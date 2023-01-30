It has already been a history-making season for the Sachse boys basketball team.
The Mustangs are soaring to never-before-reached heights and it comes to no surprise to anybody familiar with the program that senior R.J. Chatman has been at the heart of the success.
Heading into Friday’s round of games, Sachse was neck-and-neck with Wylie in the battle for the 9-6A championship, which would be the first in program history, and they have already set the school record for victories in a season, as they carried a 20-5 record into Tuesday’s bye.
Individually, it has also been a record-breaking campaign for Chatman, who has elevated his game every season during his high career, and he is saving the best for last.
Early in the season, Chatman surpassed 1,000 points for his high school career, and a short time later, he became Sachse’s all-time leading scorer.
Since then, he has also become the program’s all-time leader in assists, steals and 3-pointers made.
Despite the highlights already achieved this season, Chatman and the Mustangs believe the best is yet to come.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Chatman reflects on his high school career with Sachse, his growth as a player, and what the future holds.
SLM: The team has been clicking all season long. What have been the keys to success so far?
RC: The key to our successful season has been the resilience that we possess. When adversity hits, we don’t turn on one another. That mindset to handle it well has really been a major contributing factor for our success.
SLM: You are able to contribute in a number of different ways. How do you describe your role on the team?
RC: I would consider myself a role model and vocal leader for my squad. I’m here to make plays, facilitate and control the pace. As a point guard, I take great pride in making sure I make my teammates better and do whatever it takes to win games.
SLM: You have been a part of the varsity program for four years. How has your game grown during that time?
RC: I feel like my game as grown a lot in many different ways since my freshmen year. My shooting and my ball-handling have certainly improved, but I would say my biggest growth is my maturity and growth mentally. I manage the clock better, make better decisions in crunch time, and am all-around mentally stronger than I was four years ago.
SLM: How did you get your start playing basketball?
RC: I started playing very young when I was about three years old. My father used to have me work on my ball-handling in the kitchen and I have loved the game and the process of improvement ever since.
SLM: Who have been your biggest influences on the court?
RC: My biggest influence is my father. He has taught me the game since I was young, and to this day he continues to push me to be the best version of myself on and off the court.
SLM: Do you have a favorite memory from your playing career?
RC: Probably our bi-district win against Tyler Legacy in 2021. From the outside, it might just look like a normal playoff win, but for us – it was so much more. Considering the challenges of COVID, the game being pushed back a week because of “Icemageddon”, the camaraderie of that them and being the four seed that knocked off the one seed – that was a really special one for all of us.
SLM: What are some of the things you enjoy doing when you are not playing basketball?
RC: I enjoy hanging with my friends, watching sports on TV (usually football of basketball) or spending time with my family.
SLM: What are your and the team’s goals for the rest of the season?
RC: Our goal is definitely to win and secure the first district title in our school’s history. Once we meet that goal, our next one is to be playing our best basketball come playoff time and make as deep a run as we can!
