This season has not been normal for any team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some teams have been affected more than others and the Sachse girls basketball team certainly falls into that category.
The Mustangs were ordered into quarantine earlier this month, leaving them with some catch-up to do.
Sachse’s 50-20 win over Garland on Tuesday marked a stretch during which they played eight games in a 13-day span.
That time allowed the Mustangs time to get caught up and its 6-2 record moved them to 8-3 and put them in position to return to the playoffs.
But that is another element that has been different this season and that is Sachse has not been unbeatable.
In their 9-6A opener back in December, the Mustangs dropped a district game to Lakeview for the first time since 2015, snapping a 69-game winning streak.
It was not an aberration, as Sachse fell in the rematch to the Patriots and also lost a hard-fought game against Wylie, leaving them in third place heading into the final stretch.
But a quick look at the roster shows why the Mustangs had some early struggles and also reveal why they might have the steepest curve for improvement going forward.
Sachse graduated most valuable player Adhel Tac and offensive player of the year Tia Harvey and first-team post Elizabeth Woods is not playing this season.
The cupboard was not bare, as the Mustangs returned sophomore Crislyn Rose, last year’s district newcomer of the year, as well as second-team senior guard Brianna Salazar.
But they also understood players were going to have to fill new, or expanded roles and that was going to take time.
The Mustangs reloaded with a trio of freshmen who have made an immediate impact. Londyn Oliphant, Neenah George and Micah Cooper have not only become part of the rotation, but rank among the team leaders in several statistical categories.
In terms of leadership, Crislyn Rose, despite being just a sophomore, has become the team’s top scorer and a player they turn to late in games.
Others have elevated their level of play, as well, including seniors Sierra Douglas, Brianna Salazar and ShaNyais Rose, junior Kennedy Swann and sophomore Sydney Miller.
Sachse is heading back to the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, and while it will be the first time it will not be as a reigning district champion since 2013, they feel as if they are only getting better every day.
