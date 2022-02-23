There are still five matches remaining in the 9-6A girls soccer season, but a clear line has been drawn between the top half of the standings and the rest of the field.
The top four teams—Wylie, Sachse, Rowlett and Lakeview—all picked up victories on Tuesday, widening the gap between the two groups.
Sachse (7-2-0, 21 points) and Rowlett (7-2-0, 21) remained tied for second place and moved to within one win of securing a playoff berth with victories.
The Mustangs rolled to a 5-0 shutout of Naaman Forest (2-6-1, 7), while the Eagles picked up a 3-0 blanking of North Garland (0-7-2, 3).
Bianca Moreno tallied a pair of goals and Ana Castillo also found the back of the net, with Zayda Henderson and Briella Valadez supplying the assists.
Sachse and Rowlett remain six points off the pace of Wylie (9-0-0, 27), who remained perfect in district play with a 10-1 victory over Garland. Reece Roberson tallied the lone goal for the Owls.
The Pirates, who are ranked No. 4 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, wrapped up the district’s first playoff berth with the win.
Lakeview (5-3-1, 17) solidified its hold on fourth place with a 6-1 victory over its closest competitor, South Garland (3-5-1, 10), with seven points now separating the two teams.
Clarissa Salinas tallied a hat trick and Emily Ruiz, Destiny Gamez and Carleece Gates added goals for the Patriots.
Last Friday marked the start of the second half of the 9-6A season, and it was another round of matches that set the course of the stretch run.
Wylie had completed an undefeated run through the first half of the district slate, with Sachse right on its heels, with the Mustangs’ lone loss being their opening setback at the hands of the Pirates.
The rematch took place on Friday, giving Sachse a chance to pull even atop the standings.
But Wylie had other ideas and its 2-1 victory put them in firm control of the 9-5A race, giving the Pirates a six-point lead over the Mustangs and the rest of the field.
Wylie got goals from Morgan Brown and Carringtyn Johnson, with both scores set up by Averi Ferguson, and while Sachse became the first district team to score on the Pirates all season, it was unable to net the equalizer.
Rowlett pulled into a tie for second place with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Naaman Forest.
The Rangers actually struck first early in the match when Lindsay Lopez assisted on a goal by Marissa Perez to take a 1-0 lead.
But the Eagles had an answer.
Zayda Henderson evened it up off a feed from Izzy Robertson and then Ana Castillo netted what would prove to be the game-winner.
Lakeview solidified its hold on fourth place with a 1-0 win over North Garland, with Nathaly Lopez scoring the lone goal of the match.
South Garland moved into fifth place with a 6-2 victory over Garland. Keiry Castillo had a huge match for the Titans with five goals, with Vanessa Rosas also finding the back of the net.
Pending the weather, the teams are scheduled to return to action on Friday, with Sachse hosting Garland and Rowlett meeting South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. Two of the top four teams will clash when Lakeview travels to take on Wylie and North Garland is at home against Naaman Forest.
