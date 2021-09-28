To say Sachse has been dominant during the early stages of the 9-6A volleyball season would be an understatement.
Not only have the Mustangs not dropped a set during their 6-0 start, they have not allowed more than 18 points in any game as they ascended to their spot alone atop the district standings.
That trend continued on Tuesday, as Sachse made quick work of South Garland in a 25-8, 25-4, 25-9 sweep to improve to 25-9 overall.
The match on Tuesday was marked by the same winning formula the Mustangs have employed for the last three weeks, getting dominant play at the net coupled with long service runs.
That combination prevented the Titans from making a serious charge, though they did hang around in the early stages of Games 1 and 3.
Favor Anyanwu set the tone on the match’s opening point with a big block at the net, the first of five on the night for the sophomore.
South Garland actually edged out to a 3-2 lead courtesy of a couple of Sachse errors and an ace from Alexeah Brown, but it would be short-lived.
The Mustangs used points from Macy Puckett, Macy Taylor and Anyanwu, with the Titans trying to hang around, getting a block from Alliah Bell to cut it to 10-6, but that was as close as it would get.
Sachse got a pair of kills from Puckett and a block by Camryn Parker to extend the lead to double-digits.
Then in what would become a theme for the night, the Mustangs used a long service run to close it out, as Zoria Heard was behind the line for the final seven points, which included a pair of aces, a kill from Anyanwu and Kaelynn Sims delivered the final point to close out a 25-8 win.
There was never any doubt in the second game, on in which Sachse was in control from start to finish en route to a 25-4 victory.
After a block by Anyanwu, Puckett went on a 10-point serving run, highlighted by four aces and points from Anyanwu and Heard to open a 11-0 lead.
South Garland got a couple of kills from Bell, but those were matched by Parker and then Heard again stepped behind the service line with a seven-point run, which included three aces and Anyanwu’s kill polished off the set.
With Sachse substituting a little more liberally in the third game, the Titans actually grabbed a 5-3 lead after an ace from Rebecca Win. The Mustangs came right back, tying it with an ace from Emily Westbrook and then getting back-to-back smashes from Anyanwu to make it 9-5.
South Garland was still trying to hang around, and was within 14-9 when a kill by Taylor put Mackenzie Colwell on serve. The junior went on to serve the next 10 points, getting on ace and points from Taylor, Parker and Puckett to cap a 25-9 victory and complete the sweep.
That also extended Sachse’s streak of holding opponents to single digits to six in a row as it was coming off a 25-4, 25-7, 25-8 victory over Rowlett on Friday.
These rivals have waged some memorable back-and-forth affairs over the years, but this one was one-sided.
The Mustangs got two kills each from Anyanwu, Taylor and Abigail Jesmer to race to a 14-1 lead in the opening game.
The Eagles got points from Madeline Levvis and Chyanne Bradford, but it did not stem the tide.
Taylor and Brown added two more kills, Puckett added another and Sims and Brown recorded blocks to close out a 25-4 win.
Rowlett used a kill and an ace from Alivia Cheatham and a kill from Levvis to hang close early in Game 2, but two kills from Taylor, aces from Scarlette Young and Heard and a block and a kill from Anyanwu staked the Mustangs to a 13-5 lead.
Puckett and Anyanwu continued to dominate at the net, with two kills each and a dual block to make it 19-6 and Anyanwu recorded back-to-back kills to polish off the 25-7 win.
The third game was more of the same, as Sachse pulled away for a 25-8 victory to finish off the night.
The Mustangs will return to action on Friday with a road match at North Garland, while the Eagles will be at home to take on Wylie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.