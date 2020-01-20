There was some thought that the 10-6A girls basketball race would be more wide open this season.
The standings say otherwise, thus far, as the teams hit the halfway point chasing a familiar team as Sachse is once again leading the pack.
The Mustangs have dismissed all challengers thus far, but that does not mean the second half of the slate will lack for drama.
The race for the playoff spots are still up for grabs and there are contenders lurking that can still make a run.
And if Sachse should falter for the first time in several years, that will just add to the mix.
Here is a look at the district race:
Sachse (20-6, 7-0)
Sachse has had a couple of close calls against its Garland ISd rivals.
The Mustangs narrowly defeated Lakeview, 46-43 in the finals of the Curtis Culwell Invitational in early December, though it was a non-district game.
For any that thought that was a sign of vulnerability, Sachse showed that was not the case with a thorough 36-19 victory last Saturday.
Rowlett pushed them on Friday, but the Mustangs once again found a way with a 46-42 victory to extend its district winning streak to 62 in a row.
The reasons for doubt were the departure of two-time district most valuable player Avery Crouse, as well as first-teamer Kayla Demus.
The Mustangs were then dealt a big blow when point guard Jayla Brooks, a SMU-signee who was the 10-6A offensive player of the year last season, suffered a season-ending injury.
But Sachse’s winning streak is a testament to its depth and that has once again been the case.
TCU-signee Adhel Tac is a contender for district most valuable player. Tac is a dominant force inside and can also play out at the perimeter and distribute to teammates.
Fellow senior Tia Harvey is a dynamic scorer who is also a go-to player with veteran experience.
Elizabeth Woods, a 6-1 junior, Sierra Douglas, a 6-2 junior, and Anderson Forthman, a 6-1 senior, give them depth in the post alongside Tac.
Junior Brianna Salazar and freshman Journee Chambers have helped fill the void left by Brooks in handling the ball, juniors Shanyais Rose and Morgan Mundy have also contributed in the back court and freshman Crislyn Rose could be the next star for the Mustangs.
Key Game: at Lakeview (Feb. 4)
Rowlett (10-16, 4-3)
The Eagles have put themselves in position to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and despite the loss to Sachse on Friday, they showed they can compete with every team in the district.
Rowlett had to replace its emotional leader in Ngozi Obineke, who was the co-most valuable player a season ago, but has relied on a solid nucleus.
That includes a first-team honoree in sophomore Nevaeh Zavala, who made an immediate impact last season, and has stepped up her game, averaging 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Zavala is one of three Eagles averaging double figures in scoring. Senior Reagan Warren is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while senior Madilyn Rodriguez is at 11.5 points and a team-high 6.8 boards per contest.
All three players are also averaging better than one steal per game, led by Rodriguez at 2.2 per night.
Rowlett has also featured solid depth with senior Mya Devance senior Ryllie Booker, senior Hannah Rumore, junior Taiyana Pitts and sophomore Kendall Miles.
Key Game: at Wylie (Jan. 31)
Lakeview (18-4, 6-1)
The Patriots showed they can compete with Sachse on a given night in the Culwell finals, though the second meeting was not that time.
Still, Lakeview has compiled an impressive body of work otherwise, putting them in sole possession of second place.
Sophomore Carleece Gates (9.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg) was voted as the 10-6A newcomer of the year as a freshman a year ago, where she was joined on the first team by junior Taliyah Harris (8.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.3 apg).
Lakeview also presents a difficult match-up problem for most teams with athletics bigs in 6-3 junior Jaliya Sharp, 6-1 junior Sanaa Baker and 6-0 junior Aja Scott.
Key Game: vs. Sachse (Feb. 4)
Wylie (15-12, 5-2)
The Pirates have flown under the radar somewhat, but are right in the thick of the playoff race.
With players such as all-district performers Peyton Rush and Alyssa Sullivan, Wylie could make a second half charge.
Junior Sianne Hill, junior Bailey Harris, senior Macy Sisco and sophomore Lynn Nwachukwu have also provided some scoring punch.
Key Game: at Sachse (Tues.)
Garland (11-12, 3-4)
The Owls boosted their playoff hopes recently with key wins over Naaman Forest and North Garland.
Garland features one of the better 1-2 interior punches in the district with 6-4 junior Xyllize Harrison and 50-10 senior Cynthia Onyekwe and senior Ruth Ajayi is solid on the outside.
Key Game: at Wylie (Jan. 24)
Naaman Forest (9-13, 2-5)
The Rangers have one of the shortest benches in the district and that might be a factor in their playoff chances, especially coming off a tough loss to Garland on Tuesday that dropped them two games off the pace.
Still, Naaman Forest does have some firepower with senior Gabby Robinson, senior Shamrin Shaw and senior J’mya Jones.
Key Game: at Rowlett (Tues.)
North Garland (6-15, 1-6)
The Raiders have some solid scorers with senior Tyvionna Williams, senior Asia Johnson and senior Morgan Ross, but it has not translated to success in district, where they have been held to 33 points or less in every game.
Key Game: vs. Garland (Fri.)
South Garland (3-19, 0-7)
The Colonels have endured their share of struggles this year and it has not helped they have been without the services of their best player, senior Vanessa Wharton, for much of the season.
Though likely not a playoff contender, South Garland is still hoping to have an impact on the playoff race with senior Kandace Sutton, senior Jocelyn Bell, junior Jackie Roberts and others.
Key Game: at North Garland (Feb. 4)
