Sachse split the district championship with Wylie a year ago.

The Mustangs were not in a sharing mood this fall, as they rolled to an undefeated 10-6A championship with a perfect 14-0 record, marking their seventh consecutive district title.

Therefore it is little surprise that the same dominance Sachse displayed on the court carried over to the all-district team, where they were rewarded with 12 selections, including seven superlative awards.

The headliner of the headliners was senior outside hitter Alicia Hearn, who was voted as the co-most valuable player. Hearn led the Mustangs with 501 kills, an average of 3.4 per set, with 1.3 digs per game, 50 blocks and 19 aces.

Junior outside hitter Shaliyah Rhoden was tabbed the offensive player of the year, as she recorded 3.3 kills per set with 26 blocks.

Sophomore defensive specialist Zoria Heard was selected as the defensive player of the year. Heard registered 815 digs, an average of 5.5 per game, and also led the team with 78 aces.

Senior defensive specialist/libero Chloe Saucedo was named server of the year as she had 71 aces while also averaging 2.4 digs per set.

Junior Claire Romo was chosen as the setter of the year, as she recorded 1,514 assists, an average of 10.0 per game, and also added 73 aces and 2.5 digs per game.

Junior middle hitter Kayla Grant is the newcomer of the year as she turned in 2.1 kills per game and 54 blocks.

Rikki Jones was once again honored as the coach of the year. Jones guided the Mustangs to a 43-8 overall record, the 10-6A championship and playoff wins over Allen (25-15, 25-22, 25-22) and Rockwall-Heath (25-13, 25-13, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9) before a hard-fought regional quarterfinal loss to Prosper (25-17, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 17-15).

Senior right side Mikaela Brown and junior middle blocker Liz Woods were first-team selections. Brown registered 2.1 kills per set with 54 blocks, while Woods also had 2.1 kills per game and 58 blocks.

Two more Mustangs were named to the second team with senior middle hitter Jhayla Bolden and freshman outside hitter Macy Taylor. Bolden averaged 1.4 kills per set with 14 aces and 56 blocks, with Taylor contributing 33 aces and 1.9 digs per game.

Rounding out the Sachse selections, senior defensive specialist Sascha Torres earned honorable mention recognition as she had 1.7 digs per set with 25 aces.

The good news for the Mustangs is that six of their 11 players selected are expected to return next season.

This was not the easiest campaign for Rowlett, but it still finished third in 10-6A to extend its streak of playoff appearances to 23 seasons in a row.

The Eagles had seven players make the list, including one first-team honoree with senior outside hitter Haleigh Dockter.

A trio of Rowlett players landed on the second team with sophomore middle hitter Nevaeh Zavala, senior outside hitter Camryn Boddie and senior defensive specialist/libero Jessica Carranza.

Rounding out the selections, the honorable mention list includes senior setter Mirana Emigh, senior outside hitter Staci Guillen and junior outside hitter Ashley Ung.

District runner-up Wylie captured a pair of superlative awards. Sophomore outside hitter Ana Heath was tabbed as the co-most valuable player. Heath averaged 4.1 kills and 2.7 digs per game while adding a team-high 78 aces and 54 blocks.

Freshman Trinity Blackwood was named the blocker of the year after recording 45 blocks in only 76 sets.

Rounding out the superlative awards, North Garland’s Jill Steininger was honored as the co-coach of the year. The Raiders have found themselves near the bottom of the standings in recent years, but made strides, with a 12-18 overall record and a 4-10 district mark that included several close losses.

10-6A Volleyball All-District Team

Co-Most Valuable Players

Alicia Hearn         Sr.     Sachse

Ana Heath  So.    Wylie

Offensive Player of the Year

Shaliyah Rhoden  Jr.      Sachse

Defensive Player of the Year

Zoria Heard          So.    Sachse

Server of the Year

Chloe Saucedo     Sr.     Sachse

Setter of the Year

Claire Romo         Jr.      Sachse

Blocker of the Year

Trinity Blackwood         Fr.     Wylie

Newcomer of the Year

Kayla Grant         Jr.      Sachse

Co-Coaches of the Year

Rikki Jones          Sachse

Jill Steininger                 North Garland

First Team

Mikaela Brown    Sr.     Sachse

Liz Woods  Jr.      Sachse

Haleigh Dockter   Sr.     Rowlett

Izzy Jones   Jr.      Wylie

Niah Tucker         Jr.      Wylie

Katie Roberson    Sr.     Naaman Forest

Mallory Onstot    Jr.      Naaman Forest

Rosa Sheffield      Sr.     North Garland

Second Team

Jhayla Bolden      Sr.     Sachse

Macy Taylor        Fr.     Sachse

Nevaeh Zavala     So.    Rowlett

Camryn Boddie    Sr.     Rowlett

Jessica Carranza   Sr.     Rowlett

Cori Westfall        So.    Wylie

Miya Cain   Jr.      Wylie

Niki Perry   Jr.      Wylie

Catherine Ballard Jr.      Naaman Forest

Chael Harris         Sr.     Naaman Forest

Krysten Jackson   Sr.     North Garland

Elise Mitchell       Jr.      Lakeview

Honorable Mention

Sascha Torres      Sachse

Mirana Emigh      Rowlett

Staci Guillen         Rowlett

Ashley Ung Rowlett

Sydney Miller       Wylie

Kayla Smith         Naaman Forest

Kaylyn Minor      Naaman Forest

Valerie Aguilera   North Garland

Lorelei Ondrick    North Garland

Asia Johnson       North Garland

Alexis Wooten     North Garland

Abby Patterson    North Garland

Kyla Riley  Lakeview

Taylor Harris       Lakeview

Myah Robinson   Lakeview

Lauryn Allen-Upshaw   Lakeview

Raevyn White      Garland

Avin Todora        Garland

Joselin Lopez       South Garland

Kandace Sutton    South Garland

Jocelyn Bell          South Garland

Natalie Ordonez   South Garland

Leilani Martinez   South Garland

Academic All-District

Karissa Korinek   Sachse

Mikaela Brown    Sachse

Shaliyah Rhoden  Sachse

Kayla Grant         Sachse

Claire Romo         Sachse

Elizabeth Woods  Sachse

Sascha Torres      Sachse

Jhayla Bolden      Sachse

Macy Taylor        Sachse

Ryann Spears       Sachse

Chloe Saucedo     Sachse

Zoria Heard          Sachse

Sydney Ross        Sachse

Camryn Boddie    Rowlett

Mackenzie Bowen          Rowlett

Jessica Carranza   Rowlett

Andrea Coady      Rowlett

Haleigh Dockter   Rowlett

Brooke Dragos     Rowlett

Mirana Emigh      Rowlett

Staci Guillen         Rowlett

Bailey McCellan   Rowlett

Tanayah Jackson Rowlett

Ashley Ung Rowlett

Nevaeh Zavala     Rowlett

Trinity Blackwood         Wylie

Miya Cain   Wylie

Rebecca Haver     Wylie

Ana Heath  Wylie

Izzy Jones   Wylie

Sydney Miller       Wylie

Destiny Okpara    Wylie

Andrea Perry        Wylie

Niah Tucker         Wylie

Cori Westfall        Wylie

Abigail Williams  Wylie

Valerie Aguilera   North Garland

Breanna Alston    North Garland

Krysten Jackson   North Garland

Asia Johnson       North Garland

Amarachi Jess Nwaka   North Garland

Lorelei Ondrick    North Garland

Obiageri Crystal Oparaji         North Garland

Osasumwense Osayande         North Garland

Avery Patterson   North Garland

Abby Patterson    North Garland

Rosa Sheffield      North Garland

Alexis Wooten     North Garland

Danielle Brown    Garland

Andrea Miranda   Garland

Dearra Jones        Garland

Emma Price          Garland

Andrea Nava        Garland

Raevyn White      Garland

Mariah Griggs      Garland

Temi Akande        Garland

Avin Todora        Garland

Itzel De La Paz     Garland

Ariel Clover         Garland

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

