Wylie was the preseason pick to win 10-6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Few were prepared for just how dominant the Pirates would be.
Not only did they run the table through district play, winning 11 of those 14 games by double digits, they followed that up with a run all the way to the state tournament in San Antonio.
Therefore, it was little surprise that Wylie took center stage on the all-district awards.
Though not to the same heights, the Pirates were not the only team that enjoyed a good season and that was reflected in the remainder of the selections, including those for Sachse and Rowlett.
The Mustangs returned to the playoffs for the second consecutive season and that achievement was recognized with five players being named to the list.
That quintet was led by senior Obi Onyia, who was selected to the first team. Onyia led Sachse in several categories, as he averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The 6-0 guard was also among the most efficient shooters in the area, hitting 46 percent from the floor, including 38 percent from 3-point range, and knocking down 77 percent from the free throw line.
Senior guards Omari Smith and Dylan McKeon was voted to the second team.
Smith recorded 10 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a team-high 1.8 steals per game. McKeon registered 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.
Senior forwards Isaac Brown (6.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Chris Sellers (5.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg) were honorable mention selections.
Rowlett had three honorees on the team. Senior forward Torian Harris and senior guard Will Burnett were named to the second team.
Harris led the Eagles in scoring with 12.1 points per game, while also pulling down 5.1 rebounds and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range.
Burnett tallied 11.8 points and 5.9 boards per contest while hitting 49 percent from the field.
Senior LJ Olayinka averaged 5.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. The 6-9 Olayinka registered 100 blocked shots, which not only set a single-season record but also makes his the career leader at Rowlett.
Wylie earned four of the five superlative awards, led by junior guard Kobe Wiggins, who averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Junior guard Eli Taylor was tabbed offensive player of the year after he tallied 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.
Senior forward Tommy Garriga is the defensive player of the year, he pulled down 7.2 rebounds to go along with 9.0 points.
Stephen Pearce garnered coach of the year honors for guiding Wylie to the 10-6A championship and one of the best seasons in school history.
The Pirates also had three more players named to the second team with senior guard Jacory Dawkins, senior forward Cory Wells and junior forward Drew Lutcher.
Wylie should be well-equipped to make a run at defending that title, as well, with the return of Wiggins, Taylor and Lutcher.
District runner-up Lakeview landed a pair of players on the first team with senior guard DQ Burton and senior forward Donte Houston, Jr.
Garland, the fourth playoff team out of 10-6A, had two players named to the first two teams.
Sophomore Zuby Ejiofor earned first-team honors, as he averaged 18.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game. Sophomore Aaron King made the second team after scoring 14.1 points per contest.
It is encouraging for the Owls that both Ejiofor and King will return and the same is true for South Garland.
The Colonels captured the other superlative as freshman Justin McBride was named newcomer of the year. McBride is joined by fellow freshman TJ Brown, who earned second-team honors.
Rounding out the selections, North Garland senior guard Miqah Matthews was chosen for the first team and Naaman Forest freshman Dre Mosley was picked for the second team.
10-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Kobe Wiggins Jr. G Wylie
Offensive Player of the Year
Elijah Taylor Jr. G Wylie
Defensive Player of the Year
Tommy Garriga Sr. F Wylie
Newcomer of the Year
Justin McBride Fr. F South Garland
Coach of the Year
Stephen Pearce Wylie
First Team
Obi Onyia Sr. G Sachse
Miqah Matthews Sr. G North Garland
DQ Burton Sr. G Lakeview
Zuby Ejiofor So. F Garland
Donte Houston Jr. Sr. F Lakeview
Second Team
Omari Smith Sr. G Sachse
Dylan McKeon Sr. G Sachse
Will Burnett Sr. G Rowlett
Aaron King So. G Garland
Dre Mosley Fr. G Naaman Forest
TJ Brown Fr. G South Garland
Jacory Dawkins Sr. G Wylie
Will Burnett Sr. F Rowlett
Cory Wells Sr. F Wylie
Drew Lutcher Jr. F Wylie
Honorable Mention
Isaac Brown Jr. F Sachse
Chris Sellers Sr. F Sachse
LJ Olayinka Sr. F Rowlett
Jordan Hudson So. G Garland
Ugo Ejiofor Jr. F Garland
William Kamara Jr. G Lakeview
Amir Mason Jr. G Lakeview
Cedric Bryant Sr. F Lakeview
Justin Whitmore So. F Naaman Forest
Joseph Lucas So. G Naaman Forest
Chukwuemeka Bielonwu So. G North Garland
Jarquise Parker Sr. G North Garland
Augustine Chibuko So. F North Garland
Will Knuckles So. G North Garland
Ezekiel Yosia Sr. F North Garland
Nick Matthews Sr. G North Garland
Don Anderson Sr. G South Garland
Thomas Van Trier Sr. F Wylie
