Since their respective inaugural seasons in 1996 and 2004, Rowlett and Sachse have established themselves among the best programs in Garland ISD.
Each has enjoyed their share of playoff appearances and district championships, and often times the road to the latter has run through one another.
It is still too early to determine the exact magnitude of this year’s meeting, but both the Eagles (1-3, 1-0 in 9-6A) and Mustangs (2-2, 1-0) will enter their 18th meeting tied atop the standings when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
If the last two meeting are any indication, there will plenty of drama on Friday night. Two years ago, Sachse edged Rowlett in a 42-40 thriller, with the Eagles gaining a measure of revenge last season in a 35-33 victory.
Both teams are looking to build off impressive district-opening victories.
The Eagles won their first game under new head coach Derek Alford in a 50-0 rout of South Garland.
James Okolo was pressed into starting quarterback duties due to injuries, and he had his best outing of the young season. Okolo completed 19-of-29 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns and added six carries for 61 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
Rowlett had a pair of 100-yard receivers with Corey Kirkling, who had seven catches for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Ernest Thomas, who made five grabs for 123 yards and a score.
Thomas (15-271, 2 TDs) and Kirkling (14-266, 3 TDs) have led the receiving corps that also includes Xander Moughalian (7-100), Colton Yarbrough (9-81) and Devonta Crow (7-68).
Yarbrough leads the team in rushing, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and Kingston Johnson showed what he can do last week with a 50-yard touchdown run.
The Rowlett defense held South Garland to 147 total yards, much of which came after the outcome was no longer in doubt, intercepted a pair of passes and posted its first shutout since a 44-0 win over Naaman Forest in 2014.
The Mustangs had an up-and-down non-district ride, but started on the right foot in a 56-27 victory over Lakeview.
Quarterback Alex Orji has been a touchdown machine this season and that trend continued last week when he threw for five scores and rushed for three more.
On the season, the senior has completed 56-of-105 passes for 920 yards and 13 touchdowns and is averaging 9.9 yards per carry, with 47 rushes for 463 yards and nine scores.
Orji is not alone in the Sachse ground game, which is averaging 7.8 yards per touch as a team.
Luke Keefer has 49 carries for 416 yards and three touchdowns and R.C. Reeves has 259 yards on 46 attempts.
Jhett Creel leads the team with 12 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns, Cam Gladney has 10 grabs for 185 yards and a pair of scores and Jamari Harts has nine receptions for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
The Mustangs defense did give up 27 points last week, but one score was on a kickoff return and another came after the game was no longer in doubt.
Keeland Lamar had eight tackles and one pass breakup, Albion Krasniqi was a force on the line, Kevin Courtney recorded four tackles, T.K. Burnley had four tackles, with one for loss, and a sack, and Cortland Lamar had a big all-around game with five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Though it was not the case last season when Rowlett won the head-to-head meeting but was left out of the playoffs due to an odd COVID-19-related tiebreaker system, that marked the first time that the winner of this game missed the postseason since 2004.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.