The Sachse girls entered the 10-6A cross country meet as the reigning champions after edging out Wylie a year ago.
In their final district tune-up, though, it was the Pirates who topped the Mustangs in the standings.
When it counted most, Sachse again delivered as they defended their 10-6A championship at the district meet on Thursday at Wylie High School.
The Mustangs will be sending both the girls and the boys, who finished third, to the Class 6A Region II meet on Monday at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex in Dallas.
The Sachse girls placed all five of their runners in the top nine to finish with a total of 28, which was good enough to hold off Wylie (36) for the title.
They were led by a freshman in Anna Eischin, who placed second in a time of 19:49.26. Sophomore Courtney Rawlings was not far off that pace as she crossed the finish line in fourth.
Led by individual champion Katelyn Buckley (18:38.05), who won by more than a minute, the Pirates nabbed the first, third and fifth spots to briefly move out in front.
The Mustangs were able to rally back into the lead with their depth, as senior Abbie Cisnero and sophomore Gracia Leonard were sixth and seventh, respectively, with sophomore Madison Ramirez in ninth.
Rowlett (187) was eighth in the team standings. The Eagles were led by senior Emily Garcia, who finished in 26th place. Rounding out the top five for Rowlett were senior Hannah Wahlquist, junior Vanessa Beltran, sophomore Dulce Martinez and junior Grace Vizuet.
Wylie senior Luke Lambert won the boys individual championship in a time of 15:17.27. Lambert led a Pirate group that claimed the top four spots and six of the top seven.
Wylie finished one point off of a perfect score of 16, which was plenty to out-distance runner-up South Garland (75) and Sachse (91). Rowlett (126) was fourth.
The Mustangs were led by senior Matthew Schutter, who took 12th overall to lead a group of four runners in the top 20 along with junior Gavin Clymer (16th), senior Able Dagne (18th) and senior Seth Alvarez (20th). Sophomore Lucas Carter was 25th to complete the Sachse scorers.
Rowlett was led by sophomore Jeremiah Evans, who placed 15th. Rounding out the top five for the Eagles were senior Dalton Reyna (23rd), sophomore Chris Martines (24th), freshman Uziel Durkins (31st) and sophomore Leo Ramirez (33rd).
10-6A Cross Country Meet
(At Wylie High School)
Girls Team Standings
1 Sachse 28
2 Wylie 36
3 Naaman Forest 101
4 Garland 122
5 North Garland 152
6 Lakeview 156
7 South Garland 180
8 Rowlett 187
Girls Individual Results
1 Katelyn Buckley Wylie 18:38.05
2 Anna Eischin Sachse 19:46.26
3 Aubrey Leverton Wylie 19:56.57
4 Courtney Rawlings Sachse 20:33.40
5 Ella Phillips Wylie 20:51.98
6 Abby Cisnero Sachse 21:12.05
7 Gracia Leonard Sachse 21:24.33
8 Isabel Hernandez Lakeview 21:37.42
9 Madison Ramirez Sachse 21:43.35
10 Clarissa Salinas Lakeview 21:43.89
11 Aaryn Satterfield Sachse 21:46.38
12 Samantha Thompson Sachse 21:48.90
13 Jordan Sewell Wylie 21:57.54
14 Esther Afangideh Wylie 21:58.00
15 Ranita Edalere Naaman Forest 22:06.20
16 Olamide Urune Naaman Forest 22:18.66
17 Magdelina Dihn Naaman Forest 22:27.20
18 Hannah Scarborough Wylie 22:32.00
19 Vanessa Avila North Garland 22:38.04
20 Ellen Harris Garland 22:38.88
21 Ida Seesay Naaman Forest 22:41.90
22 Glorie Kabuin Garland 22:42.96
23 Emma Price Garland 22:44.70
24 Evelyn Gamez South Garland 22:49.80
25 Audrey Uzoukwu North Garland 23:06.52
26 Emily Garcia Rowlett 23:07.68
27 Alex Goncalves South Garland 23:20.36
28 Ivette Martinez Garland 23:25.22
29 Marlene Garcia Garland 23:28.44
30 Aya Laaziz Wylie 23:31.04
31 Hannah Wahlquist Rowlett 23:36.32
32 Naiya Morgan Naaman Forest 23:39.16
33 Emily Navarette Garland 23:43.38
34 Dulce Arzola Garland 23:47.30
35 Joyeuse Jibu North Garland 23:53.42
36 Kayla Isario North Garland 24:00.34
37 Amanda Cardenas North Garland 24:06.52
38 Vanessa Beltran Rowlett 24:26.44
39 Alexandra Villatoro Lakeview 24:30.12
40 Carla Trujillo South Garland 24:30.44
41 Dulce Martinez Rowlett 24:31.92
42 Alondra Medellin North Garland 24:50.54
43 Nayeli Capuchino South Garland 24:57.50
44 Nicole Padilla North Garland 25:07.44
45 Michaela Reece Lee Naaman Forest 25:08.74
46 Yahdira Sanchez South Garland 25:10.28
47 Brenda Miranda South Garland 25:37.31
48 Mayra Alvarez South Garland 25.47.10
49 Adelina Serna Lakeview 26:11.39
50 Michelle Carvajal Lakeview 26:12.94
51 Grace Vizuet Rowlett 26:28.66
52 Samantha Swonger Rowlett 27:11.15
53 Alexis Griffin Naaman Forest
54 Faith Trevino Rowlett 28:30.36
Boys Team Standings
1 Wylie 16
2 South Garland 75
3 Sachse 91
4 Rowlett 126
5 North Garland 130
6 Naaman Forest 147
7 Garland 159
8 Lakeview 187
Boys Individual Results
1 Luke Lambert Wylie 15:27.27
2 Dylan Pitts Wylie 15:32.45
3 Shimeles Abdellatif Wylie 15:37.14
4 Samuel Espinosa Wylie 16:14.32
5 Daniel Briones South Garland 16:17.55
6 Daniel Salazar Wylie 16:26.90
7 Hunter Jackson Wylie 16:49.14
8 Addis Alebachew Naaman Forest 16:57.90
9 Jhony Vera South Garland 17:03.70
10 Alex Espinosa South Garland 17:05.26
11 Aidan Carter Wylie 17:08.48
12 Joshua Schutter Sachse 17:18.82
13 Nahome Abraham Naaman Forest 17:35.18
14 Christian Guerrero North Garland 17:40.71
15 Jeremiah Evans Rowlett 17:42.93
16 Gavin Clymer Sachse 17:51.75
17 Jose De Leon Garland 17:52.78
18 Able Dagne Sachse 17:59.32
19 Joel Brito South Garland 18:00.71
20 Seth Alvarez Sachse 18:13.71
21 Shaun Rivera Lakeview 18:17.95
22 Tarik Lbayad North Garland 18:20.17
23 Dalton Reyna Rowlett 18:25.45
24 Chris Martines Rowlett 18:30.74
25 Lucas Carter Sachse 18:42.27
26 Israel Garcia Sachse 18:45.55
27 Jorge Acosta-Gutie Sachse 18:51.99
28 Matthew Salinas Garland 19:00.12
29 Nemesis Ruiz North Garland 19:01.28
30 Alfredo Navarro North Garland 19:05.16
31 Uziel Durkins Rowlett 19:12.18
32 Brian Guerrero South Garland 19:14.85
33 Leo Ramirez Rowlett 19:16.07
34 Elias Yes Naaman Forest 19:16.91
35 Andy Ayala North Garland 19:18.21
36 Johncarlos Moreno Lakeview 19:25.66
37 Hector Arreeguin Garland 19:26.24
38 Francisco Jarmillo Garland 19:27.06
39 Nahum Yeshitila Garland 19:27.51
40 Edward Leeper Lakeview 19:32.45
41 Kevin Rico Rowlett 19:32.69
42 Tyric Francis Lakeview 19:35.97
43 Jesus Solis Naaman Forest 19:42.03
44 Daniel Romero South Garland 19:44.81
45 Eliseo Gaytan South Garland 19:47.61
46 Jason Gonzalez Rowlett 19:49.15
47 Nelson Nguyen North Garland 19:49.89
48 Mauricio Saucedo Lakeview 19:53.91
49 Nahn Nguyen Naaman Forest 20:02.24
50 Shubh Patel Naaman Forest 20:05.07
51 Joel Ramos North Garland 20:07.97
52 Luis Lopez Garland 20:18.45
53 Joshua Gonzales Garland 20:19.05
54 Athen Tanner Lakeview 22:39.49
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.