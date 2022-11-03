Any coach will tell you that there is no such thing as a perfect offensive game.
Or is there?
Perhaps perfection is too strong a term, but with its season on the line, the Sachse offense put together about as efficient of an outing as one will see all year.
The Mustangs scored nine touchdowns on their first nine possessions, as they claimed a game they had to have with a 63-21 victory over North Garland on Thursday in the 9-6A finales for both teams at Williams Stadium.
Sachse was then forced to wait.
While many games, including this one, was moved up to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather, Garland and Wylie opted to play on Friday as scheduled.
(Update: For the Mustangs, it was well worth the wait, as the Pirates pulled away late for a 28-10 victory over the Owls, which created a four-way tie for fourth place. After a series of tiebreakers, it came down to Sachse and Garland, and the Mustangs will be moving on to the playoffs due to their head-to-head victory over the Owls.)
Just how efficient was Sachse (4-4, 4-6) during the first three-and-a-half quarters?
Quarterback Brenden George was a perfect 13-of-13 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns—all in the first half.
VictorJesus Gutierrez came on in relief and picked up where George left off, going 6-of-6 for 82 yards and a pair of scores, as the quarterbacks spread the ball around to 12 different receivers.
The Mustangs were equally proficient on the ground, where eight ball carriers combined to average better than 10 yards per carry (24-252).
During that nine-possession stretch, only once did Sachse face a third down situation.
It added up to a dominant performance when the Mustangs needed it most.
They set the tone on the opening drive, moving 67 yards in six plays, with Brendon Haygood powering in from two yards out for a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the contest.
North Garland (2-6, 3-7) was once again without the services of do-everything quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe, but it did have its moments on offense.
One of those occurred on their opening possession when Kameron Shaw found a wide-open Mateo Howard for a 42-yard scoring strike to tie it at 7-7.
But the Raiders simply could not keep pace with Sachse all game long.
George kept it himself on a 3-yard run to cap the next drive, and a short time later, he found Grayson King open on the right side of the field, and King beat one defender and outraced the rest to the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Pope Akanna had a 12-yard touchdown run and George found Robbie Rothrock for a 10-yard scoring strike as the lead swelled to 35-7.
North Garland did get back into the end zone, as Shaw again found Howard, this time for a 26-yard touchdown with just 1:21 left in the half.
But that was more than enough time for the Mustangs, as after a good kick return by Dane Norberg, George hooked up with Rothrock for a 34-yard scoring strike to push it back to 42-14 at halftime.
With George’s night done after putting up more than 300 yards of offense in the first half, Gutierrez took over, throwing touchdown passes of 39 yards to Jhett Creel and three yards to Caden Calkins to make it 56-14 in the third quarter.
The Mustangs added the exclamation mark early in the fourth, as Khalyse Harris juked one defender, ran over another and was off to the races for a 30-yard touchdown run to extend the advantage to 63-14.
The only thing that stopped Sachse all night long was itself, as its 10th drive ended with a lost fumble that the Raiders turned into a short touchdown run by Howard in the final minute, but by that point, the Mustangs were already celebrating their win and hoping for the best on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.