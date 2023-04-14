GEORGETOWN -- The Sachse boys soccer team has been comfortable operating in close quarters all throughout its historic postseason, and the first 80 minutes of Friday's Class 6A state semifinal were no different.
But in battling back from a one-goal deficit to force overtime, the Mustangs saw a seasoned Katy Seven Lakes side find an extra gear during overtime.
And in a mere 90 seconds, the Spartans dashed Sachse's season — scoring twice during the first overtime frame to fuel a 3-1 victory from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field and advance to the 6A state championship match.
The Mustangs earned their spot in Friday's semifinal on the strength of four consecutive playoff wins by one goal. And although an athletic Seven Lakes front line had Sachse playing catch-up for much of the night, the Mustangs leaned on their own star power to square an equalizer in the 61st minute.
Senior Cooper Tea dribbled into the box before lobbing a pinpoint feed near the goal for junior Lucas Story, who headed home the tying goal at 1-1. Tea was the catalyst for several of the Mustangs' most promising moments on Friday, tallying a team-high four shots.
"Cooper is a leader of us and makes a lot of special things happen. He was a big part of what we did today, and I know it didn't go our way, but there's no way we even get here without a guy like Cooper," said Benjamin Buentello, Sachse head coach.
Tea helped Sachse level the contest with a 9-2 shot advantage over Seven Lakes during the second half, erasing a 1-0 deficit after the Spartans struck early in just the 13th minute off a header from Hunter Merritt for the evening's first goal.
But in forcing the action to overtime, Sachse's gas tank was tested opposite Seven Lakes' depth. The Spartans ultimately got the better of that exchange, and in rapid-fire fashion.
Seven Lakes found the back of the net twice in a 90-second stretch during the first overtime — a free kick from Aidan Morrison cleared the Mustangs' back line and found Merritt for the go-ahead strike in the 86th minute. Moments later, the Spartans struck once more on a counterattack with Abdullah Soliman feeding a long cross to the far side of the box where Alexis Matute finished the chance for a 3-1 advantage.
"I saw a bunch of guys that ran out of gas. We were just tired," Buentello said. "Credit to Seven Lakes, it was an end-to-end game. I think their lungs were a little bit bigger than ours."
The Spartans owned a 5-1 advantage in shots taken during overtime, with only junior Axel Gomez able to square one on frame.
The loss ends Sachse's season in the penultimate round of the playoffs, finishing the year at 21-7 as the first soccer team from Garland ISD to qualify for the state tournament.
"I have absolutely no regrets. These guys will hold a place in my heart for the rest of my life," Buentello said. "I'm so proud of them and I know they gave everything they could. We're going to lose some of them to graduation and that's always tough, but I would do this all over again if I had to."
