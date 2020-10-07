Sachse has been the standard among Garland ISD volleyball programs for the last decade.
The Mustangs have been perennial district champions and with those accomplishments come high expectations.
Early October is when one would expect to see Sachse rounding into playoff form, but this, of course, is no ordinary season.
Like most teams, the Mustangs were unable to work out together during the summer and had the entire tournament portion of the schedule wiped away.
When they did finally take the court, they got off to a solid start only to be put on hold once again for the past two weeks due to COVID-19 protocol.
With only one day of practice under its belt, Sachse took the court for its 9-6A opener on Tuesday and it was business as usual as it picked up a 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 sweep of Naaman Forest.
The Mustangs were not at their best, but they were rarely threatened, and that could be a scary thought for future opponents.
“We did some good things, but we made a ton of unforced errors and it was like we didn’t know where we were on the court sometimes,” Sachse head coach Rikki Jones said. “It’s going to take some time, and I know I have to be patient.”
Sachse (4-0, 1-0) had opened the season with three consecutive sweeps when the COVID-19 pandemic put things on hold. These are uncharted waters for everybody, so the Mustangs did their best to adjust on the fly.
“The first week, we didn’t really do anything, because at that point, I was worried about who was healthy and if anybody was unhealthy,” Jones said. “Then we met virtually doing body-weight stuff, sprints, runs, working out virtually together, just anything we could do to try to stay sharp.”
Naaman Forest, which had already played a pair of district matches, hung tough through the early stages of the opening game, getting kills from Mallory Onstat and Kennedi Marshall to tie it at 6-6.
Sachse, though, began to exert its will, as Elizabeth Woods had a kill and Shaliyah Rhoden added an ace as they took a three-point lead. The Rangers tried to stay close, but kills from Sydney Ross and Kayla Grant and an ace from Karisa Koriner pushed the advantage to 14-9.
A short time later, Rhoden stepped behind the service line and closed it out with a six-point run, which included an ace, a smash from Woods and back-to-back kills from Macy Puckett to close out a 25-13 win.
That momentum carried over into Game 2, when Claire Romo opened the set with an eight-point service run , highlighted by two aces and kills from Rhoden and Favor Anyanwu.
Anyanwu, a freshman, continued to make her presence felt at the net with another kill and a block and Macy Taylor put down a smash to make it 12-4.
Sachse continued to keep Naaman Forest at arm’s length, as the lead never dipped below eight points, and a pair of kills from Kayla Grant and a tip from Rhoden closed out the 25-13 victory.
Looking to close out the sweep. Anyanwu had a pair of early kills, Woods added another and Emily Westbrook had an ace to stake them to a quick 7-3 lead in Game 3, but the Rangers got a nice service run of their own from Makaelah Anesi to tie it up.
Taylor had an answer with back-to-back aces and kills from Grant and Rhoden pushed the Mustangs back to a 14-9 advantage.
Naaman Forest was still hanging around down 17-14 when Sachse put its foot on the gas. Taylor had consecutive kills and Grant, Rhoden and Anyanwu added points to get them to match point and Woods delivered the ending kill to put the Rangers away.
It might have been the type of match that Sachse needed at this juncture. The Mustangs were able to shake off some rust, but at the same time pick up a victory.
Because of having the first two district matches postponed, they will stay busy during the next two weeks, not only with Tuesday and Friday matches, but also with Saturday make-ups.
“We just need to get back in volleyball shape where we look clean,” Jones said. “I miss the killer instinct, it isn’t that we didn’t want it, but we just need a little more of that killer instinct that we need to push the other team and finish at our very best.”
The Mustangs will host rival Rowlett on Friday before the first of their two Saturday matinees against Garland.
Jones knows Sachse will have to be better in the coming weeks, but she also believes that the talent is in place for the Mustangs to reach their potential as they continue their pursuit of another district championship.
“I do believe that,” Jones said. “We are a little behind, so I am going to have to make sure I’m patient and we’ll work together and be okay. We do have the talent we just have to put all the pieces together, get the rust off, and we’ll get there.”
