Cooper Tea

Sachse senior Cooper Tea, middle, assisted on the Mustangs' lone goal in Friday's Class 6A state semifinal.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

GEORGETOWN -- The Sachse boys soccer team has been comfortable operating in close quarters all throughout its historic postseason, and the first 80 minutes of Friday's Class 6A state semifinal were no different.

But in battling back from a one-goal deficit to force overtime, the Mustangs saw a seasoned Katy Seven Lakes side find an extra gear during overtime.

Sachse boys soccer

The Sachse boys are the first soccer team in Garland ISD history to qualify for the UIL state tournament.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments