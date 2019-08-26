As one of the youngest programs in the area, much of Sachse’s history is yet to be written.
But, recently, they are adding more and more to their pedigree by the year.
The new kids on the block often take their lumps as they try to build their program and that was the case with the Mustangs.
Sachse had been in postseason contention during its first seven years, but had yet to break through and make their inaugural playoff appearance.
That is, until 2011, as the Mustangs not only made it to the postseason for the first time, but also won their first playoff game in the school’s young history.
Sachse has now made the playoffs in six of the last seven years including a pair of undefeated regular seasons.
The Mustangs did not have to wait long to celebrate their first win, as they defeated Molina, 27-19, in their first varsity game in 2004.
That opening win set a nice tone early, as Sachse followed that up with victories over Frisco Centennial and Thomas Jefferson to post a 3-1 record in non-district play.
As expected, things got much tougher in district play and the Mustangs had to wait an entire year to clear that milestone.
In the district opener of the 2005 season, Sachse’s 26-23 victory over North Garland not only gave them their first district win, but also gave them a 5-0 start.. The Mustangs would go on to win two district games that season to finish with a winning record for the first time, but fell a game short of the playoffs.
Times were tough during district play for Sachse from 2006-2008, as they won just once in 20 10-5A games.
But the Mustangs put themselves back in the playoff hunt in 2009. Sachse set the tone early in the season, amassing a school-record 676 rushing yards in a 56-26 win over McKinney, but it would not carry over into their postseason goal.
After years of coming close, the Mustangs broke through in 2011. Sachse started strong once again, winning its first four games before a tough 49-42 loss to Rowlett.
The Mustangs refused to fold, but it was clear that their playoff fortunes would be decided in a must-win against South Garland.
The two teams went back-and-forth, but Sachse’s Trent White was able to move the ball down the field and set up a late Billy Cole touchdown run to lift them to a 42-38 victory and their first playoff berth.
The Mustangs were not content to just be there and they went score-for-score with Jesuit in a wild game and ultimately pulled out a 49-42 win.
Sachse proved that run was no fluke the following season, earning their first win over rival Rowlett on their way back to the playoffs.
In 2013, they raised the bar even higher. Behind quarterback Kent Myers and running back Devine Ozigbo, the Mustangs averaged nealry 50 points per game.
Unlike the previous year, there were no hiccups in district. The Mustangs posted their first win over perennial power Garland and went on to a 10-0 regular season and the 11-5A championship.
It marked the eighth time a GISD team went undefeated and untied in the regular season and they joined Garland and Lakeview as the only programs who can make that claim.
Sachse ran its winning streak to 11 in a row with a 63-56 thriller over Mesquite before the end of the road came in the area finals against Skyline.
The Mustangs saw their streak of playoff apperances come to an end the following season when they were edged out on a tiebreaker, but they reversed their fortunes quickly.
With a talented roster that included wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Donovan Duvernay and defensive back Jared Mayden, as well as a breakout quarterback in Jalen Mayden, Sachse battled through some close losses and found a way to return to the postseason.
A talented group was back in the mix in 2016 and that was evident with the results. Highlighted by a 33-7 showdown win over rival Rowlett in front of a crowd of 10,000 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, the Mustangs put together their second undefeated regular season in four years.
They pushed their record to 11-0 before falling in a tough area-round 51-40 loss to The Woodlands, who would go on make the state championship game.
In 2017, Sachse set out to make history and they did.
The Mustangs once again posted an undefeated 10-0 regular season to enter the playoffs as the top seed. After a 49-28 win over Lake Highlands in the bi-district round, Sachse staged a comeback against Rockwall that will be remembered for quite some time.
Jalen Mayden scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:30 left and the defense forced a turnover on downs to send the game to overtime tied at 17-17.
Mayden hooked up with Derrick Rose on a 24-yard touchdown pass on the first series of the extra period to take the lead and with the Yellowjackets facing fourth-and-goal from the 1, Micah Buchanan shot through the line to hit the running back and Bryce Robinson finished the stop to preserve a 24-17 win that sent the Mustangs to the regional semifinals for the first time ever.
The magic nearly carried them even further into the playoffs. After falling behind 42-10 in the fourth quarter against Pflugerville Hendrickson, Sachse staged a furious comeback that came up just short in a 42-35 loss.
Last season, the Mustangs endured some struggles early on against a rigorous non-district schedule that left them staring at a 0-3 record.
Sachse made some personnel changes and the start of the 10-6A slate was just what the doctor ordered, as they went on to their third straight undefeated district championship, highlighted by a 48-0 trouncing of rival Rowlett.
The Mustangs avenged an earlier defeat to Plano East in the opening round of the playoffs, but were unable to keep pace with Waco Midway in the area round.
Sachse is 71-18 in its last eight seasons and with another talented nucleus back in the mix, they should be able to extend their recent run of success.
"We always knew the potential was there for this program," said Sachse head coach Mark "Red" Behrens, who has led the program since the school opened. "These things take some time to build but now that we have gotten a taste of it, these guys are going to try their hardest to stay up there"
