Every year, there are high school football players who become local legends based on their exploits on the gridiron.
The reality, though, is that very few of those standouts ever get the chance to play on Sundays.
That is not expected to be the case for Sachse graduate Devin Duvernay, who is projected to hear his name called at this week’s National Football League Draft, perhaps as early as the first day, when the event is held today through Saturday.
Duvernay, coming off a stellar senior campaign at the University of Texas, has been viewed as being selected as high as the second round and is expected to be off the board by no later than the fifth.
Duvernay is the cousin of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, last year’s No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and he could become the first Sachse product ever selected in the draft.
Ex-Mustang Devine Ozigbo was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars late last season and former teammates Jared Mayden and Riko Jeffers could join Duvernay as late-round picks this week.
After a highly-decorated career in both football and track and field at Sachse, Duvernay was one of the most highly-touted prospects in the state.
He initially committed to Baylor, but after allegations arose against then-head coach Art Briles, Duvernay and twin brother Donovan signed with the Longhorns.
Duvernay was not redshirted and played immediately, making solid contributions during his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
He offered a glimpse into what was to come during his junior season, which saw him catch 41 passes for 546 yards and four touchdowns.
Last year, Duvernay had a breakout season. Not only did he emerge as Texas’ leading receiver, he ranked in the top 10 in the nation with 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns.
A former state champion in the 100 meters as a junior—in a blistering time of 10.27 seconds—Duvernay (5-10, 200) has maintained his speed, where he was timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash, while also adding muscle.
Many draft experts have said that this is one of the most loaded wide receivers classes in recent memory.
And while Duvernay might not have the height that some teams covet on the outside, scouts have taken notice of his speed and outstanding hands and many believe he is capable of stepping in and contributing as a slot receiver immediately.
