Sachse freshman Anna Eischin placed second overall to help the Mustangs claim the team championship at the District 10-6A cross country meet on Thursday at Wylie High School.

 Devin Hasson, Staff Photo

The Sachse girls entered the 10-6A cross country meet as the reigning champions after edging out Wylie a year ago.

In their final district tune-up, though, it was the Pirates who topped the Mustangs in the standings.

When it counted most, Sachse again delivered as they defended their 10-6A championship at the district meet on Thursday at Wylie High School.

The Mustangs will be sending both the girls and the boys, who finished third, to the Class 6A Region II meet on Monday at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex in Dallas.

The Sachse girls placed all five of their runners in the top nine to finish with a total of 28, which was good enough to hold off Wylie (36) for the title.

They were led by a freshman in Anna Eischin, who placed second in a time of 19:49.26. Sophomore Courtney Rawlings was not far off that pace as she crossed the finish line in fourth.

Led by individual champion Katelyn Buckley (18:38.05), who won by more than a minute, the Pirates nabbed the first, third and fifth spots to briefly move out in front.

The Mustangs were able to rally back into the lead with their depth, as senior Abbie Cisnero and sophomore Gracia Leonard were sixth and seventh, respectively, with sophomore Madison Ramirez in ninth.

Rowlett (187) was eighth in the team standings. The Eagles were led by senior Emily Garcia, who finished in 26th place. Rounding out the top five for Rowlett were senior Hannah Wahlquist, junior Vanessa Beltran, sophomore Dulce Martinez and junior Grace Vizuet.

Wylie senior Luke Lambert won the boys individual championship in a time of 15:17.27. Lambert led a Pirate group that claimed the top four spots and six of the top seven.

Wylie finished one point off of a perfect score of 16, which was plenty to out-distance runner-up South Garland (75) and Sachse (91). Rowlett (126) was fourth.

The Mustangs were led by senior Matthew Schutter, who took 12th overall to lead a group of four runners in the top 20 along with junior Gavin Clymer (16th), senior Able Dagne (18th) and senior Seth Alvarez (20th). Sophomore Lucas Carter was 25th to complete the Sachse scorers.

Rowlett was led by sophomore Jeremiah Evans, who placed 15th. Rounding out the top five for the Eagles were senior Dalton Reyna (23rd), sophomore Chris Martines (24th), freshman Uziel Durkins (31st) and sophomore Leo Ramirez (33rd).

10-6A Cross Country Meet

(At Wylie High School)

Girls Team Standings

1        Sachse        28

2        Wylie 36

3        Naaman Forest     101

4        Garland      122

5        North Garland      152

6        Lakeview    156

7        South Garland      180

8        Rowlett       187

Girls Individual Results

1        Katelyn Buckley   Wylie 18:38.05

2        Anna Eischin        Sachse        19:46.26

3        Aubrey Leverton  Wylie 19:56.57

4        Courtney Rawlings        Sachse        20:33.40

5        Ella Phillips          Wylie 20:51.98

6        Abby Cisnero       Sachse        21:12.05

7        Gracia Leonard    Sachse        21:24.33

8        Isabel Hernandez  Lakeview    21:37.42

9        Madison Ramirez Sachse        21:43.35

10      Clarissa Salinas    Lakeview    21:43.89

11      Aaryn Satterfield  Sachse        21:46.38

12      Samantha Thompson    Sachse        21:48.90

13      Jordan Sewell       Wylie 21:57.54

14      Esther Afangideh Wylie 21:58.00

15      Ranita Edalere      Naaman Forest     22:06.20

16      Olamide Urune     Naaman Forest     22:18.66

17      Magdelina Dihn    Naaman Forest     22:27.20

18      Hannah Scarborough     Wylie 22:32.00

19      Vanessa Avila      North Garland      22:38.04

20      Ellen Harris          Garland      22:38.88

21      Ida Seesay  Naaman Forest     22:41.90

22      Glorie Kabuin      Garland      22:42.96

23      Emma Price          Garland      22:44.70

24      Evelyn Gamez      South Garland      22:49.80

25      Audrey Uzoukwu North Garland      23:06.52

26      Emily Garcia        Rowlett       23:07.68

27      Alex Goncalves    South Garland      23:20.36

28      Ivette Martinez     Garland      23:25.22

29      Marlene Garcia     Garland      23:28.44

30      Aya Laaziz  Wylie 23:31.04

31      Hannah Wahlquist         Rowlett       23:36.32

32      Naiya Morgan      Naaman Forest     23:39.16

33      Emily Navarette   Garland      23:43.38

34      Dulce Arzola        Garland      23:47.30

35      Joyeuse Jibu         North Garland      23:53.42

36      Kayla Isario         North Garland      24:00.34

37      Amanda Cardenas         North Garland      24:06.52

38      Vanessa Beltran   Rowlett       24:26.44

39      Alexandra Villatoro       Lakeview    24:30.12

40      Carla Trujillo       South Garland      24:30.44

41      Dulce Martinez     Rowlett       24:31.92

42      Alondra Medellin North Garland      24:50.54

43      Nayeli Capuchino South Garland      24:57.50

44      Nicole Padilla       North Garland      25:07.44

45      Michaela Reece Lee        Naaman Forest     25:08.74

46      Yahdira Sanchez  South Garland      25:10.28

47      Brenda Miranda   South Garland      25:37.31

48      Mayra Alvarez     South Garland      25.47.10

49      Adelina Serna       Lakeview    26:11.39

50      Michelle Carvajal Lakeview    26:12.94

51      Grace Vizuet        Rowlett       26:28.66

52      Samantha Swonger        Rowlett       27:11.15

53      Alexis Griffin       Naaman Forest

54      Faith Trevino       Rowlett       28:30.36

Boys Team Standings

1        Wylie 16

2        South Garland      75

3        Sachse        91

4        Rowlett       126

5        North Garland      130

6        Naaman Forest     147

7        Garland      159

8        Lakeview    187

Boys Individual Results

1        Luke Lambert       Wylie 15:27.27

2        Dylan Pitts Wylie 15:32.45

3        Shimeles Abdellatif        Wylie 15:37.14

4        Samuel Espinosa  Wylie 16:14.32

5        Daniel Briones     South Garland      16:17.55

6        Daniel Salazar      Wylie 16:26.90

7        Hunter Jackson    Wylie 16:49.14

8        Addis Alebachew Naaman Forest     16:57.90

9        Jhony Vera South Garland      17:03.70

10      Alex Espinosa      South Garland      17:05.26

11      Aidan Carter        Wylie 17:08.48

12      Joshua Schutter    Sachse        17:18.82

13      Nahome Abraham         Naaman Forest     17:35.18

14      Christian Guerrero         North Garland      17:40.71

15      Jeremiah Evans    Rowlett       17:42.93

16      Gavin Clymer       Sachse        17:51.75

17      Jose De Leon        Garland      17:52.78

18      Able Dagne Sachse        17:59.32

19      Joel Brito    South Garland      18:00.71

20      Seth Alvarez         Sachse        18:13.71

21      Shaun Rivera       Lakeview    18:17.95

22      Tarik Lbayad       North Garland      18:20.17

23      Dalton Reyna       Rowlett       18:25.45

24      Chris Martines     Rowlett       18:30.74

25      Lucas Carter         Sachse        18:42.27

26      Israel Garcia         Sachse        18:45.55

27      Jorge Acosta-Gutie        Sachse        18:51.99

28      Matthew Salinas  Garland      19:00.12

29      Nemesis Ruiz       North Garland      19:01.28

30      Alfredo Navarro   North Garland      19:05.16

31      Uziel Durkins       Rowlett       19:12.18

32      Brian Guerrero     South Garland      19:14.85

33      Leo Ramirez         Rowlett       19:16.07

34      Elias Yes    Naaman Forest     19:16.91

35      Andy Ayala          North Garland      19:18.21

36      Johncarlos Moreno        Lakeview    19:25.66

37      Hector Arreeguin  Garland      19:26.24

38      Francisco Jarmillo         Garland      19:27.06

39      Nahum Yeshitila  Garland      19:27.51

40      Edward Leeper     Lakeview    19:32.45

41      Kevin Rico  Rowlett       19:32.69

42      Tyric Francis        Lakeview    19:35.97

43      Jesus Solis  Naaman Forest     19:42.03

44      Daniel Romero     South Garland      19:44.81

45      Eliseo Gaytan       South Garland      19:47.61

46      Jason Gonzalez    Rowlett       19:49.15

47      Nelson Nguyen     North Garland      19:49.89

48      Mauricio Saucedo Lakeview    19:53.91

49      Nahn Nguyen       Naaman Forest     20:02.24

50      Shubh Patel          Naaman Forest     20:05.07

51      Joel Ramos North Garland      20:07.97

52      Luis Lopez  Garland      20:18.45

53      Joshua Gonzales  Garland      20:19.05

54      Athen Tanner       Lakeview    22:39.49

