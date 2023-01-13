Sachse rolled through the first half of the 9-6A season in dominant fashion.
If the early stages of round two are any indication, the Mustangs are not taking their foot off the gas.
Sachse used a dominant start to take control and was able to put it in cruise control from there en route to a 64-28 victory over rival Rowlett on Friday at Sachse High School.
The Mustangs improve to 10-0 in 9-6A and run their district winning streak to 30 in a row dating back to the 2020-2021 season, while the Eagles drop to 5-5.
Sachse raced to a 24-7 lead at the end one quarter.
Neenah George scored in a variety of ways, tallying 11 of her team-high 17 points in the opening frame.
Rowlett was hoping that a layup at the end of the first quarter from Jayda Scaife would provide some momentum, but that would be its last field goal for nearly 10 minutes.
The Mustangs fed off their defense in the second quarter to reel off a 13-0 spurt.
Danica Mendoza started the run by knocking down a 3-pointer and George and Crislyn Rose followed with short jumpers.
After knocking down a few free throws, Rose, who had 12 points, converted a layup to give Sachse a 37-7 halftime lead.
The lead swelled to 54-12 midway through the third quarter when Charish Thompson, who had 14 points, scored seven straight, and Camille Logan and Reese Hodge added layups.
Despite the deficit, the Eagles never stopped battling, as Lyndi Bryan converted a three-point play, Makayla Johnson hit a 3-pointer and Daley Wilson hit a layup to cap a 8-0 run to make it 54-20 early in the fourth quarter.
The teams would trade baskets during the final minutes, but that was perfectly fine for the Mustangs, who were on their way to another win.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
