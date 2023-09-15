SACHSE FOOTBALL JOSH RIDGE

Josh Ridge and Sachse rolled to a 45-7 victory over rival Rowlett on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. 

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

Last season, Sachse held off Rowlett in a wild, high-scoring affair, emerging with a 48-41 victory.

On Friday, there was no such drama.


