Sachse and Rowlett enjoy a healthy rivalry in all sports and sometimes that makes the difference on the scoreboard.
That was not the case on Friday, as it was the Mustangs defense that was the key in their 58-19 victory at Rowlett High School.
Sachse improves to 2-0 in the young 9-6A season, while the Eagles fall to 1-1.
The Mustangs forced 15 turnovers in the first half and held Rowlett to just 2-of-17 shooting from the floor as they raced to a 27-6 halftime lead and they were able to pull away in the final two frames.
Sachse’s Criselle Mendoza had eight her 13 points in the first half and she opened the scoring by draining a 3-pointer to give the Mustangs a lead they would not relinquish.
It sparked a 9-0 run that included a three-point play from Neenah George and a layup from Londyn Oliphant.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard with a putback from Riana Carter, but that would be their last field goal for more than nine minutes.
Sachse led 11-3 after one quarter and quickly pushed the advantage into double digits with back-to-back layups from Charish Thompson and George.
Both teams went cold through the early stages of the second quarter and Rowlett got back to within nine with a free throw from Jordan Myers and a 6-footer from Emma Rumore, who had a team-high seven points, but the Mustangs countered with a 23-0 spurt that spanned the end of the first half and the start of the second.
Sydney Miller got things started with a putback and Crislyn Rose then fed Jolie Echols for a layup. Rose then scored inside and assisted on a layup from Miller to make it 27-6 at the half.
Sachse opened the second half with George setting up Thompson for an easy score and then Oliphant had the hot hand, hitting a jumper from the perimeter, following with a 3-pointer and then converting a layup as the lead swelled to 36-6.
Rumore finally broke the streak with a three-point play for the Eagles, but the Mustangs handed the keys over to Rose, who converted a pair of steals into layups, sank a pair of free throws and then knocked down a trey to push the advantage to 45-9.
The Eagles never stopped battling, as Alana Carr converted a putback and Rumore hit a jumper at the end of the third quarter, but the deficit stood at 45-13, making the fourth quarter merely a formality.
