Every high school sport features its marquee teams, whether that be in terms of consistency or sheer dominance.
When it comes to Garland ISD athletics, perhaps no sport has been ruled during the last quarter of a century the way that volleyball has by Rowlett and Sachse.
The Eagles have been a model of consistency, and their streak of 23 consecutive playoff appearances is the longest by any GISD team in any sport.
The Mustangs started varsity play in 2004 and have never missed the playoffs, a run of 16 consecutive appearances.
On top of that, Sachse has won at least a share of the district crown in seven straight seasons, including last year when it rolled to an undefeated 14-0 campaign.
As impressive as those pedigrees are, teams still have to produce in the present and that has arrived quicker than normal as they prepare to start the 9-6A season on Tuesday.
The entire country has had to adjust to the complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and high school sports have certainly not been an exception.
That is why after delaying the start of the season for Class 6A and 5A teams until Sept. 15, they have had just a couple of weeks of preparation before the start of district play in order to comply with the schedule laid out by the University Interscholastic League.
Will that have any impact on the GISD hierarchy? Those answers start to unfold on Tuesday.
Here is a look at the field:
Sachse (3-0)
The Mustangs lost some key performers from last year’s team, but if their recent run shows anything it is the ability to reload.
Senior Shaliyah Rhoden was the district offensive most valuable player last season after averaging 3.3 kills per set.
Senior Kayla Grant, the newcomer of the year, and senior Elizabeth Woods, a first-team selection, each recorded two kills per set and also led the team in blocks with 76 and 58 respectively.
Macy Taylor, a second-team all-district honoree as a freshman, Sydney Ross and Ryann Spears also provided offense when called upon and their roles should increase this season, as should freshman Favor Anyanwu, who has already made an impression.
Sachse also has the luxury of returning the engine that makes the offense go in senior setter Claire Romo. A year ago, she ranked among the area leaders, averaging 10 assists per set.
Junior Zoria Heard and Romo led the team in aces a season ago, with 78 and 73, respectively and were also the leaders of the defense on the backline.
Heard, the district defensive most valuable player, registered 5.5 kills per game, Romo had 2.5 digs per set and Taylor and Karissa Korenek was also consistent on the defensive end.
Rowlett (1-0)
The Eagles have a new head coach in Jessica Moss, but that does not affect the expectations as they look to extend their GISD record streak.
There are holes to fill with the departure of six all-district performers, but there are plenty of reasons for optimism.
Rowlett returns a solid nucleus with a trio of seniors in Brooke Dragos and Mackenzie Bowen and Ashley Ung, who was an honorable mention all-district selection last season from her outside hitter position.
Though the rotation is still taking shape heading into the district opener, some other players have already emerged as likely contributors in junior setter Cheyanne Bradford, sophomore outside hitter Abigail Merkel and sophomore middle blocker Jasmine Riggins.
Wylie (1-2)
As the lone district team outside of GISD, Wylie has made a name for itself across the board in the last two years and volleyball is no different.
In fact, the Pirates shared the district title with Sachse two years ago and were the only team to take a set off of the Mustangs last season.
Wylie will not go away this fall as it returns all six of its all-district performers.
That group includes junior Ana Heath, the co-most valuable player, and sophomore Trinity Blackwood, the district blocker of the year.
The Pirates can also turn to first-team selections senior Izzy Jones and senior Niah Tucker, as well as second-teamers in seniors Miya Cain and Niki Perry and junior Cori Westfall.
Naaman Forest (0-1)
The Rangers did not fare well against the upper tier, but took care of business against the rest of the district to earn the fourth spot in the playoffs.
Naaman Forest graduated some key pieces, but does have a nice nucleus returning with first-team senior setter Mallory Onstot, second-team senior libero/defensive specialist Catherine Ballard and honorable mention junior middle hitter Kaylyn Minor.
Garland (0-1)
The Owls were competitive during the district slate last season, winning five matches despite not having a player named to the first or second teams.
There is some uncertainty with Garland heading into the 9-6A slate once again, but they showed last season they cannot be overlooked.
North Garland (1-0)
The Raiders might not have made the playoffs, but for a program that has endured their share of struggles, they made strides to the point where Jill Steininger was voted as co-coach of the year.
North Garland graduated four all-district performers, leaving a trio of honorable mention selections to lead in senior libero Valerie Aguilera, senior outside hitter Abby Patterson and senior setter Alexis Wooten.
Lakeview (3-2)
The Patriots are another team hoping they are trending up with a nice quartet of returning players who were named honorable mention all-district.
That group includes senior defensive specialists Tayler Harris and Kyla Riley, senior right side Myah Robinson and junior Lauren Allen-Upshaw.
South Garland (0-1)
Once one of the power programs in GISD, there is nowhere to go but up for the Colonels, who did not win a district match last season.
