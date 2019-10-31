Rowlett has walked a tightrope through the 10-6A season thus far with one close game after another and last week’s 26-24 win over Garland was just the latest chapter.
The Eagles have had three games decided by one point and another by two.
Yet they have won three of those contests and their ability to come through in close games is why Rowlett (4-4, 4-1) enters Week 10 in a three-way tie for first place along with Wylie and Sachse.
The end of the schedule will likely be the toughest, starting with a date with Lakeview (5-3, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Eagles got a huge day on the ground last week from Colton Yarbrough, who went for 145 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries, while D’Wonyae Newton added 13 carries for 58 yards and a score.
Quarterback Alex Routt was an efficient 13-of-19 for 146 yards while adding 55 yards on 17 carries and Antonio Hull (6-84) and Tre’Von King (5-41) each enjoyed good nights on the outside.
For the season, Routt has now thrown for 1,171 yards and eight touchdowns and has also rushed for a team-high 519 yards and five scores.
Newton has rushed for 320 yards and three touchdowns and Yarbrough (35-315) has emerged as a big threat, averaging 9.0 yards per carry with five touchdowns.
Rowlett has had 10 different players catch passes, but Hull (31-514, 4 TDs) and King (37-334, 2 TDs) have been the primary targets.
Lakeview is coming off a heart-breaking 17-14 loss to Sachse in which they surrendered the lead with just 1:01 left as they fell a game off the pace of the leaders at 3-2.
The Patriots are still in the thick of the playoff race, but they do not want to give teams like North Garland or Naaman Forest a window to catch them.
Camar Wheaton found few holes in the Sachse defense, but is still a threat every time he touches the ball. The junior has 114 carries for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns and had a scoring grab a week ago.
Zechariah Dunston (47-302, 4 TDs) is also a factor in the ground game, as is Garnett Burke (20-174, 2 TDs) out of the wildcat formation.
The Patriots have three players with double-figure receptions with Jalen Davis (17-295, 2 TDs), Ed White (12-292, TD) and Burke (10-109) and Caleb Reed also has a pair of touchdown grabs.
Rowlett has a 18-5 edge in the all-time series and carries a 15-game winning streak over Lakeview, including a 24-7 win last season, but it has not always been easy.
From 2012-2017, all six meetings were decided by eight points or less, most notably a 46-42 Eagle win two years ago and a 63-62 overtime thriller in 2016.
