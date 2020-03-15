The four playoff teams from 10-6A are set, as Rowlett, Naaman Forest, Sachse and North Garland are all postseason-bound.
The seeds, however, are still very much in the air after all four teams picked up victories last Friday.
If this district has proven anything, it is that any team can win on a given night and the latest example occurred when last-place Garland pushed Rowlett to the limit before the Eagles were able to pull out a 3-2 victory in their last outing.
Kevin Adolfo, Dalton Reyna and Alan Garcia tallied the goals for Rowlett (7-1-4, 28 points), who maintained its hold on first place with the win.
Naaman Forest (7-1-4, 26) stayed on the Eagles’ heels with a 3-2 victory over Wylie, with Vaughn Morgan recording a hat trick.
Sachse (7-2-3, 25) stayed in third place with a 3-1 win over Lakeview, getting goals from Ivan Gonzalez, Miguel Adoboe and Carlos Ramirez.
North Garland (5-3-4, 22) wrapped up the final playoff berth after its 3-0 win over South Garland. The Raiders got goals from Jose Castro, Daniel Funes and Eric Arteaga.
Adolfo has once again been the leader for Rowlett, tallying 16 goals and eight assists for the season. Carson Prestridge has six goals and eight assists, Garcia has five goals and Reyna has four goals and two assists.
The Eagles have shown their depth, as well, as 13 different players have scored this season.
Landen Sabolski has spent much of the time in net for Rowlett and has recorded nine shutouts.
Sachse has a standout scorer of its own in Miguel Adoboe, who has recorded 11 goals. The Mustangs have also shown balance from the likes of Ivan Gonzalez, Carlos Ramirez, Melvin Calderon, Addison Perez, Jonathan Majano, Anthony Majano, Jojo Adoboe and Jesus Reyes.
Naaman Forest continues to rely on its defense, having posted eight district shutouts and not allowing more than one goal until Friday’s 3-2 win.
While they have found ways to win with four 1-0 victories, the Rangers offense is starting to pick up as well. After not scoring more than one goal themselves though eight matches, they have wins of 3-0, 2-0, 4-0 and 3-2.
North Garland shook off a 1-2 start by picking up at least two points in seven straight matches, but has since suffered a shootout loss and a regulation setback.
The teams will take some time off for Spring Break before returning to the pitch for the final week of the regular season on Mar. 17.
On that night, Rowlett will play at Lakeview and Sachse hosts South Garland. The Eagles picked up a 2-0 win over the Patriots in the first meeting, while Sachse handled the Colonels, 3-0. The Eagles and Mustangs will then renew their rivalry in the finale on Mar. 20 at Rowlett after the Eagles outlasted the Mustangs in a shootout on Feb. 18.
Those points will be valuable, as Naaman Forest and North Garland will each be favored in their final matches. The Rangers will take on Garland and Lakeview, while the Raiders face Wylie and Garland.
