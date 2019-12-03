There was a lot to like for the Rowlett girls basketball team on Tuesday night.
The start of the game was not part of it.
The Eagles dug themselves a 22-4 hole in the first quarter and though they made a charge in the second half, that early deficit was too much to overcome as Richardson held on for a 60-52 victory at Rowlett High School.
Rowlett trailed by 21 at halftime, but chipped away at Richardson after the break.
Reagan Warren hit a layup and converted two free throws, Mallorie Miller knocked down a 3-pointer and Madilyn Rodriguez scored inside as part of a 10-2 run to get back to within 39-26.
Nevaeh Zavala hit a pair of jumpers to keep the flow going early in the fourth quarter, but Richardson countered and a three-point play by Callie Cooper pushed the lead back to 50-34.
The Eagles responded with a 7-0 run, with Warren, Mya DeVance and Rodriguez all scoring inside to get it to single digits at 50-41 with 3:42 left.
Rodriguez scored 12 points of her team-high 17 points in the final frame, but Richardson had enough answers on the other end to keep Rowlett from getting any closer.
“I’m happy they didn’t give up,” Rowlett head coach Alexis Hill said. “We had to do some rotating of players to try find the right lineup to get a spark going and once that spark was going, we were just fine. Normally, we don’t struggle in the first quarter, so this was just an unusual game … it just took us a while to get going.”
Cooper led Richardson with 19 points, with 14 of those coming in the first half to help them build a 21-point lead.
Richardson held Rowlett scoreless for more than four minutes and they converted only two field goals in the opening frame. Meanwhile, behind Cooper and Kaia Ponder, who tallied eight of her 15 points, Richardson closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to open a 22-4 advantage.
Rowlett started to settle in from that point, as Warren and Zavala found some openings to knock down jumpers and Rodriguez hit a trey, but thanks to 10 first-half turnovers, Richardson was able to maintain a comfortable lead.
Richardson made 10-of-18 from the field in the first quarter, but Rowlett picked up the defensive intensity, holding them to 26.9 percent shooting (14-52) the rest of he way.
The Eagles, conversely, shot better as the night wore on, hitting 10-of-17 field goals in the fourth quarter, but it was not quite enough.
Rodriguez also had 10 rebounds to go with her 17 points, Warren recorded 16 points and Zavala had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Zavala, who is also a standout on the volleyball team, is expected to play a large role as she did as a freshman, but has been limited due to her playing other sports and due to illness. In fact, she is one of a handful of players who has missed time early on, which has slowed their ability to progress the way they would have liked.
“We didn’t have her (Zavala) at the very beginning during preseason and during scrimmages, and then as soon as she comes back, she is out a week with the flu,” Hill said. “The flu bug hit us hard, we actually had three girls out with the flu, so we really haven’t played with all 12 girls. We’re still missing one more so hopefully she’ll be released very quickly so we can get our full lineup that we have been looking forward to since the springtime. When those girls miss, our rotations, our lineups get messed up and then when they get back, then you have to readjust all those things.”
Rowlett will stay busy later this week when they compete in the Curtis Culwell Invitational, which takes place Thursday through Saturday. After that, they have a date with state-ranked Cedar Hill before the real season begins with its 10-6A opener at Naaman Forest next Friday.
Although the Eagles have not been at full strength yet this season, Hill likes the character and foundation of her team and feels the window to grow is a large one.
“They are a great team, they all get along, they are friends on and off the court, so there is no drama, there is no competition between each other, they really support each other and as a coach, to not have to worry about that aspect of it makes my job so much easier,” she said. “And they are hard-working, they do push each other. We’re still looking for that overall vocal leader like we had with Ngozi (Obineke) and Kennedy (Warren) two years ago. We have some girls stepping up, but because they weren’t always in that role, they are still trying to grasp it, so hopefully by the time we get a couple of games into district, we’ll be rolling."
