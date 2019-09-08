ROWLETT FOOTBALL CHAUNCEY AMOS
Photo Courtesy of TXActionPhotos.com

The Lake Ray Hubbard Rivalry has featured some down-to-the-wire classics over the years.

Friday’s installment was settled by halftime.

Rowlett had few answers for Rockwall’s high-octane offense as the Yellowjackets raced to a 36-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 50-7 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

Rockwall needed less than a minute to get on the scoreboard as Braedyn Locke hit Ohio State commitment Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 37-yard touchdown for a quick 7-0 lead.

A short time later, Locke connected with J.J. Williams on a 70-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0.

The Yellowjackets had seen a 17-point lead disappear against Highland Park in their season-opening 66-59 loss and they were determined not to let it happen again

Locke threw touchdown passes of 21 yards to Brennan Ray and 32 yards to Smith-Njigba and Williams added a scoring run as the lead swelled to 36-0 at the break.

Rockwall tacked on some insurance in the third quarter, as Locke’s fifth touchdown pass of the night went to Kade Klinkovsky and Matthew Hejny tacked on a short scoring run.

The Eagles finally got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard touchdown run by Alex Routt, but that was all the Yellowjackets would allow.

