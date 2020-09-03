ROWLETT BASKETBALL JJ MURRAY

Rowlett graduate J.J. Murray recently was awarded a scholarship by the men's basketball program at the University of North Texas.

 Photo Courtesy of UNT Athletics

Rowlett graduate and basketball standout J.J. Murray was recently put on scholarship prior to his senior season at the University of North Texas.

Murray, who graduated from Rowlett in 2016, helped lead the Eagles to three consecutive playoff appearances and was a first-team all-district selection his senior year.

After graduation, he moved on to junior college powerhouse Eastfield College, where he assumed a starring role.

In two seasons, Murray finished with 1,062 points, which is the third-most in school history. He also ranks third on the school’s all-time list in assists with 277 and steals with 137.

During his sophomore year, he averaged 18.9 points per game, including a career-high 45 in a double-overtime win over Richland, and he was named a National Junior College Athletic Association Third-Team All-American.

Murray joined the North Texas program and redshirted during the 2018-2019 season.

Playing as a walk-on last year, Murray appeared in eight games and tallied a season-high eight points in four minutes in a game against Texas Wesleyan.

