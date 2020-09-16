Sachse junior Madison McClarity recently announced on Twitter that she had made a verbal commitment to play softball at Texas Tech University.
McClarity is an accomplished club player who has been a part of some of the best select teams in Texas and has the versatility to play nearly every position on the field.
Though much of last year’s high school season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, she offered a glimpse into what she could do for the Mustangs during her freshman campaign.
Two years ago, McClarity earned district newcomer of the year honors after posting a .531 batting average with six home runs, 22 doubles, 28 runs scored and 38 runs batted in.
