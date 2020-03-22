Zach Wood, a graduate of Rowlett High School, recently signed a four-year contract to remain a member of the New Orleans Saints during the NFL’s free agency period, according to several sources.
Wood’s deal is reportedly worth $4.78 million, with $1.3 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $700,000.
Wood graduated from Rowlett in 2011, where he was a standout defensive lineman and earned a scholarship to play at SMU.
After redshirting for one year, Wood became one of the fixtures of the Mustangs defensive line during next four seasons.
It was during his time at SMU that Wood also spent time as a long snapper, which is the position he pursued professionally.
Wood was undrafted in 2016 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys in May of that year but was waived prior to the start of the regular season.
The same happened with the Cowboys the following season, but he was then signed by New Orleans in September of 2017.
Wood has since spent the last three seasons as the full-time long snapper for the Saints and is now signed through the end of the 2024 season.
