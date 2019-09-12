It has not been an ideal start to the season for Rowlett, as they have struggled to get going against a pair of quality opponents.
The Eagles are hoping to turn things around and avoid their first 0-3 start since 2006 when they travel to take on Plano at 7 p.m. Friday at John Clark Stadium.
It has been a tough slate for Rowlett against Prosper (31-7) and Rockwall (50-7), especially on offense, where they did not find the end zone for seven quarters until a touchdown run by Alex Routt in the fourth against the Yellowjackets.
The early inconsistency was expected as the Eagles were breaking in a new quarterback and ground game.
Routt has completed 50 percent of his passes (37-of-74) for 307 yards and also leads the team in rushing with 21 carries for 89 yards and the one score.
It is on the ground where the Eagles will look to establish themselves, as they are averaging only 2.9 yards per carry.
If they can do that, it should open up the passing game, where they feature the reliable Antonio Hull (8-100) and Tre’von King, who had a 10-catch performance a week ago.
The Rowlett defense provided the only touchdown against Prosper on an interception return for a touchdown by Taiwan Edwards and was solid before getting worn down late.
Like most teams Rockwall faces, the Eagles had few answers for the high-powered Yellowjacket offense, which amassed more than 550 yards and raced to a 36-0 halftime lead.
Rowlett will not face that same kind of firepower on Friday.
Plano got off to an abysmal start itself, falling behind 46-0 in the opener against Hebron. Though they went on to lose that game 53-26, they did play better in the second half and they picked up a 43-28 win in their much-talked-about game against El Paso Eastwood last week.
The Wildcats have a formidable 1-2 punch in the backfield with Cody Crist and Tylan Hines. Crist, who has played on offense before and had a big game against Rowlett two years ago, has rushed 26 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns, while the explosive Hines (13-131) is averaging 10.1 yards per carry with one score.
Junior quarterback Oliver Towns has showed some potential, throwing for 365 yards and six touchdowns with Jayden Chambers (12-179, 3 TDs) and Christian Sabatini (4-78, TD) being the top targets thus far.
Though they did give up more than 450 yards to Eastwood, Plano did get some standout defensive performances. Junior Gavin Bland delivered a team-high 17 tackles, Anthony Reese had 14 stops and Stefan Browder and Preston Frederick added 12 and 11 tackles, respectively.
Plano leads the all-time series 4-3 and the teams have alternated winning in the last three seasons. A year ago, it was a defensive battle, with Rowlett using a touchdown run from Chase Toupal in the final minute to claim a 24-17 victory.
