Rowlett knew it would not be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss on Friday, but it would make the road that much more difficult.
After a slow first half, the Eagles took control in the second to claim a 24-7 victory at Williams Stadium.
Rowlett improves to 2-5 overall, but more importantly, is 2-2 in 9-6A, putting them in a tie for fourth place with Wylie. The Raiders, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2009, fall to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in district.
The defenses were the story in the first half, with each rising to the challenge time and time again to send the game into a scoreless 0-0 stalemate at halftime.
So it was only fitting that it was a defensive play that would be the first to put points on the board, as Rowlett’s Michael Ibuken-Okeyode picked off a pass and took it back 39 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead early in the third quarter.
The Raiders responded with their best drive of the game, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe to tie it at 7-7, but that is all that the Eagles would allow.
Rowlett took the lead for good later in the third quarter with a 14-yard scoring run by Devonta Crow to make it 14-7.
Jacob Martin made it a two-score game with a 44-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Crow added some insurance, as his 5-yard touchdown run provided the final 24-7 margin.
