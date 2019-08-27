Rowlett waited nine years before making it to the playoffs for the first time. The Eagles enjoyed the experience so much that they have not missed the postseason since.
But the program that is seeking its 15th consecutive playoff appearance is one that took some time to build.
Some programs choose to wait to play varsity football for a couple of seasons to give them some time to grow, but the Eagles jumped right into the fire.
Led by Tommy Watkins, one of the leaders in all-time victories in the history of the state, Rowlett started off with a bang, claiming the first victory in school history with a 21-15 win over North Dallas in the 1996 season opener.
That would prove to be the highpoint of the season, however, as the Eagles did not win another game that year.
Rowlett showed great improvement from the first year to the second. The Eagles completed a perfect 3-0 run through non-district play and won its first district game with a 28-21 victory over Rockwall.
That the first district win came at the expense of the Yellow Jackets made it even sweeter, as the two have built a nice rivalry due to their being neighbors out on Lake Ray Hubbard.
Rowlett finished the 1997 season with two district wins, but that was not enough to earn their first playoff berth.
The Eagles took a step back with only one win in 1998 but got back on track the following season.
Rowlett posted a 5-5 record in 1999 that helped Watkins record the 300th victory in his coaching career.
The Eagles were knocking on the playoff door again the following season, but a 4-3 district record was not quite enough.
Watkins retired after the 2000 season and Kiff Hardin took over the program. Early on, Hardin endured the same frustrating fate as his predecessor, as Rowlett twice posted winning records in district play only to fall just short of the postseason.
In their 10th season, the Eagles celebrated that milestone by rewriting their history books. After an opening loss to Plano, Rowlett reeled off victories in eight of their next nine games. A 48-24 victory over Lakeview late in the season punched the Eagles’ ticket to the playoffs for the first time.
Rowlett was not finished, as it picked up the first playoff win in the program’s history with a 28-10 victory over Mesquite before falling to Berkner in the second round.
The Eagles got off to a 0-3 start in 2006 before righting the ship in time to return to the playoffs. That postseason journey ended in a 42-14 blowout loss to Allen, a team that Rowlett would play a prominent role the following year.
The Eagles got off to a 1-3 start in 2007 that included a 45-26 loss to Allen. For the second straight year, Rowlett got better as the year progressed and once again found itself in the playoffs.
The Eagles were huge underdogs to Allen, which was undefeated, ranked fourth in the state poll and were considered one of the top favorites to win the state championship. But unlike earlier in the season, it was Rowlett that came out firing. The Eagles opened a huge halftime lead and then held off a furious Allen comeback in the second half for a 37-32 victory that ranks as perhaps the most memorable in school history.
Facing Skyline became an unwelcome recurring theme for the Eagles, as they were eliminated by the Raiders three straight times from 2007-2009.
Rowlett won a share of the district title in both 2010 and 2011, and in the latter of those seasons, they made some history.
Rowlett won its opening round game in record-setting fashion, posting its largest margin of victory in the postseason with a 53-14 thrashing of Lake Highlands.
The Eagles had been to the area round stage before but had never succeeded. This time would be different, as they out-gunned Copperas Cove for a 48-38 win at Cowboys Stadium.
Playing in the regional quarterfinals for the first time ever, Rowlett nearly took it a step further, but a late drive stalled near the opponent’s goal line in a 33-25 loss to Spring Westfield.
In 2012, the Eagles suffered through a six-game losing streak but caught fire late, winning their final three games to make the playoffs before falling to Longview in the bi-district round.
The 2013 offseason saw Hardin step down and former Sachse offensive coordinator Doug Stephens take over the program.
Rowlett's playoff streak was in jeopardy once again after it stared a 2-6 record in the face. But the Eagles once again found a way, overcoming a 20-point deficit to top Lakeview, 40-32, to claim the final postseason berth in 11-5A.
The following season, the Eagles surged down the stretch in 11-6A, capped by a 48-22 thrashing of rival Sachse in the regular season finale.
Rowlett dominated in its playoff opener with a 33-6 win over Killeen Shoemaker before suffering a 34-22 loss to Horn
The Eagles rolled through much of their 2015 campaign and the postseason stage was set for some of the most memorable moments in recent memory.
In the bi-district round, Rowlett used a late touchdown run from Logan Bonner to pull out a 65-64 win over Belton in the highest scoring game in school history.
The Eagles were not done, as they exorcised some demons from the past when they blocked a late field goal to secure a 24-21 win over nemesis Skyline.
Rowlett was in the regional semifinals for the second time in school history and they nearly took the next step, but Humble Atascocita was able to pull out a 31-24 overtime win in Waco.
In 2016, the Eagles put together their best regular season in school history. Although they dropped their highly-anticipated showdown with Sachse in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, Rowlett posted a 9-1 record, marking the most victories in the regular season.
However, that did not translate into success in the playoffs, as they fell in the bi-district round to Coppell.
It was a similar story the following season, where the Eagles made a strong run at the district title before falling in a heartbreaker to Sachse, 42-35, and then once again saw their year come to an end at the hands of Coppell.
Last year, Rowlett opened with five consecutive victories before falling to Wylie. Still, for the third consecutive season, the stage was set for a district title showdown with the rival Mustangs, but yet again, it was not the Eagles night.
That loss dealt them a tough opening round assignment in the playoffs against perennial power Allen, who knocked them out in the bi-district round for the third year in a row.
