marks Deal (5.1 ppg) have also been reliable.
North Garland (2-4) has a pair of good scorers in Augustine Chibuko and Chukwuemeka Bielonwu and Alex Yosia has also been solid offensively.
Lakeview (2-4) is also very much alive in the hunt, led by Dallas Smith, Zack Runnels, Felix Smith and Zolan Skinner.
Though it has just one district win, South Garland (1-7) is just one game back of the pack and has the ability to be a contender.
Tyson Wakefield posted a 25-point effort in the game against Naaman Forest on Tuesday and Dvon Turner, Jederris Carr, Justin Rouwtt, Daniel Smith and Brandon Nave have been among the other contributors.
The battle for the 9-6A title and the four playoff spots are still up for grabs, but it could also be a war of attrition, as the postponed games could make for some busier-than-usual weeks for several teams.
