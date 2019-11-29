Sachse split the district championship with Wylie a year ago.
The Mustangs were not in a sharing mood this fall, as they rolled to an undefeated 10-6A championship with a perfect 14-0 record, marking their seventh consecutive district title.
Therefore it is little surprise that the same dominance Sachse displayed on the court carried over to the all-district team, where they were rewarded with 12 selections, including seven superlative awards.
The headliner of the headliners was senior outside hitter Alicia Hearn, who was voted as the co-most valuable player. Hearn led the Mustangs with 501 kills, an average of 3.4 per set, with 1.3 digs per game, 50 blocks and 19 aces.
Junior outside hitter Shaliyah Rhoden was tabbed the offensive player of the year, as she recorded 3.3 kills per set with 26 blocks.
Sophomore defensive specialist Zoria Heard was selected as the defensive player of the year. Heard registered 815 digs, an average of 5.5 per game, and also led the team with 78 aces.
Senior defensive specialist/libero Chloe Saucedo was named server of the year as she had 71 aces while also averaging 2.4 digs per set.
Junior Claire Romo was chosen as the setter of the year, as she recorded 1,514 assists, an average of 10.0 per game, and also added 73 aces and 2.5 digs per game.
Junior middle hitter Kayla Grant is the newcomer of the year as she turned in 2.1 kills per game and 54 blocks.
Rikki Jones was once again honored as the coach of the year. Jones guided the Mustangs to a 43-8 overall record, the 10-6A championship and playoff wins over Allen (25-15, 25-22, 25-22) and Rockwall-Heath (25-13, 25-13, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9) before a hard-fought regional quarterfinal loss to Prosper (25-17, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 17-15).
Senior right side Mikaela Brown and junior middle blocker Liz Woods were first-team selections. Brown registered 2.1 kills per set with 54 blocks, while Woods also had 2.1 kills per game and 58 blocks.
Two more Mustangs were named to the second team with senior middle hitter Jhayla Bolden and freshman outside hitter Macy Taylor. Bolden averaged 1.4 kills per set with 14 aces and 56 blocks, with Taylor contributing 33 aces and 1.9 digs per game.
Rounding out the Sachse selections, senior defensive specialist Sascha Torres earned honorable mention recognition as she had 1.7 digs per set with 25 aces.
The good news for the Mustangs is that six of their 11 players selected are expected to return next season.
This was not the easiest campaign for Rowlett, but it still finished third in 10-6A to extend its streak of playoff appearances to 23 seasons in a row.
The Eagles had seven players make the list, including one first-team honoree with senior outside hitter Haleigh Dockter.
A trio of Rowlett players landed on the second team with sophomore middle hitter Nevaeh Zavala, senior outside hitter Camryn Boddie and senior defensive specialist/libero Jessica Carranza.
Rounding out the selections, the honorable mention list includes senior setter Mirana Emigh, senior outside hitter Staci Guillen and junior outside hitter Ashley Ung.
District runner-up Wylie captured a pair of superlative awards. Sophomore outside hitter Ana Heath was tabbed as the co-most valuable player. Heath averaged 4.1 kills and 2.7 digs per game while adding a team-high 78 aces and 54 blocks.
Freshman Trinity Blackwood was named the blocker of the year after recording 45 blocks in only 76 sets.
Rounding out the superlative awards, North Garland’s Jill Steininger was honored as the co-coach of the year. The Raiders have found themselves near the bottom of the standings in recent years, but made strides, with a 12-18 overall record and a 4-10 district mark that included several close losses.
10-6A Volleyball All-District Team
Co-Most Valuable Players
Alicia Hearn Sr. Sachse
Ana Heath So. Wylie
Offensive Player of the Year
Shaliyah Rhoden Jr. Sachse
Defensive Player of the Year
Zoria Heard So. Sachse
Server of the Year
Chloe Saucedo Sr. Sachse
Setter of the Year
Claire Romo Jr. Sachse
Blocker of the Year
Trinity Blackwood Fr. Wylie
Newcomer of the Year
Kayla Grant Jr. Sachse
Co-Coaches of the Year
Rikki Jones Sachse
Jill Steininger North Garland
First Team
Mikaela Brown Sr. Sachse
Liz Woods Jr. Sachse
Haleigh Dockter Sr. Rowlett
Izzy Jones Jr. Wylie
Niah Tucker Jr. Wylie
Katie Roberson Sr. Naaman Forest
Mallory Onstot Jr. Naaman Forest
Rosa Sheffield Sr. North Garland
Second Team
Jhayla Bolden Sr. Sachse
Macy Taylor Fr. Sachse
Nevaeh Zavala So. Rowlett
Camryn Boddie Sr. Rowlett
Jessica Carranza Sr. Rowlett
Cori Westfall So. Wylie
Miya Cain Jr. Wylie
Niki Perry Jr. Wylie
Catherine Ballard Jr. Naaman Forest
Chael Harris Sr. Naaman Forest
Krysten Jackson Sr. North Garland
Elise Mitchell Jr. Lakeview
Honorable Mention
Sascha Torres Sachse
Mirana Emigh Rowlett
Staci Guillen Rowlett
Ashley Ung Rowlett
Sydney Miller Wylie
Kayla Smith Naaman Forest
Kaylyn Minor Naaman Forest
Valerie Aguilera North Garland
Lorelei Ondrick North Garland
Asia Johnson North Garland
Alexis Wooten North Garland
Abby Patterson North Garland
Kyla Riley Lakeview
Taylor Harris Lakeview
Myah Robinson Lakeview
Lauryn Allen-Upshaw Lakeview
Raevyn White Garland
Avin Todora Garland
Joselin Lopez South Garland
Kandace Sutton South Garland
Jocelyn Bell South Garland
Natalie Ordonez South Garland
Leilani Martinez South Garland
Academic All-District
Karissa Korinek Sachse
Mikaela Brown Sachse
Shaliyah Rhoden Sachse
Kayla Grant Sachse
Claire Romo Sachse
Elizabeth Woods Sachse
Sascha Torres Sachse
Jhayla Bolden Sachse
Macy Taylor Sachse
Ryann Spears Sachse
Chloe Saucedo Sachse
Zoria Heard Sachse
Sydney Ross Sachse
Camryn Boddie Rowlett
Mackenzie Bowen Rowlett
Jessica Carranza Rowlett
Andrea Coady Rowlett
Haleigh Dockter Rowlett
Brooke Dragos Rowlett
Mirana Emigh Rowlett
Staci Guillen Rowlett
Bailey McCellan Rowlett
Tanayah Jackson Rowlett
Ashley Ung Rowlett
Nevaeh Zavala Rowlett
Trinity Blackwood Wylie
Miya Cain Wylie
Rebecca Haver Wylie
Ana Heath Wylie
Izzy Jones Wylie
Sydney Miller Wylie
Destiny Okpara Wylie
Andrea Perry Wylie
Niah Tucker Wylie
Cori Westfall Wylie
Abigail Williams Wylie
Valerie Aguilera North Garland
Breanna Alston North Garland
Krysten Jackson North Garland
Asia Johnson North Garland
Amarachi Jess Nwaka North Garland
Lorelei Ondrick North Garland
Obiageri Crystal Oparaji North Garland
Osasumwense Osayande North Garland
Avery Patterson North Garland
Abby Patterson North Garland
Rosa Sheffield North Garland
Alexis Wooten North Garland
Danielle Brown Garland
Andrea Miranda Garland
Dearra Jones Garland
Emma Price Garland
Andrea Nava Garland
Raevyn White Garland
Mariah Griggs Garland
Temi Akande Garland
Avin Todora Garland
Itzel De La Paz Garland
Ariel Clover Garland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.