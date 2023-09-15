Last season, Sachse held off Rowlett in a wild, high-scoring affair, emerging with a 48-41 victory.
On Friday, there was no such drama.
The Mustangs used a dominant defensive effort combined with an opportunistic offense to open a 31-0 halftime lead and they cruised to a 45-7 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Sachse evens its overall record at 2-2, while more importantly, moving to 2-0 in 9-6A as it retains the “Hammer Trophy” given to the winner of each year’s rivalry match-up, while the Eagles fall to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in district play.
There was plenty of action in the first 48 seconds of the game.
On the first play from scrimmage, Sachse quarterback Brenden George hit Kendrick Hanks for a 38-yard gain, but Rowlett as able to jar the loose at the end of the play, with Jayden Washington recovering for the Eagles.
The Mustangs returned the favor just three plays later, with Ivory Chester intercepting a pass, and on the very next snap, George kept it himself on a 14-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead less than a minute in.
Neither offense could find much rhythm early on, as the teams combined for 10 possessions in the first quarter, many of which were three-and-outs.
But Sachse was winning the field position battle and that led to a 29-yard field goal by Alex Alvarado that made it 10-0 at the end of the quarter.
After completing only one pass in the first 12 minutes, George found his groove in the second quarter, engineering three consecutive touchdown drives.
Early in the frame, the Mustangs blocked a punt that was recovered by Jordan Nelson in Rowlett territory and one play later, the Eagles bit on a nice fake from George, who then found a wide-open Kaliq Lockett for a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-0.
After a quick three-and-out, Sachse moved 76 yards in eight plays, with George hitting Santana Quinn on a 27-yard scoring strike with 6:00 left in the half.
The Eagles, whose only first down up until that point had come courtesy of a Sachse penalty, showed signs of life when Andrew Ellison completed three straight passes to move 60 yards into the red zone, but it was that kind of night, as his next attempt bounced off a receiver’s hands and into those of Chester for his second pick of the game.
The Mustangs then embarked on a backbreaking drive, moving 99 yards in eight plays, with George scoring on a 6-yard run to push it to 31-0 at halftime.
As he had done late in the first half, Ellison maintained the hot hand to start the second, as Rowlett moved 70 yards in 12 plays, and he found Joseph Brocks in the corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass to get on the scoreboard.
But Sachse has an immediate response, marching right back down the field and getting a 3-yard scoring run from Brendon Haygood to extend the advantage back to 38-7.
With the result a foregone conclusion, both teams put the second and third string into the game, but there was one more highlight for the Mustangs, as Aidan Sharp had a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown to provide the final 45-7 margin.
