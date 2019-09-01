ROWLETT FOOTBALL TREVON KING
Friday marked the opening day for Prosper ISD’s new $52 million Children’s Health Stadium and the hometown Eagles defended their home turf.

Prosper shook off an early deficit to claim a 31-7 victory over Rowlett in the season opener for both teams.

It was the Rowlett defense that got the scoring started, as Taiwan Edwards intercepted a pass and returned it 27 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The Prosper defense controlled the night, though, and that was the only points Rowlett would score.

Prosper tied it late in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by JT Lane.

They took the lead early in the second when Jackson Berry found Hayden Metcalf for a 20-yard scoring strike and Lane broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run shortly after to make it 21-7.

It stayed that way until halftime and Prosper padded its cushion in the second half, as Brad Larson kicked a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter and Julian Huggins added a short touchdown run in the fourth to provide the final margin.

