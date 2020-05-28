Every team that competes in spring sports was left with questions after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension, and later the cancellation of the remainder of the season.
For some, it was simply a matter of gaining closure with Senior Night and a chance to finish the regular season on their own terms.
For others, there will always be the nagging question of what might have been.
The Rowlett girls soccer team is part of that latter group
The Eagles were in the midst of one of their best seasons in program history when it came to an abrupt halt on Mar. 12 and at the time the severity of what would grow into a pandemic was still unclear.
“We were just going into Spring Break and our focus was on getting some rest and getting healthy,” Rowlett head coach Jason Fegraeus said. “We thought even if we had to miss some time, we would still get a chance to finish the season.”
That prevailing thought was the most dominant at the time, that this was a temporary situation.
After all, this was not unprecedented, as in 2009, the University Interscholastic League postponed athletics for 12 days due to the outbreak of the swine flu.
Sports returned after the postponement on May 11 of that year and all spring sports were able to complete their seasons.
It soon became clear that this was a different situation and after growing fears continued to mount on a daily basis, the UIL finally made the call on Apr. 17 that the 2019-2020 high school athletics year was over.
“You kept hearing these rumors, but for the longest time, I thought they would find a way, and I held on to that hope,” Fegraeus said. “Then when I heard the words, it finally hit me and I went from an optimist to sick to my stomach. My heart sank and I just felt so bad for our team and for those girls.”
That Rowlett was in the playoff hunt was no surprise, as they had already punched their ticket for the 18th consecutive season, but they were starting to open some eyes around the area.
The Eagles already returned a solid nucleus, but they had added another weapon in talented junior Raigen Powell and she was ready to make her impact.
Powell had long been attracting attention for her exploits on the field, earning her interest from college programs as early as middle school and to getting invited to work with the United States Soccer Development Academy and the U.S. Under-16 national team.
It was a great opportunity for a young player, but the time commitments were so intensive that Powell was unable to play for the Eagles, despite her desires to do so.
After missing her freshman season, she suited up for Rowlett for the first three games during her sophomore campaign before being told by the D.A. that she could not do both.
She relented, sitting out the rest of the season, but she told Fegraeus the future would be different.
“After they told her she could not play with us, she said ‘Coach, I’m going to play next year’,” Fegraeus said. “She had always wanted to play high school and the thing about her is she is the epitome of a team player. She never wanted to just come in and take a spot. Even though she wasn’t playing (the first two years), she was always practicing with the team and putting in the work so when she did finally get the chance, she was already part of the team.”
Building that chemistry during practices the last two years paid instant dividends, especially up front with junior forward Taylor Conway.
The pair had a history from playing on the same club team during middle school and while Powell went in one direction, Conway was excelling with the Eagles, where she earned 10-6A offensive player of the year as a sophomore.
Reunited on the field, Powell and Conway formed one of the most prolific scoring duos in the state.
In her first full season with Rowlett, Powell ranked among the state leaders with 38 goals and 11 assists. That production did not come at the expense of Conway, who tallied 21 goals and 18 assists as they took away 10-6A most valuable player and offensive player of the year awards, respectively.
“They had that chemistry from having played together before in middle school and then going through our practices and I kind of let them do their thing,” Fegraeus said. “I would still give them instruction and tell them what they needed to know, but part of it was also letting them be themselves out there.”
The offensive numbers drew eye balls, but the Eagles were far from a two-player show.
Rowlett was strong in the middle with midfielder of the year Jenal Trevino, Brooklyn Meisner, Zayda Henderson, Kim Feijo and Rhagan Marshall and the defense was one of the best in the area with goalkeeper Kennedy Stelling and a stout line of all-district performers in Ashley Johnson, Lexie Gilley, Maddie Mason and Natalie Leathers.
The Eagles were 17-2-3 overall, including a handful of non-district games against ranked opponents, and since a district-opening loss to Wylie, had won eight straight matches, including avenging that setback to the Pirates.
They were peaking t the right time, and although the Region 2 playoffs are known for being a gauntlet, they were looking forward to the challenge.
“I definitely believe we could have done something in the playoffs,” Fegraeus said. “Sometimes, you play an Allen or you play a Prosper and they might go out there and just say ‘let’s play a good game’ but this group had the attitude that we are going to take it to them. They had that fight in them and I would have loved for us to have gotten that chance.”
Unfortunately, that opportunity will not come and the Eagles, like all spring teams, are left wondering what might have been.
Years from now, this season will always be defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, and rightfully so. But every team also has its own stories that will be remembered beyond that, and that is certainly true for Rowlett.
“This was an amazing group of girls for a lot of reasons and they were just so fun to be around,” Fegraeus said. “From a talent standpoint, they probably have more overall talent than we’ve ever had, but it wasn’t just that; they also worked so hard together and never quit and never settled. They will go down as one of, if not the best, team I’ve ever had. “
