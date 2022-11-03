SACHSE FOOTBALL GENELL MCCLENDON

Sachse’s Grayson King had a 54-yard touchdown catch as part of an offensive explosion as the Mustangs rolled to a 63-21 win over North Garland on Thursday at Williams Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

Any coach will tell you that there is no such thing as a perfect offensive game.

Or is there?

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments