SACHSE GIRLS BASKETBALL NEENAH GEORGE

Sachse junior Neenah George tallied a team-high 17 points as the Mustangs rolled to a 64-28 victory over Rowlett on Friday at Sachse High School.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Sachse rolled through the first half of the 9-6A season in dominant fashion.

If the early stages of round two are any indication, the Mustangs are not taking their foot off the gas.

