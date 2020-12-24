Our annual Top 10 stories of the year usually involves much discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Of course, 2020 has been no ordinary year and the fact of the matter is that the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on high school sports could have made up a majority of this list.
But while there is no doubt what the No. 1 story is, local sports has done its best to persevere and move forward the best it can, and there are still plenty of positives to reflect on during the past 12 months.
Here is the first five stories from The Rowlett Lakeshore Times’ Top 10 Sports stories from the past year.
10. Spring sports streaks put on pause
When the high school spring sports season was officially cancelled in April, it put quite a few impressive playoffs streaks on hold.
For the next few years, with the pandemic fresh in the public’s minds, it will be remembered why the numbers might not add up.
But as time goes on, some might look back on a program’s history with a puzzled look as to why an established sustained streak has a missing playoff berth in 2020.
For the record, it would be-hard pressed to believe anybody would argue against the fact that softball and baseball teams will not have the early ends to their seasons held against them in terms of streaks.
Some area soccer teams were already able to extend their notable runs in terms of qualifying for the playoffs.
The Rowlett girls had punched its 18th consecutive ticket and was in position to earn a share of the district title for the second time in three years. Sachse, meanwhile, was on its way to the playoffs for the 12th straight season and was eyeing a share of the district championship for the 10th consecutive year.
A handful of boys soccer teams GISD had also secured their playoff berths.
Rowlett was leading the way in 10-6A and had already clinched for the 18th straight appearance, while Sachse was also headed back for the sixth year in a row.
As for the area teams on the diamond, they are left with a series of ‘what if’s’, as many districts had not even started while others were still in their infancies.
That means groups like the Rowlett baseball team will have to put things on hold and a possible 21st straight trip to the playoffs—which would extend its GISD record--has to wait another year, as does Sachse’s bid at five in a row.
The wait is the same for softball, where Rowlett (15) and Sachse (13) have double-digit streaks.
9. Sachse sophomore claims girls cross country title
Spots on the podium are tough to come by when Wylie is involved at the district cross country meet.
And while the Pirates gobbled up a majority of the top finishes, Sachse sophomore Anna Eischen earned a place of her own.
A year after a runner-up finish as a freshman, Eischen took the next step winning the 9-6A individual championship in a time of 19:59.40.
Eischen was the only runner to break the 20-minute mark, with a winning margin of more than 44 seconds, as the Mustangs finished second as a team.
Also scoring for the Sachse girls were Madison Ramirez, who was third at district, Courtney Rawlings, Ashley Rivera and Jilliana Reese as that quintet went on to finish 14th at the regional meet.
The Mustangs quintet of Gavin Clymer, Nathaniel Frost, Israel Garcia, Jorge Acosta and Chance Minor also qualified for regionals, as did the Rowlett boys group of Jeremiah Evans, Luis Moreno, Christopher Martinez, Noreiaga Aguilera and Jackson Dinkins.
8. Soccer season leaves questions unanswered
The final week of the 10-6A soccer season was set to be a doozy, with both the girls and boys district championships up for grabs.
On the girls side, Rowlett (11-1-0, 33 points) had a slight edge over Wylie (10-2-0, 30) and Sachse (10-2-0, 30).
The Mustangs had won at least a share of the district title in nine consecutive seasons, but it was the Eagles who were in the driver’s seat.
District coach of the year Jason Fegraeus had a wealth of talent to work with, including most valuable player Raigen Powell, offensive most valuable player Taylor Conway, midfielder of the year Jenal Trevino and goalkeeper of the year Kennedy Stelling.
The Eagles had bounced back from their lone district defeat, 5-2, to Wlyie, with a 3-1 win in the rematch, and also had an impressive 4-1 win over the Mustangs under their belts.
Of course, Sachse, with Storm Harris, Emily Mougia, Chayse Thorn and Paige Baumgartner, still had a district finale date with Rowlett with a chance to force a tie at the top.
It was a similar story on the boys side, where the Eagles (7-1-4, 28 points) held a slim advantage over Naaman Forest (7-1-4, 26) and Sachse (7-2-3, 23).
Co-offensive players of the year Kevin Adolfo and Carson Prestridge had helped Rowlett shine in key shootout wins over the Rangers and Mustangs that gave them the edge.
Sachse, led by 10-6A most valuable player Miguel Adoboe, still would have had a final say with a second chance at the Eagles on the final day of the regular season.
7. Sachse graduate Duvernay drafted by Ravens
Only a select few high school football players are able to play at the collegiate level and the list that is able to make it a professional career is even shorter.
Yet that dream was realized by one local product in April when Sachse graduate Devin Duvernay was selected in the third round with the 92nd overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.
After a standout career with the Mustangs, Duvernay took his talents to Austin, where he made an immediate impact as a true freshman at the University of Texas.
His upward trajectory continued through to his senior campaign, during which he put together a breakout season, ranking in the top 10 nationally with 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns.
That put Duvernay on the radar of NFL teams, with Baltimore seizing the chance to grab him in the third round.
Duvernay has hit the ground running with the Ravens, ranking fourth on the team with 19 receptions for 201 yards, adding a 42-yard run out of the backfield and also serving as the team’s primary kickoff returner, where he has averaged 28.4 yards, highlighted by a 93-yarder for a touchdown.
6. Dallas Christian football falls in state title game
Dallas Christian had been dominant for much of the season, outscoring its first 10 opponents by a combined score of 522-76 en route to the TAPPS Division II state championship game.
But a story book ending and the ninth state championship in program history were not meant to be, as Austin Regents returned an interception 69 yards as time expired to capture a 26-20 victory at Panther Stadium in Waco.
It was a tough end for a senior-laden group that wanted to finish their chapter with a trophy.
Four-year starter T.J. King amassed more than 2,000 yards and 33 touchdowns passing and rushing, and was also a standout on defense.
Shon Coleman, a transfer from Sachse, rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 19 scores in his only season with the Chargers.
Dallas Christian also got big plays on offense from the likes of Parker Robertson, who had two touchdowns in the state title game, Brett Judd, Tristan Turner, Tripp Roberts and Heath Flanagan.
The defense was also stout all season with Garrett Tillett, who had eight interceptions, Gabriel Grubbs, Kynan Gilcreath, Matthew Mata, Trevor Stegman, Tyler Williams and Jaiden Jones, as well as King, Flanagan, Robertson, Judd and Coleman.
