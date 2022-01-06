Last season, there was some potential intrigue heading into the final round of 9-6A games, but that was wiped away when COVID-19 quarantines forced the cancellations of a pair of games that could have impacted the final three seeds.
With no time to reschedule, that left Garland as the outright district champion, followed by Naaman Forest, Wylie and Sachse.
According to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, this season will follow a similar script.
The TABC preseason poll has the Owls repeating as the 9-6A champions, with the Rangers, Pirates and Mustangs all expected to follow suit in the same order.
Sachse’s playoff berth was its third in a row, and the Mustangs were not finished, as they pulled off an upset of 10-6A champion Tyler Legacy in the bi-district round and battled eventual state titlist Duncanville tough in the area finals before succumbing in a 61-51 loss.
Sachse has a very different look this season with the graduation of offensive player of the year Dylan McKeon, second-teamer Isaac Brown and honorable mentions Kai Smith and Ethan Dunnam.
The Mustangs did return a valuable piece in junior R.J. Chatman, who earned first-team all-district honors a season ago.
Along with Chatman, Sachse has relied on a committee approach thus far with players such as seniors Koko Sekyere, Chase Upton, Micah Bears and Andrew Dunnam, juniors Trey Wright, Keyven Lewis, Zach Moore and Cade Cole and promising sophomore Trae Brown.
That balance was on display in a 55-49 district-opening with over North Garland, with Upton leading the way with 18 points, Wright tallying 12, Chatman scoring 11 and Dunnam giving them a fourth player in double figures with 10, but they came up short on Tuesday with a loss to Garland.
Rowlett made seven consecutive playoff appearances from 2012-2018, but has not been back since.
The Eagles did lose a pair of all-district performers, but honorable mention senior DeShon Harris is back.
Joining Harris, Cedric Johnson and Matthew Ellis have had strong games early on, and they have also gotten contributions from Kenny Jackson, Jeremiah Evans, Justin Caldwell, Chika Elogonye, Obie Jordan and DeShaun Mustafa.
Rowlett is off to a 0-1 start to the 9-6A campaign after a 58-46 loss to Wylie in the district opener.
In that game, Ellis paced the scoring with 12 points, Harris had 11 and Caldwell added eight.
Garland enters as the preseason 9-6A favorite and looking at what the Owls brought back, it is not difficult to see why.
That group is led by senior Zuby Ejiofor, last season’s district most valuable player.
The 6-8 forward/center, who has signed with Kansas, averaged a double-double a year ago and has picked up where he left off, tallying 19.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
Ejiofor is by no means a one-man show.
Senior Kobe Bratton was named newcomer of the year last season and is averaging 10.5 points per contest.
Second-team senior Aaron King (5.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg) is back, as is honorable mention senior Charles Allen (3.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
The Owls have also had other players step into the rotation with senior Joshua Valiaveedu (5.8 ppg, 1.7 apg), senior Ladarrion Swanson (4.2 ppg) and junior Chukes Ejiofor (4.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Garland rode a big first half to a 55-42 win over Lakeview in its opener. Ejiofor led the way with 22 points, Chauncy Carter had 10 and Viliaveedu chipped in with six and they followed that up with a 50-37 victory over Sachse on Tuesday.
Naaman Forest also returned a talented nucleus with defensive player of the year senior Justin Whitmore, first-team senior Autavius Hobbs, first-team junior Drealyn Mosley and second-team senior Coleman Craddock.
That quartet is almost all scoring in double digits every night.
Hobbs is leading the way at 16.4 points per game, followed closely by Whitmore at 15.1 points per contest. Craddock is averaging 11.6 points, with Mosley checking in at 9.8 per night.
Wylie has a pair of all-district picks back on the court with second-team senior Jordan Hudgins and honorable mention junior Donaven Davis.
That duo has paced the Pirate offense early on along with Messay Gharbin, Sean Carter, Jackson Hinkley, Tijan Singhateh, Chris Lewis and Gesi Jituboh.
Lakeview is off to a solid start, despite the opening loss to Garland, with senior second-teamer Dallas Smith leading the way.
The Patriots have also turned to seniors Evan Awodipe, Abe Ibekaku, Jordan Woods and Azariah Solomon, junior Paul Cornell and sophomore Zolan Skinner.
Lakeview flashed its potential earlier this month at the Curtis Culwell Invitational, leading Garland late in the game before the Owls rallied to pull out a 63-60 win.
South Garland was just one game behind Sachse in the battle for the final playoff berth last season, but never got to play its district finale for a chance to create a tie.
The Titans have featured several players who are capable of turning in big nights with senior Tyson Wakefield, junior Daniel Smith, Jr., junior Jederris Carr, junior Brandon Nave and sophomore Dvon Turner.
North Garland could be a wild card in the playoff race. Senior Augustine Chibuko was a second-team all-district selection last year and poured in 25 points in the district opener against Sachse and honorable mention senior Chukwuemeka Bielonwu had a 26-point effort against Naaman Forest in the Culwell Tournament and had 14 against the Mustangs.
The Raiders have also gotten early contributions from junior Harrison Casco, junior Emmanuel Gibson and junior Jordan Haese.
