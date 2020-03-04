The playoffs do not begin for another three weeks, but it was clear from the start on Tuesday that Rowlett and Wylie did not view their meeting as just an ordinary match.
Since a district-opening loss, the Pirates entered the night winners of nine in a row, including a thorough 5-2 win over the Eagles in their first meeting.
That was the lone blemish on Rowlett’s 10-6A resume, and they were eager to even the score.
Oh, and sole possession of first place and the inside track at the district championship was also at stake.
All those ingredients added up to an intense, emotion-fueled showdown and it was one that the Eagles were ready for.
Taylor Conway scored twice and Raigen Powell netted the game winner with 17:17 left in the second half to earn a 3-1 victory over the Pirates at Rowlett High School.
Rowlett (10-1-0, 30 points) not only gains a measure of revenge, it also breaks a tie with Wylie (9-2-0, 27) to take over sole possession of the top spot in the district.
It was a physical battle from the start, but the teams took it to another level in the second half, especially after Hayley Wolfe converted a penalty kick for the Pirates to draw even at 1-1 in the 45th minute.
There were a number of hard fouls and each team received a yellow card as a direct result of what was transpiring.
But while Wylie controlled much of the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Eagles appeared to focus some of that aggression into more focused play, and began to tilt the momentum back to their side and that was about to pay off.
“I think they realized what they needed to do after the last time we played them and they came out not necessarily hesitant, but maybe a little too antsy,” Rowlett head coach Jason Fegraeus said. “Once they got their feet under them, they realized, okay, this is the way the game is going to go, so they knew what they needed to do to get things taken care of tonight.”
Powell had drawn the attention of several defenders all night long, but finally got an opening later in the second half. Conway made a nice play to get her the ball and Powell was able to beat two defenders and hit a left-footer past the keeper to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead with 17:17 left.
“That’s all it takes,” Fegraeus said. “Anytime she gets her foot on the ball, you never know what is going to happen, she is just such a playmaker. She can get it down the field for you in about two seconds and we don’t know if she’s going to pass it or shoot it and she’s lethal in both. So, we need to get her the ball as much as we can.”
There was still a long way to go, but Rowlett did not go into a defensive shell. Even knowing Wylie was going to press for the equalizer, the Eagles maintained their pressure and it paid off when Brooklyn Meisner stole the ball in the Pirate end, and though her shot was saved by the keeper, Conway was on the spot to knock home the rebound to make it 3-1 with 9:44 left.
“Staying aggressive (was key), because if we would have changed our game plan, it could have been different,” Fegraeus said. “Wylie is a great team, there is a reason why they were tied for first place, there’s a reason why they beat us the first time. They know how to take advantage of mistakes, they know how to move the ball really well and we just needed to keep playing our game and doing what we do and not lay back until we knew it was okay to push an extra person back on defense, and we were able to close it out.”
Wylie never stopped attacking, but the defensive line of Ashley Johnson, Maddie Mason, Lexi Gilley and Natalie Leathers held strong from start to finish in limiting their chances.
When the Pirates did get shots through, keeper Kennedy Stelling rose to the challenge, snagging a header for a key save and then coming out of the net to thwart a potential breakaway to turn back another chance in the final minutes to preserve the win.
It was sweet vindication after suffering that 5-2 loss in the first meeting. In that match, Wylie had jumped on Rowlett for four first-half goals and that was the difference.
The Eagles rewrote the script on Tuesday. Powell made a nice move to elude a defender and slid a pass through to Conway for the game’s opening goal to give them a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.
It was a tone-setting moment for not just the offense but for the entire team, as Stelling and the rest of the defense made it stand up through the end of the half, and ultimately, into victory at the end.
“It played a huge factor, the whole time since that last game, we’ve talked about nothing but being positive with one another, making sure we’re communicating, making sure we’re motivating each other on the field,” Fegraeus said. “Scoring first only helped that knowing we’ve got this, we can do this, now we’ve just got to hold and keep putting that pressure on and we're going to put ourselves in position to win.”
