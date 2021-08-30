Sachse and Rowlett have carried the volleyball torch in Garland ISD during the last two decades.
Horn has done the same in Mesquite ISD in recent years.
With the start of district play right around the corner, that trio appears to be rounding into form at the right team, as each delivered strong performances in tournament play over the weekend.
The Mustangs took their talents south to take part in one of the most loaded tournaments of the pre-district slate as they competed in the 68-team Volleypalooza in Leander, which featured the top teams from around the state.
Sachse showed it belonged in a field featuring the state’s best, as it posted a 6-3 record at the three-day event.
The Mustangs posted a 2-1 record on Thursday, picking up a 25-17, 25-21 win over Conroe Oak Ridge and a 25-11, 25-11 sweep against Deer Park before dropping a 25-18, 25-20 decision to state-ranked Leander Rouse.
On Friday, Sachse ran into another state-ranked foe in its opener, where it dropped a tough 25-20, 25-14 decision to Austin Vandergrift. They later fell to Lake Travis by a 25-20, 25-19 count before bouncing back in a 27-25, 25-20 win over Mansfield.
That latter win set the stage for a strong finish, as the Mustangs went 3-0 on Saturday to win their bracket.
Sachse earned a 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Houston Stratford and then rallied for a 17-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Weatherford. The Mustangs saved perhaps their best for last, claiming a 25-18, 25-21 sweep of state-ranked San Antonio Clark in their tournament finale.
Favor Anyanwu was named to the all-tournament team and Macy Taylor also had a big weekend, as she tallied a team-high 69 kills, 11 blocks and 67 digs at the event.
Horn hosted the inaugural JFL Invitational and fittingly earned the title as the tournament’s first champion, posting a 5-0 record on Friday and Saturday.
The Jaguars got the ball rolling on Friday, posting a 25-5, 25-13, 25-10 victory over Mabank and a 25-19, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of Texarkana Texas High to win their pool.
On Saturday, Horn opened play in the Gold Bracket with a 25-17, 25-21 victory against Lancaster and followed that up with a 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Wylie in the semifinals.
That brought the Jaguars a title match against Prosper Rock Hill, who had reeled off four consecutive victories after a tournament-opening loss.
The match went back and forth, but in the end, Horn was able to pull out a 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 victory to claim the championship.
Makaila Harris had a strong all-around tournament with 55 kills, five aces and 53 digs. Ryan Anderson led the defensive effort with 70 digs and also added eight aces behind the serving line and Jada Shepherd served eight aces, was a key member of the defensive line with 36 digs and also helped run the offense with 23 assists.
Rowlett entered the season looking to prove that last year was an aberration after having its streak of 23 consecutive playoff appearances come to an end.
The Eagles continued to build momentum over the weekend by capturing the Gold Bracket championship at the South Oak Cliff tournament.
Rowlett started strong on the opening day with victories over Conrad and North Mesquite. They followed that up with a strong performance on Saturday, rolling through the bracket round and capturing a 25-11, 25-11 sweep of South Oak Cliff to claim the tournament title.
