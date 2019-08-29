The first battle between this pair of Eagles will include a piece of history as Prosper unveils its new $53 million Children’s Health Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday in the season opener for both teams.
During the past decade-and-a-half, the Rowlett football program has seen class after class graduate after achieving the same result—the playoffs.
The Eagles current run of 14 consecutive appearances is the most in the history of Garland ISD and as they exited their offseason workouts with their Spring Game on Monday, they see no reason to believe that streak will end anytime soon.
Last season, Rowlett won its first five games of the season, but ended on a sour note, with a loss to Sachse in the district finale and a first-round exit at the hands of Allen.
The Eagles return eight starters from that team, which provides a solid nucleus, but also means that they will need newcomers to emerge.
That especially holds true at the skill positions on offense, where they must replace quarterback Chase Toupal and running back Chauncey Amos, who combined for more than 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns last season on their way to earning first-team all-district honors.
Alex Routt got a handful of snaps last season and showed the ability to be a playmaker. Though he was not asked to throw much, he did display his elusiveness on the ground with 18 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Rowlett has a proven commodity on the outside with wide receiver Antonio Hull, a two-time all-district honoree who caught 39 passes for 747 yards, an average of 19.2 yards per reception, with nine touchdowns.
Running back CJ Hunt also flashed potential in limited time with 26 carries for 119 yards.
There is also talent waiting in the wings with running back D’Wonyae Newton, running back/wide receiver Colton Yarbrough and tight end J’Corey Brown.
The Eagles graduated a pair of all-district offensive linemen, but they do return senior Wallace Unamba.
Defensively, Rowlett has five starters back in the fold, though they do have to replace seven all-district performers.
Defensive lineman Jeremiah Franks could be a breakout star. A year ago he made the all-district second team after recording 45 tackles, six for loss, with two sacks and a forced fumble. Franks is joined in the trenches by Chris Lockett, who also gained some varsity experience a year ago.
There are plenty of holes to fill in the secondary, which was hit hard by graduation, but Daylin Dudley is among those ready to fill that void.
Rowlett will face a Prosper team that made a smooth transition up to 6A, going 9-3 in their first season in the highest classification.
If Prosper is going to return to the postseason, it will need to rely on some new faces, as they graduated 10 all-district performers, including their starting quarterback, running back and wide receiver, who accounted for more than 3,800 yards.
Whoever takes over at quarterback will have a solid target on the outside with wide receiver Hayden Metcalf, who had 34 receptions for 578 yards and three touchdowns.
The offensive line needs to be rebuilt, but it does have an anchor in four-star prospect and Texas commitment Jake Majors.
Defensively, Prosper has five starters back in the fold, including all-district selections with defensive tackle Will Pendergast and safety Josh Graham.
Rowlett is 14-9 all-time in season openers and has won four of its last five, including a 45-21 win over McKinney Boyd a year ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.