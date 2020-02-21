The future of Sachse’s season looked bleak at halftime on Thursday.
The Mustangs had gotten off to a slow start against Waco Midway, and while they started to find their footing, they still trailed by double digits at the break.
With its season on the line, Sachse responded like championship teams do.
The Mustangs came roaring back in the second half, taking a one-point lead after the end of three quarters and then outscoring the Pantherettes 17-7 down the stretch to pull away for a 59-48 victory in a Class 6A area round playoff game at Waxahachie High School.
Sachse (29-6) advances to the regional quarterfinals where it will face the winner of Friday’s Plano/Killeen Ellison contest.
The Mustangs had fallen behind early against Allen in their playoff opener on Tuesday and Waco Midway (27-8) put them in a similar position by opening the game on a 16-7 run.
Sachse played better in the second quarter, but the Pantherettes were still able to push the advantage to 32-22 at halftime.
As they did against Allen, the Mustangs turned up the defensive intensity during the final two quarters.
They outscored Waco Midway 20-9 in the third quarter to take a 42-41 lead and carried that effort over into the fourth to secure the win, as they advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
Tia Harvey led all scorers with 22 points for Sachse, with Crislyn Rose scoring 14 and Adhel Tac and Elizabeth Woods also in double figures with 10. The Pantherettes got 20 points from Shamaryah Duncan and 10 from Reaghan Ridge.
