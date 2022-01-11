Sachse and Wylie had rolled through the early portion of the 9-6A girls basketball slate without much of a problem, with each winning all five of their games by double digits.
That set the stage for a showdown for the top spot in the district and the aforementioned trend continued for the Mustangs.
Sachse was simply dominant during the first 10 minutes, opening the game on a 26-3 run and it never looked back on its way to a 49-21 victory on its home court on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (15-8) improve to 6-0 in 9-6A as they take over sole possession of first place by handing the Pirates (5-1) their first district loss.
Sachse could not have asked for a better start.
The Mustangs defense forced nine turnovers and Wylie only got off seven field goal attempts in the first quarter, making just one.
It was a different story on the other end of the court, where Sachse hit nine of its first 12 shot attempts.
Neenah George got things started with a pair of free throws and a short jumper. She then found Criselle Mendoza open from the perimeter, as she knocked down a pair of 3-pointers sandwiched around a layup by Crislyn Rose to take a 12-0 lead less than three minutes in.
Wylie finally got on the scoreboard courtesy of a three-point play by Lynn Nwachukwu, but that would be their only points of the opening frame.
Sachse kept the pressure on, as Traniece Hall hit a trey and Rose followed with a layup and a 3-pointer.
The Pirate defense had few early answers for the Mustangs’ ball movement, as they consistently got good looks near the rim.
Sachse got layups from George and Ckalynn Anderson to close the first quarter and Charish Thompson opened the second with another to cap a 26-3 run.
The Mustangs took their foot off the gas for a while with the big advantage, but it did not matter, as baskets from George, Kennedy Swann and Thompson gave them a 32-7 lead at the break.
Wylie showed some signs of life coming out of the lockeroom, holding Sachse to just a pair of field goals and Nwachukwu scored eight straight points to get within 36-18 late in the quarter, but that was as close as it would get.
The Mustangs went back to the pressure defense that had served them so well early on, and it again paid off, as they allowed just one field goal in the fourth.
Thompson, the 6-0 freshman, continued her strong play with five of her team-high 13 points down the stretch and Rose capped her 11-point night by turning a pair of steals into layups to put the finishing touches on the 49-21 victory.
