The Rowlett volleyball program is no stranger to success.
For evidence, look no further than the fact the Eagles currently hold the Garland ISD record for any team in any sport with 23 consecutive playoff appearances.
Putting together such a run requires a program to overcome different obstacles and that is what this Rowlett team has faced thus far.
Like all teams, the Eagles have had to cope with a shortage of on-court time due to the cancellation of the first month of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lack of tournament play, coupled with having a new head coach in Jessica Moss, and essentially an entirely new roster, has meant dealing with some growing pains.
Moss has known the potential was there, and if there was a time to start fulfilling that, they picked the right spot with the start of district play on Tuesday.
Rowlett (2-7, 1-0) twice fell down by one set, but they refused to back down, rallying both times and ultimately claiming a 20-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21, 15-7 victory over North Garland in the 9-6A opener for both teams.
The Eagles had their backs against the wall, but came alive when they needed most.
In the pivotal Game 4, Rowlett saw a six-point lead get whittled down to one at 21-20, but they got a big point when Chyanne Bradford was able to find an opening in the Raider defense and she followed with an ace. Jasmine Riggins added a kill and Sariah Richardson finished it off with a tip for a 25-21 win to extend the match.
Riggins continued her strong play into the decisive game, notching a block, a kill and an ace to stake them to a 7-3 lead.
Shawna Daniels followed up with a pair of kills, Riggins tallied two more points and the Eagles were able to pull away for a 15-7 win to wrap up the match.
“I think that (coming back) really gave us energy. We always seem to start off where we feed off where our opponent is and we struggle a little bit with energy,” Moss said. “We are a young team and sometimes our mentality is honing in on the errors instead of the positives, so I think our energy was big. Definitely in that fifth game, we had it, so once we work on that and get that, I think we’ll be good going forward.”
North Garland had gotten off to a good start in the opening game, getting strong play at the net from Crystal Oparaji, Alexis Wooten and Avery Patterson to stake them to an early lead.
Ashley Ung had two early kills and Bradford added a trio of aces, but the Raiders still held a 16-12 advantage.
The Eagles got to within two on a pair of occasions, but Oparaji tallied three kills down the stretch to help North Garland close out the 25-20 win.
Bouncing back from slow starts has been a point of emphasis early in the season and Rowlett showed it has been listening when it started Game 2 with a 9-2 run, getting points from Ung, Richardson, Alexis Culpepper, Madeline Levvis and Riggins along the way.
The Raiders refused to away, as a kill by Wooten and a block from Abby Patterson provided a spark and Valerie Aguilera reeled off three consecutive aces to get them to within 13-9.
But the Eagles quickly reestablished control, as Riggins had a block and a smash and Daniels, Richardson and Levvis added kills as they used a 9-2 run to close out a 25-14 win to even the match.
That momentum carried over into the early stages of Game 3, as Rowlett took a 7-2 lead, but Wooten and Oparaji each had a pair of kills and Avery Patterson added another and the Raiders suddenly led 15-11.
North Garland kept the pressure on, as Oparaji had a block, a kill and an ace to give them game point at 24-18.
To the Eagles’ credit, they never gave up, as Culpepper reeled off a five-point service run that included an ace, a block by Riggins and a block and a kill from Abigail Merkel as they tied it at 24-24. But the comeback stalled, as the Raiders took advantage of a pair of errors to earn a 26-24 win.
The largest lead by either team early in the fourth game was one point until an ace from Bradford and a kill from Daniels finally gave Rowlett a 11-8 cushion.
They would never look back from that point, not only evening the match with the Game 4 win, but finishing the job in five.
Riggins led the Eagles with 10 kills and nine blocks, Ung and Daniels each recorded seven kills and Levvis added six. Oparaji led the Raiders with nine kills, Wooten had eight and Avery Patterson and Abby Patterson each chipped in with seven kills.
Tuesday was just one match and there is still the duration of the 9-6A road to travel. But for a team that is still finding its identity, the way in which they emerged victorious could be a springboard toward another run to the playoffs.
“It most definitely builds confidence; I think the biggest part of it right now is just finding that chemistry and I think now going into district, it is showing and coming out now,” Moss said. “It (schedule) definitely took a toll on us as far as trying to get everything forced in a short amount of time, but we’re young, we’re working, we’re learning, and we’re going to get better from here.”
