Friday marked the opening day for Prosper ISD’s new $52 million Children’s Health Stadium and the hometown Eagles defended their home turf.
Prosper shook off an early deficit to claim a 31-7 victory over Rowlett in the season opener for both teams.
It was the Rowlett defense that got the scoring started, as Taiwan Edwards intercepted a pass and returned it 27 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
The Prosper defense controlled the night, though, and that was the only points Rowlett would score.
Prosper tied it late in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by JT Lane.
They took the lead early in the second when Jackson Berry found Hayden Metcalf for a 20-yard scoring strike and Lane broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run shortly after to make it 21-7.
It stayed that way until halftime and Prosper padded its cushion in the second half, as Brad Larson kicked a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter and Julian Huggins added a short touchdown run in the fourth to provide the final margin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.