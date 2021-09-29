There is still a long way to go in the 9-6A football season, but Thursday’s meeting between Rowlett and Wylie might be one of the important of the season.
The Eagles and Pirates are currently part of a four-way tie for third place and every one of those games between the group in the deadlock could have important tiebreaker implications.
And for Rowlett, there is also the revenge factor.
Last season, the Eagles finished third in the district standings, which normally would have meant a trip to the playoffs.
However, due to an unusual district tiebreaker format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of midseason games actually determined who would qualify for the postseason and as fate would have it, it was on that night that a 0-5 Wylie team was able to pull off a 30-27 victory over Rowlett to secure a playoff spot and knock the Eagles out of contention.
This season, both teams are looking to get things turned in the right direction, as they are each1-4 on the year.
It has been an up-and-down last couple of weeks for Rowlett, who looked great in a 50-0 rout of South Garland, but then came back down to earth on Friday in a 65-28 loss to rival Sachse.
James Okolo was pressed into action due to injuries at quarterback and has performed well, completing 48-of-86 passes for 622 yards and five touchdowns.
Okolo has several options on the outside, led by Corey Kirkling, who has 17 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns, and Ernest Thomas, who has 15 catches for 271 yards and a pair of scores.
Xander Moughalian (9-115), Colton Yarbrough (11-109, TD), Trey Long (11-109, TD), Devonta Crow (7-68) and Kingston Johnson (5-45) have also been contributors.
One area the Eagles would like to get going is the ground game, which is averaging less than 100 yards per game. Okolo (35-144, 2 TDs), Yarbrough (27-122, TD), Crow (20-78, TD) and Johnston (5-78, TD) currently lead that unit.
Wylie has followed a similar path, with four double-digit losses in a row until last week’s 63-0 victory against South Garland.
But the Pirates have a reputation as a team that struggles early against good competition, but that gets them ready for district play and they are at the best for the stretch run.
Isaac Phe has been solid under center, completing 66-of-111 passes for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Last week, Phe attempted only five passes, but he made the most of them, completing all five for 132 yards and three scores.
Seth Kramer leads the team with 19 catches for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with Cole Hatzenbuehler (11-98), Erick Vargas (10-181, 2 TDs) and Blake Fuller (9-106, 2 TDs) other receivers to watch.
Fuller is also the workhorse in the ground game, with 96 carries for 566 yards and seven touchdowns.
Defensively, Canyon Hall has recorded a team-best 36 tackles and Sean Carter has made 28 stops to go along with two interceptions.
Wylie has been a thorn in the side of Rowlett since joining the Garland ISD district with three consecutive wins, the last two of which have been by a combined total of four points.
